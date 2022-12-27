It is a cool October morning in a quaint residential neighborhood tucked inside Queens. The fresh-cut grass in our front yard shimmers in the sunlight. I walk around my backyard garden, looking at the cherry tomatoes and squash that have been growing. Depending on the hour, my sister and I might catch a glimpse of one of the neighborhood stray cats or a blue bird — there are not many pigeons here. Instead, we have mainly robins, blue jays, and sparrows. One of our neighbors might come outside – we know most of the residents on our block.

