WILMINGTON MAN ARRESTED ON FELONY CHARGES FOLLOWING THE RECOVERY OF TWO STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLES – ZYAIRE DAVIS (18)

MILFORD, Del. – A former Milford Police Chief is behind bars following a shooting incident Wednesday evening. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Knollac Drive and Surrey Court for a report of a subject shooting a gun several times in the Knollac Acres neighborhood. It was learned that the subject, identified 65-year-old E. Keith Hudson, had walked away from his home while carrying a firearm in a bag. Hudson then allegedly called a relative and told him that he was going to shoot somebody. When Hudson was approached by two family members, he pointed a gun at their vehicle and threatened to shoot them.

MILFORD, DE ・ 7 HOURS AGO