Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
Hong Kong to start reopening border with China on Jan. 8
HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong will start to reopen its border with mainland China on Sunday, allowing tens of thousands of people to travel between both sides each day under a quarantine-free arrangement, the city's leader said Thursday. The city's land and sea border checkpoints with...
Putin deploys Russian warship with Zircon hypersonic missile, TASS says
Russian President Vladimir Putin has dispatched one of his country's most modern warships armed with advanced hypersonic missiles on a long voyage through the Atlantic Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea and into the Indian Ocean, Russian state media reported Wednesday.
Boeing to deliver 12 CH-47F Chinook helicopters to the Egyptian Air Force
The new Boeing foreign military sale contract has been valued at $426 million and the Egyptian Air Force will replace its fleet of CH-47D aircraft with the modern F model. Boeing has been awarded an exclusive contract by the U.S. Army to produce 12 new CH-47F Chinook helicopters for the Egyptian Air Force. The new foreign military sale contract has been valued at $426 million. The Egyptian Air Force will replace its fleet of CH-47D aircraft with the modern F model. Egypt’s defence will benefit from the new helicopter’s advanced multi-mission capabilities. Team Chinook is led by the U.S. Army, which with 19 allied international customers, collectively operating a fleet of more than 950 aircraft.
Between battles, Ukraine's soldiers have a place to recover
KHARKIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Sitting on comfy armchairs in a low-lit room smelling of lavender and pine trees, the men take deep breaths as they close their eyes and listen to meditation music. But this is not a spa. Uniformed Ukrainian soldiers are taking a break at...
MRO OPPORTUNITIES IN 2023
Consider the size of the aviation MRO market – valued at USD 79.2 Billion in 2022, and projected to reach USD 133.69 Billion by 2030, according to Verified Market Research Data. With a growth rate of CAGR of 5.45% for the period 2023 to 2030, further buoyed by expansion and growth of emerging economies, and increase in both leisure and business travel – will lead to greater aircraft utilisation and aircraft manufacturing – all of this auger well for those seeking business opportunities in the MRO industry.
