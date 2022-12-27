WILMINGTON MAN ARRESTED ON FELONY CHARGES FOLLOWING THE RECOVERY OF TWO STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLES – ZYAIRE DAVIS (18)

Read full article on original website
alexander miller
3d ago
lol the bigger crooks have the smaller crook and they want 40000 to set him free, this country has always been a joke 🤣
nccpdnews.com
Suspect Arrested for Occupied Burglary in Concord Manor
(Wilmington, Del.-19803) The New Castle County Division of Police have arrested Orion Brabham, 54, of New Castle in reference to an occupied burglary. On Thursday (12/22), at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Prospect Avenue (Concord Manor) for the report of a burglary. Officers learned a Black male suspect had unlawfully entered the home occupied by a 14-year-old resident home from school during the holiday break.
nccpdnews.com
Police Seek Information regarding Fairfax Shots Fired Incident
(Wilmington, Del.-19803) On Friday (12/23) at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the area of Devonshire Road and Waverly Road in Fairfax for multiple calls of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and located multiple shell casings and an unoccupied vehicle with...
WMDT.com
Former Milford Police Chief arrested following shooting incident
MILFORD, Del. – A former Milford Police Chief is behind bars following a shooting incident Wednesday evening. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Knollac Drive and Surrey Court for a report of a subject shooting a gun several times in the Knollac Acres neighborhood. It was learned that the subject, identified 65-year-old E. Keith Hudson, had walked away from his home while carrying a firearm in a bag. Hudson then allegedly called a relative and told him that he was going to shoot somebody. When Hudson was approached by two family members, he pointed a gun at their vehicle and threatened to shoot them.
firststateupdate.com
Police Update Fairfax Shooting Incident
On Friday (12/23) at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the area of Devonshire Road and Waverly Road in Fairfax for multiple calls of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and located multiple shell casings and an unoccupied vehicle with damage consistent...
Police arrest suspect after Christmas Eve burglary in Northfield, N.J.
Police say an image from a home surveillance camera led them to the suspect.
Man on motorbike struck by hit-and-run driver in Cranston Heights
Police in New Castle County, Delaware are trying to track down the driver who struck a man on a motorbike, then drove off.
1 critical in multi-vehicle crash involving Philadelphia police SUV
Philadelphia police are investigating an early morning accident in Olney on Friday that involved up to five vehicles, including two police vehicles.
VIDEO: 2 targets of gunfire escape unharmed; now Philadelphia Police seek suspects
Police are looking for three men who opened fire on a pair of men in a parked car the day after Christmas, and a fourth person who drove the car they escaped in.
Speeding driver critical after multi-car crash in Olney
A speeding driver crashed into several cars, including two police vehicles, in Olney early Friday morning. It happened around 5:15 a.m. on North Fifth Street, near West Rockland Street.
southjerseyobserver.com
Camden County Police Searching For Missing Teens
Photo credit: Camden County Police Dept. The Camden County Police Department is asking the public’s help with locating two teenagers who have gone missing from their homes. Sa’niya Williams was reported missing today from her home on the unit block of Dudley Street. She is described as a black female, 5’0”, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white shirt and may be traveling in an older model white Toyota. She is known to frequent Centerville and Whitman Park.
BPD looking for man connected to deadly shooting at gas station
Police released photos of a man who left the scene in a silver Hyundai Sonata with Maryland tags. Call police if you have information.
Hit-and-run kills 53-year-old in Caroline County
Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on December 23 in the area of Maryland Route 313 north of Knife Box Road in Caroline County.
Police investigate shooting near 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby
Police are asking for the public's help after a shooting near the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Middletown man faces 2 home improvement fraud charges
Joseph Jenkins, 56,, of Middletown was arrested last week following an investigation into a home improvement fraud. On Oct. 17, 2022, an officer from the New Castle County Division of Police was dispatched to a residence in the Village of Bayberry North community in the Middletown area. A 41-year-old man reported that he paid Jenkins to complete renovations to his residence. He reported that Jenkins provided a quote of $18,625.00 with an initial deposit of $8,000. The victim paid the $8,000. However, no work was done, despite numerous inquiries, police stated.
Man wanted on charges related to deadly ATV crash in NE Philly surrenders to police
Police are trying to locate Andrew Joseph Richardson in connection to a deadly traffic accident in Northeast Philadelphia in May. He faces charges of DUI, homicide by vehicle and driving with a suspended license.
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Bear man identified as possible homicide victim
Delaware State Police have identified the man who was found in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound Christmas night in the Glasgow area. 24-year-old Kevin Love of Bear was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night. Troopers were dispatched to what was initially reported as a possible fatal crash...
NBC Washington
Driver in Stolen SUV Kills Elderly Woman in Philadelphia Crash Caught on Video
An elderly woman died from her injuries after a driver in a stolen SUV struck several vehicles and then fled the scene on foot on Fairmount Avenue in Philadelphia on Wednesday. The woman, identified by family members as 78-year-old Julia Mae Abraham, was sitting in the passenger's seat of her...
Philadelphia police: 1 in custody after 'suspicious' death in Overbrook
Philadelphia police are investigating a suspicious death in the Overbrook section of the city.
Worker killed at Cecil County Landfill in Elkton
BALTIMORE -- A worker died after heavy machinery fell on him Thursday at Cecil County Landfill in Elkton, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office said. Investigators believe Christopher Brown, a 37-year-old man from Colora, was performing repairs on a piece of equipment when the machinery fell. Officials said workers in the area saw Brown trapped, called 911, and then removed the machinery to attempt life-saving measures. Brown was employed by a company contracted through the Cecil County government. The sheriff's office said it will work with Maryland Occupational Safety and Health in its investigation of the incident.
Repairman crushed to death by machinery at Cecil County Landfill
The Sheriff's Office said a repairman died after being crushed by a piece of heavy machinery at the landfill on Old East Philadelphia Road in Elkton.
