ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Local food distribution aims to help feed the community during last week of 2022

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A food distribution took place Wednesday, Dec. 28, for those in need of a meal during the last few days of 2022. “Right now, it’s a period of time where kids are out, young people are out, between Christmas and New Year. So, we thought we’ll provide them with a little food just to help them out, get them through this week," Milwaukee 15th District Alderman Russell Stamper said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NY1

Could a development deal still be reached in Harlem?

The site of an old gas station in Harlem might turn into a parking spot for trucks. Developer Bruce Teitelbaum has been saying he will open a truck depot after a deal to build the city’s first green energy district and close to 1,000 apartments collapsed before coming to a vote in the City Council last spring.
MANHATTAN, NY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee violence prevention, Evers plans state funding

MILWAUKEE - As Milwaukee shatters its homicide for a third year in a row, a candlelight vigil Thursday, Dec. 29 honored those killed. Homicides spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic and have not come back down. In 2019, the city reported 97; so far this year, 214 people have been killed.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mom of Pewaukee girl with terminal brain cancer provides update

PEWAUKEE — Delaney Krings is still fighting while enjoying Peppa Pig and having chocolate milk. Delaney turned 5 on Dec. 16 and a birthday parade was held in her honor. The little girl has terminal brain cancer. The family strived to make her final birthday special. Delaney, who loves Disney and Harry Potter, originally had a prognosis of 12 weeks, but a complication shortened it to six. On the For the Love of Delaney Facebook page there are many greetings from people around the country and internationally.
PEWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Go inside O&H Danish Bakery where kringle is made

RACINE, Wis. — At O&H Danish Bakery in Racine, there's a special ingredient baked into every pastry. Tradition. Eric Olesen is a third-generation owner of the bakery, now celebrating 73 years in business. "It was started in 1949 by my grandfather," Olesen told WISN 12 News. "He immigrated to...
RACINE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

YWCA Gala & Awards Ceremony

Join us as we celebrate the 2022 Impact Award Honorees, the leaders, and legends who have significantly impacted Southeast Wisconsin. YWCA SEW is hosting a star-studded gala and celebrity VIP reception with performances by multi-talented entertainers Brandy, En Vogue, Chanté Moore, Luke James, Le’Andria Johnson, MAJOR. and more special guests.
MILWAUKEE, WI
City Limits

City Limits’ Most-Read Housing Stories in 2022

It’s been an eventful year in New York City housing. Mayor Eric Adams launched a new plan for housing production and a controversial approach to street homelessness. At the same time, the city’s homeless shelter population reached historic highs this year, fueled in part by an increase in migrants from the southern border and by soaring rent costs, including the biggest price hike for rent-stabilized apartments in nearly a decade.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WISN

House without heat or water now has flooding

MILWAUKEE — Tiffany Daniel's three-year stay at her rented house on 12th and Walnut streets in Milwaukee is coming to an end. Tuesday, her story aired on WISN 12 News, as she shared her struggle to stay with no heat for nearly two weeks, and no water for the past five days. Then, Wednesday morning, a development for the worse.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

William Sanders, Chief Operations Officer, Record Head

My name is William Sanders, I've worked at Record Head for about a decade and a half and I have personally seen the impact that a local independent record store has on its community and local arts scene. The local record store I call home is Record Head. Record Head...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy