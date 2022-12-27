Read full article on original website
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formationRoger MarshBloomfield, NJ
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Rikers Inmate Attacked Guard with Mop Handle, DA saysBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop: The Fully Automated Restaurant Franchise Changing the GameTy D.Brooklyn, NY
Four Great But Underrated Places In New York You Need To SeeLIFE_HACKSNew York City, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
George Santos ‘did a lot of damage’ to modest Queens rental
Three months ago, Rep.-elect George Santos and his sister, Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos, packed their bags and left their two-year Queens rental in a bad state, The Post can report. The landlord and building owner of 151-47 12th Ave. in Whitestone told The Post the two always paid their rent...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry found dead in New York
The body of a Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry was found with a slashed throat in Harlem, New York, last week in a crime spree. Reports are that the body of 60-year-old Henry was found on Friday, December 23, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park. It...
Cleveland Jewish News
Yiddish New York sees the culture blossom in song and film
On the last night of Hanukkah, more than 150 people got to listen to two exceptional Jewish musicians at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Manhattan, with some dancing in the aisles. It was part of Yiddish New York, a festival now in its eighth year that offers live performances, online lectures, workshops and films.
Four Great But Underrated Places In New York You Need To See
New York City is a bustling metropolis that is home to some of the most iconic landmarks and attractions in the world. From Times Square and Central Park to the Empire State Building and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, there's no shortage of amazing places to visit in the city that never sleeps.
Protesters, supporters gather at Drag Story Hour in Queens
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — Supporters and protesters of Drag Story Hour at a library faced off from opposite sides of the street in Queens on Thursday. Protesters carried “leave the kids alone” signs while supporters held up signs that said “drive the homophobia away” and “libraries are for everyone” at the Queens Public Library […]
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Popular Caribbean magazine names Grenada PM Person of the Year 2022
The popular, Brooklyn, New York-based Everybody’s, a Caribbean-themed magazine, has named Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell as Person of the Year for 2022 and New York City Mayor Eric Adams as Person of the Year for 2021. Herman Hall, the Grenada-born publisher of the 45-year-old magazine did not...
3 Great Pizza Places In New York City That You Should Try
New York City is known for many things - but one of the most iconic is its pizza. With its unique combination of thin crusts, classic toppings, and Neapolitan-style pies, NYC is home to some of the best pizzas around!
Large Yonkers campus sells for $52.6M to iPark for studios and school
Yonkers is continuing its path towards becoming “Hollywood on the Hudson,” as Connecticut-based iPark has closed on its purchase of the 28-acre Leake & Watts campus from the nonprofit Rising Ground for $52.6 million — with the site soon to become film studios and a performing arts school. iPark is an entity of National Resources, which invests in and focuses on the redevelopment of corporate and industrial sites, mostly under the iPark brand. Together with Great Point Studios, it has already developed the nearby 14.4-acre Lionsgate Warburton studio at the iPark Hudson Film & Television Center by the Yonkers Metro-North station. This...
Nearly 100 outdoor dining structures torn down across NYC
NEW YORK -- New York City crews were out Tuesday removing nearly 100 outdoor dining structures.On Twitter, the Department of Sanitation shared pictures of one shed being taken down in Rosedale, Queens.So far, about 169 dining sheds that were either abandoned or had a history of violations have been removed.READ MORE: Mayor Adams: Abandoned, unsightly outdoor dining sheds will be torn downThe city says its primary goal is to bring restaurants' outdoor dining setups to compliance before resorting to tearing them down.
NYC seeking new plan for year-round sports venue at dilapidated Staten Island park site
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City officials shuttered a set of public tennis courts 10 years ago after letting them fall into disrepair, but this week, they announced a renewed effort to envision a future purpose for the neglected Staten Island site. The Parks Department announced Tuesday that...
therealdeal.com
Deirdre Imus sells Central Park West penthouse for $9M
A celebrity-owned penthouse at 75 Central Park West has traded at long last, and for almost half of its initial asking price. Deirdre Imus, an artist, author and widow of controversial radio host Don Imus, sold the couple’s penthouse for $8.8 million, according to property records filed Wednesday, three years and one day after the media personality’s death.
CBS News
NYPD faces wave of retirements
The NYPD has faced a wave of retirements this year, and it's not only officers. Year-to-date, the department has lost more than 500 detectives. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.
thesciencesurvey.com
A Trip to Brooklyn
It is a cool October morning in a quaint residential neighborhood tucked inside Queens. The fresh-cut grass in our front yard shimmers in the sunlight. I walk around my backyard garden, looking at the cherry tomatoes and squash that have been growing. Depending on the hour, my sister and I might catch a glimpse of one of the neighborhood stray cats or a blue bird — there are not many pigeons here. Instead, we have mainly robins, blue jays, and sparrows. One of our neighbors might come outside – we know most of the residents on our block.
New York's Ultra-Broad Definition of "Blight" Continues to Enable Eminent Domain Abuse
The congested, chaotic section of Manhattan near Pennsylvania Station, which teems with tourists, commuters and shoppers, is undeniably drab. Does that make it blighted?. New York State has decreed that it is, and Gov. Kathy Hochul has recently likened the Penn Station area to "a Skid Row neighborhood." She was defending the controversial plan to allow developers to build 10 towers around the decrepit train station — the busiest transit hub in the nation — in exchange for some of the $7 billion the state needs to renovate it.
News 12
‘My husband was thrown out like garbage.’ Monticello woman searches for answers in husband’s unsolved NYC death
Ilya Pakanayev’s death is a mystery his wife, Tanisha Pakanayeva, is desperate to solve. The 32-year-old left to visit family in New York City for Hanukkah three years ago – but never made it. “Ilya was found dead on the street in Southside Jamaica, Queens,” said Pakanayeva. “He...
‘I’m not going to apologize’: Mayor Eric Adams berates reporters for questioning his whereabouts as storm ravaged parts of Queens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday strongly rebuked reporters questioning his whereabouts at the end of last week while a storm ravaged parts of Queens, announcing he “deserved” time away. The mayor was absent from public eye as tidal flooding caused by a massive...
lonelyplanet.com
The 10 best exhibitions to see in the USA in 2023
EJ’s Hill’s “Brake Run Helix” is a fully functioning roller coaster that has taken over one of MASS MoCA’s largest galleries for 2023 © Kaelan Burkett / courtesy of MASS MoCA. The subject matter, the medium, the context: the best exhibitions bring everything together,...
Man injured after steel gate falls on him in Brooklyn
A steel gate fell on a man in Midwood, Brooklyn Wednesday night and injured him.
longisland.com
New Veterinary Company Expands to Long Island
Bond Vet, a female-led, veterinarian-founded company, announced it will be expanding to Long Island, including locations in Merrick (2192 Merrick Rd), Woodbuy (8285 Jericho Turnpike), Roslyn (1060 Northern Blvd) and several others in the next year. Bond Vet offers both primary care and urgent care veterinary services including wellness exams,...
fox5ny.com
Missing Brooklyn woman
The Nassau County Police Department has opened an active missing vulnerable adult case for Samantha Denise Primus, of Brooklyn, who was last seen leaving her sister's home in Elmont, Long Island, early Friday morning. Primus, who has a developmental disability and autism, doesn't speak.
