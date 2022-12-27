ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

George Santos ‘did a lot of damage’ to modest Queens rental

Three months ago, Rep.-elect George Santos and his sister, Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos, packed their bags and left their two-year Queens rental in a bad state, The Post can report. The landlord and building owner of 151-47 12th Ave. in Whitestone told The Post the two always paid their rent...
QUEENS, NY
Cleveland Jewish News

Yiddish New York sees the culture blossom in song and film

On the last night of Hanukkah, more than 150 people got to listen to two exceptional Jewish musicians at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Manhattan, with some dancing in the aisles. It was part of Yiddish New York, a festival now in its eighth year that offers live performances, online lectures, workshops and films.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Protesters, supporters gather at Drag Story Hour in Queens

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — Supporters and protesters of Drag Story Hour at a library faced off from opposite sides of the street in Queens on Thursday. Protesters carried “leave the kids alone” signs while supporters held up signs that said “drive the homophobia away” and “libraries are for everyone” at the Queens Public Library […]
QUEENS, NY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Popular Caribbean magazine names Grenada PM Person of the Year 2022

The popular, Brooklyn, New York-based Everybody’s, a Caribbean-themed magazine, has named Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell as Person of the Year for 2022 and New York City Mayor Eric Adams as Person of the Year for 2021. Herman Hall, the Grenada-born publisher of the 45-year-old magazine did not...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Large Yonkers campus sells for $52.6M to iPark for studios and school

Yonkers is continuing its path towards becoming “Hollywood on the Hudson,” as Connecticut-based iPark has closed on its purchase of the 28-acre Leake & Watts campus from the nonprofit Rising Ground for $52.6 million — with the site soon to become film studios and a performing arts school. iPark is an entity of National Resources, which invests in and focuses on the redevelopment of corporate and industrial sites, mostly under the iPark brand. Together with Great Point Studios, it has already developed the nearby 14.4-acre Lionsgate Warburton studio at the iPark Hudson Film & Television Center by the Yonkers Metro-North station. This...
YONKERS, NY
CBS New York

Nearly 100 outdoor dining structures torn down across NYC

NEW YORK -- New York City crews were out Tuesday removing nearly 100 outdoor dining structures.On Twitter, the Department of Sanitation shared pictures of one shed being taken down in Rosedale, Queens.So far, about 169 dining sheds that were either abandoned or had a history of violations have been removed.READ MORE: Mayor Adams: Abandoned, unsightly outdoor dining sheds will be torn downThe city says its primary goal is to bring restaurants' outdoor dining setups to compliance before resorting to tearing them down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Deirdre Imus sells Central Park West penthouse for $9M

A celebrity-owned penthouse at 75 Central Park West has traded at long last, and for almost half of its initial asking price. Deirdre Imus, an artist, author and widow of controversial radio host Don Imus, sold the couple’s penthouse for $8.8 million, according to property records filed Wednesday, three years and one day after the media personality’s death.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS News

NYPD faces wave of retirements

The NYPD has faced a wave of retirements this year, and it's not only officers. Year-to-date, the department has lost more than 500 detectives. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.
thesciencesurvey.com

A Trip to Brooklyn

It is a cool October morning in a quaint residential neighborhood tucked inside Queens. The fresh-cut grass in our front yard shimmers in the sunlight. I walk around my backyard garden, looking at the cherry tomatoes and squash that have been growing. Depending on the hour, my sister and I might catch a glimpse of one of the neighborhood stray cats or a blue bird — there are not many pigeons here. Instead, we have mainly robins, blue jays, and sparrows. One of our neighbors might come outside – we know most of the residents on our block.
BROOKLYN, NY
Reason.com

New York's Ultra-Broad Definition of "Blight" Continues to Enable Eminent Domain Abuse

The congested, chaotic section of Manhattan near Pennsylvania Station, which teems with tourists, commuters and shoppers, is undeniably drab. Does that make it blighted?. New York State has decreed that it is, and Gov. Kathy Hochul has recently likened the Penn Station area to "a Skid Row neighborhood." She was defending the controversial plan to allow developers to build 10 towers around the decrepit train station — the busiest transit hub in the nation — in exchange for some of the $7 billion the state needs to renovate it.
MANHATTAN, NY
lonelyplanet.com

The 10 best exhibitions to see in the USA in 2023

EJ’s Hill’s “Brake Run Helix” is a fully functioning roller coaster that has taken over one of MASS MoCA’s largest galleries for 2023 © Kaelan Burkett / courtesy of MASS MoCA. The subject matter, the medium, the context: the best exhibitions bring everything together,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

New Veterinary Company Expands to Long Island

Bond Vet, a female-led, veterinarian-founded company, announced it will be expanding to Long Island, including locations in Merrick (2192 Merrick Rd), Woodbuy (8285 Jericho Turnpike), Roslyn (1060 Northern Blvd) and several others in the next year. Bond Vet offers both primary care and urgent care veterinary services including wellness exams,...
MERRICK, NY
fox5ny.com

Missing Brooklyn woman

The Nassau County Police Department has opened an active missing vulnerable adult case for Samantha Denise Primus, of Brooklyn, who was last seen leaving her sister's home in Elmont, Long Island, early Friday morning. Primus, who has a developmental disability and autism, doesn't speak.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy