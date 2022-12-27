ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gucci Mane Offers B.G. $1 Million Record Deal Upon Prison Release

With incarcerated rap star B.G.’s prison release reportedly looming, Gucci Mane is looking to gift him with a $1 million record deal upon his return to the streets. The Atlanta rapper extended his congratulations to the New Orleans rapper on social media following the latest update in his quest for freedom. The artist and entrepreneur also voiced his desire to make him the newest signee on his 1017 roster. “My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @new_bghollyhood! Glad u home bruh!” Guwop wrote. “Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at...
ATLANTA, LA
RadarOnline

Tory Lanez Agrees To Pay 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Prince In Settlement Over Alleged Nightclub Attacks

Tory Lanez has reached a financial settlement with Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Prince over alleged nightclub assaults— as the disgraced rapper’s criminal trial where he stands accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion begins in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pint-sized rapper’s new attorney revealed the agreement with Prince as part of her plea to take the trial date off the court’s calendar. In court documents, the attorney, Kadisha Phelps, said she was recently retained by Lanez and needed time to catch up. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lanez was dropped by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Ashanti Bombshell: Singer Reveals Producer Blackmailed Her, After Irv Gotti 'Tainted' Her Reputation

During an appearance on the radio program "The Breakfast Club," Ashanti made a stunning claim that a producer attempted to demand sex in exchange for producing her songs. The 42-year-old singer stated during an interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that she was in a weird relationship with one producer, with whom she reportedly collaborated on two singles.
hotnewhiphop.com

Chris Brown Buys BM Diamond Brown A Tesla

Breezy blessed his daughter Lovely’s mom with a new car. Chris Brown is certainly in the holiday spirit. Last month, he blessed fans with a new festive single “It’s Giving Christmas.” On Monday, he gifted his child’s mother Diamond Brown and brand new White Tesla.
HipHopDX.com

Sony Music Ordered To Pay $160M Over Cousin Stizz Concert Shooting

Sony Music Holdings has been ordered to pay $160 million in damages following the deaths of two people at a Cousin Stizz concert in Atlanta in 2017. According to AllHipHop, a decision was reached on December 15, finding Sony partially at fault for failing to protect concert-goers. The amount also includes two other consolidated cases also suing Sony on similar grounds.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Threatened With Lawsuit Over “Hip Hop Homicides”

The latest episode of 50’s show has received some backlash. Every series 50 Cent touches seemingly turns to gold. But the star has been threatened with legal action thanks to his new WE Tv series Hip Hop Homicides. The newest episode explores the murder of Chicago rapper FBG Duck. Duck was shot and killed in his hometown in August 2020 while out shopping with two other people.
FLORIDA STATE
Complex

Irv Gotti Talks Selling His Masters for $300 Million, Calls Cash Money ‘Greatest Label Ever’

Irv Gotti has some flattering words for Cash Money Records. While speaking on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, the Murder Inc. co-founder boldly declared the Cash Money “the best label ever.” He made the claim when discussing the potential value of music catalogs, claiming Cash Money could probably rack in a whopping 10 figures if it ever decided to sell its masters.
Popculture

'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
WASHINGTON, DC

