Auburn, CA

Deputies arrest alleged Auburn shoplifter, seize his dog

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

AUBURN – Not only did an alleged shoplifter get arrested, he also had his dog seized by animal control officers.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, back on Dec. 14, surveillance cameras captured a suspect filling up his shopping cart at the Auburn Home Depot store with more than $1,000 worth of high-end tools. The suspect then walked out of the store without paying.

As the suspect was loading the merchandise into his vehicle, a loss prevention officer went up to confront him. Deputies say the suspect started chest bumping the LPO, but the stolen items were soon returned to the store.

While the suspect took off, deputies soon caught up with him and pulled him over.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Sacramento resident Joshua Gutierrez. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Gutierrez had his dog Pedro with him at the time of his arrest. Deputies say Pedro is now in the custody of animal control.

