4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
CBS 58
Local food distribution aims to help feed the community during last week of 2022
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A food distribution took place Wednesday, Dec. 28, for those in need of a meal during the last few days of 2022. “Right now, it’s a period of time where kids are out, young people are out, between Christmas and New Year. So, we thought we’ll provide them with a little food just to help them out, get them through this week," Milwaukee 15th District Alderman Russell Stamper said.
Milwaukee families looking ahead to the New Year
There are many reasons why people come to Scout Lake Park. For Michael and Adele Soyka, it’s to spend time together.
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee plant shop aims to help other Black- and brown-owned businesses thrive
MILWAUKEE — Drive along Doctor M.L.K. Jr. Drive and you’ll find the first Black- and brown-owned plant shop in the city of Milwaukee. But as a centerpiece of Milwaukee’s historic Bronzeville neighborhood, Maranta Plant Shop serves a greater purpose beyond just plants. In the summer of 2021,...
Milwaukee most expensive large city for utilities, report finds
Milwaukee is the most expensive large city for utilities in the U.S. based on the number of households, according to a new report.
Essence
Black Women In The News: Meet The Media Boss Sharing Positive News With The World
Nyesha Stone, the 26-year-old founder of Carvd N Stone shares what inspired her journey to create a media company focused on telling positive stories about Black communities. For Nyesha Stone, meeting a Black newspaper editor during her sophomore year of college in 2016 changed her life. And set her on a path to start her own media company.
NY1
Could a development deal still be reached in Harlem?
The site of an old gas station in Harlem might turn into a parking spot for trucks. Developer Bruce Teitelbaum has been saying he will open a truck depot after a deal to build the city’s first green energy district and close to 1,000 apartments collapsed before coming to a vote in the City Council last spring.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee home burns where generations lived: ‘Grateful everyone is OK’
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee family is grateful no one was hurt after a fire tore through their home near 6th and Arthur Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27. Several generations of people lived in the home over the years. "This area was right here my mom and my siblings, and on the...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Milwaukee to get its spotlight in Times Square on New Year's Eve
VISIT Milwaukee announced Thursday it will kick off the new year with a 35 x 23-foot billboard in Times Square. National Geographic named Milwaukee to its "Best of the World" list.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee violence prevention, Evers plans state funding
MILWAUKEE - As Milwaukee shatters its homicide for a third year in a row, a candlelight vigil Thursday, Dec. 29 honored those killed. Homicides spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic and have not come back down. In 2019, the city reported 97; so far this year, 214 people have been killed.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mom of Pewaukee girl with terminal brain cancer provides update
PEWAUKEE — Delaney Krings is still fighting while enjoying Peppa Pig and having chocolate milk. Delaney turned 5 on Dec. 16 and a birthday parade was held in her honor. The little girl has terminal brain cancer. The family strived to make her final birthday special. Delaney, who loves Disney and Harry Potter, originally had a prognosis of 12 weeks, but a complication shortened it to six. On the For the Love of Delaney Facebook page there are many greetings from people around the country and internationally.
WISN
Go inside O&H Danish Bakery where kringle is made
RACINE, Wis. — At O&H Danish Bakery in Racine, there's a special ingredient baked into every pastry. Tradition. Eric Olesen is a third-generation owner of the bakery, now celebrating 73 years in business. "It was started in 1949 by my grandfather," Olesen told WISN 12 News. "He immigrated to...
Bronx mother blames illness on mold and rodent problem at her Edenwald Houses apartment
A Bronx woman claims that mold in her bathroom along with rodents scampering through her apartment are to blame for making her sick.
Greater Milwaukee Today
YWCA Gala & Awards Ceremony
Join us as we celebrate the 2022 Impact Award Honorees, the leaders, and legends who have significantly impacted Southeast Wisconsin. YWCA SEW is hosting a star-studded gala and celebrity VIP reception with performances by multi-talented entertainers Brandy, En Vogue, Chanté Moore, Luke James, Le’Andria Johnson, MAJOR. and more special guests.
Bakery Chain Known For Signature Chocolate Chip Cookies To Open Location In Smithtown
A popular cookie shop chain is preparing to open a location on Long Island. Crumbl Cookies will open a new location at 47 Route 111 in Smithtown, according to the company's website. When visiting the store, guests can choose from a rotating selection of cookies. The selection includes classic flavors,...
CBS 58
'A special treat:' The story of marinated herring and the Midwest NYE tradition that follows
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- You can smell it before you taste it. Chunks of gray, pickled herring, floating in a vinegary, sweet and spiced clear liquid. And in the Midwest, it's a delicacy. You may recognize the iconic white and blue -- or white and green if you get the...
City Limits’ Most-Read Housing Stories in 2022
It’s been an eventful year in New York City housing. Mayor Eric Adams launched a new plan for housing production and a controversial approach to street homelessness. At the same time, the city’s homeless shelter population reached historic highs this year, fueled in part by an increase in migrants from the southern border and by soaring rent costs, including the biggest price hike for rent-stabilized apartments in nearly a decade.
Brooklyn one-bedroom apartments as low as $770, and four-bedrooms as low as $1,157
Large families looking for a little extra room might want to check out the 269 Wallabout Street Apartments housing lottery. Eleven of the 77 total apartments available have four bedrooms. Households of four to nine people can take advantage of these extra spacious apartments.
WISN
House without heat or water now has flooding
MILWAUKEE — Tiffany Daniel's three-year stay at her rented house on 12th and Walnut streets in Milwaukee is coming to an end. Tuesday, her story aired on WISN 12 News, as she shared her struggle to stay with no heat for nearly two weeks, and no water for the past five days. Then, Wednesday morning, a development for the worse.
shepherdexpress.com
William Sanders, Chief Operations Officer, Record Head
My name is William Sanders, I've worked at Record Head for about a decade and a half and I have personally seen the impact that a local independent record store has on its community and local arts scene. The local record store I call home is Record Head. Record Head...
