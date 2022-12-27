ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

WILMINGTON MAN ARRESTED ON FELONY CHARGES FOLLOWING THE RECOVERY OF TWO STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLES – ZYAIRE DAVIS (18)

By Cpl. Michael McNasby
nccpdnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 12

alexander miller
3d ago

lol the bigger crooks have the smaller crook and they want 40000 to set him free, this country has always been a joke 🤣

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nccpdnews.com

Suspect Arrested for Occupied Burglary in Concord Manor

(Wilmington, Del.-19803) The New Castle County Division of Police have arrested Orion Brabham, 54, of New Castle in reference to an occupied burglary. On Thursday (12/22), at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Prospect Avenue (Concord Manor) for the report of a burglary. Officers learned a Black male suspect had unlawfully entered the home occupied by a 14-year-old resident home from school during the holiday break.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
nccpdnews.com

Police Seek Information regarding Fairfax Shots Fired Incident

(Wilmington, Del.-19803) On Friday (12/23) at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the area of Devonshire Road and Waverly Road in Fairfax for multiple calls of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and located multiple shell casings and an unoccupied vehicle with...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Former Milford Police Chief arrested following shooting incident

MILFORD, Del. – A former Milford Police Chief is behind bars following a shooting incident Wednesday evening. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Knollac Drive and Surrey Court for a report of a subject shooting a gun several times in the Knollac Acres neighborhood. It was learned that the subject, identified 65-year-old E. Keith Hudson, had walked away from his home while carrying a firearm in a bag. Hudson then allegedly called a relative and told him that he was going to shoot somebody. When Hudson was approached by two family members, he pointed a gun at their vehicle and threatened to shoot them.
MILFORD, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police Update Fairfax Shooting Incident

On Friday (12/23) at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the area of Devonshire Road and Waverly Road in Fairfax for multiple calls of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and located multiple shell casings and an unoccupied vehicle with damage consistent...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
southjerseyobserver.com

Camden County Police Searching For Missing Teens

Photo credit: Camden County Police Dept. The Camden County Police Department is asking the public’s help with locating two teenagers who have gone missing from their homes. Sa’niya Williams was reported missing today from her home on the unit block of Dudley Street. She is described as a black female, 5’0”, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white shirt and may be traveling in an older model white Toyota. She is known to frequent Centerville and Whitman Park.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
delawarebusinessnow.com

Middletown man faces 2 home improvement fraud charges

Joseph Jenkins, 56,, of Middletown was arrested last week following an investigation into a home improvement fraud. On Oct. 17, 2022, an officer from the New Castle County Division of Police was dispatched to a residence in the Village of Bayberry North community in the Middletown area. A 41-year-old man reported that he paid Jenkins to complete renovations to his residence. He reported that Jenkins provided a quote of $18,625.00 with an initial deposit of $8,000. The victim paid the $8,000. However, no work was done, despite numerous inquiries, police stated.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Update: Bear man identified as possible homicide victim

Delaware State Police have identified the man who was found in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound Christmas night in the Glasgow area. 24-year-old Kevin Love of Bear was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night. Troopers were dispatched to what was initially reported as a possible fatal crash...
BEAR, DE
CBS Baltimore

Worker killed at Cecil County Landfill in Elkton

BALTIMORE -- A worker died after heavy machinery fell on him Thursday at Cecil County Landfill in Elkton, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office said. Investigators believe Christopher Brown, a 37-year-old man from Colora, was performing repairs on a piece of equipment when the machinery fell. Officials said workers in the area saw Brown trapped, called 911, and then removed the machinery to attempt life-saving measures. Brown was employed by a company contracted through the Cecil County government. The sheriff's office said it will work with  Maryland Occupational Safety and Health in its investigation of the incident. 
ELKTON, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy