ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Pat Sajak Mocks 'Wheel' Contestant, Laughs At His Wrong Answer

By Dave Basner
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=398LKH_0jvcRd9300
Photo : Getty Images

After hosting Wheel of Fortune for over 40 years, some people think Pat Sajak has gotten a little too comfortable in his role. He's made some headlines recently with his on-air behavior and comments. Some of the stories are a little embarrassing, like when he said "lift the ceiling" instead of "raise the roof," and when he accidentally opened the prize for the final round before the puzzle or unintentionally revealed a puzzle's solution. Others have been less charming, like when made a suggestive comment to a contestant, called a contestant ungrateful, accused a contestant of lying, and had a rather icy exchange with a player over a bad pun. However, the thing that caused many viewers to call for Sajak's resignation was when he allegedly made fun of a player's lisp. Now, he seems to have mocked another contestant.

It happened during the bonus round with a player named Jimmy. Things were off to a rough start when Pat chastised the contestant over standing in the right place, asking him multiple times if he was on his mark. Then came the puzzle. The category was "event" and after all the letters were chosen, Jimmy was looking at a puzzle that showed "_ N _ ORM _ L _ _ T _ ER _ N _." He couldn't figure out what it was, thinking that the first word was "abnormal" and unable to get that out of his head.

As Vanna revealed that the correct response was "informal gathering," Pat said to Jimmy, "I don't know where abnormal came from," and laughed. He added, "I've been to some abnormal gatherings," then stated, "He was way off his mark," referencing the issue from before the puzzle. Even though he lost $40,000 by not getting the bonus round right, Jimmy had a good attitude about everything, saying that he had a "great time" on the show.

While he didn't win the bonus round, Jimmy was still a winner, taking home $12,350 and a trip to Puerto Rico.

Comments / 3

Rose Nyland
3d ago

ummm Dave Basner..."some people" think Pat Sajak had gotten a little too comfortable in his role? Well MOST people think he's doing just fine. And those supposed examples you give? are a big nothing burger. Ugh.

Reply
5
Old fat man
1d ago

some of these people that put some of this stuff on here downgrading passage at him just hadn't got anything else to do they're just lonely people that needs a little bit of kick once in awhile get a life

Reply
2
Related
iheart.com

'Wheel' Fans Think They Know Who's Replacing Pat Sajak & They're Not Happy

Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel Of Fortune since 1981, so it shouldn't be too surprising that after over four decades with the game show, he won't be on it much longer. Even Sajak has faced the facts. In September, the 76-year-old reflected on the iconic show he hosts, stating, "Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. In most television shows by this time, you would have said, 'That's probably enough,' but this show will not die. It appears I may go before the show." He added, "It's been a long time. We're not going to do this for another 40 years. Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long time. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years."
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
TENNESSEE STATE
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Simon Cowell's 'Melting Face' From His Latest Video—Fans Think He’s Doing Botox Again

Just a few months ago, Simon Cowell sensationally revealed that he was going to ditch the Botox and fillers and start ageing gracefully due to his son Eric’s apparent disapproval of his appearance after his cosmetic procedures. However, the 63-year-old music mogul appears to have gone against his word, as he has sparked fresh plastic surgery concerns from fans after he looked more unrecognizable than ever in a brand new (but since deleted) promotional video for Britain’s Got Talent that was posted to its official Twitter account.
iheart.com

'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Loses On Purpose, Confuses Pat Sajak

When a person appears on Wheel Of Fortune, they have a chance at winning a lot of money, but they have an equal chance of doing something that might cause Twitter to make fun of them. In the past, contestants have made headlines for freaking out after losing, forgetting what a vowel is, missing a puzzle because of a dirty mind, mispronouncing a word or adding a word. Well on one episode, a contestant named Nura was doing great going into the final round, but then she seemed to forget how to play and started picking letters like "Z" and "Q," or just not picking any and letting her time run out. However, she had a strategy and it was incredibly heartfelt.
extratv

What Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Left in His Suicide Note

Stephen "tWitch" Boss did leave a suicide note before taking his own life earlier this week, TMZ reports. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that tWitch left a note at the scene alluding to past challenges, but it was too ambiguous for them to understand his references. Investigators now know that...
housebeautiful.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
Looper

The Price Is Right's Drew Carey Suffered A Serious Injury Before Even Taping The First Show

Nothing is quite like the first week of a brand new job. Right off the bat, you're making your one and only first impression to your new coworkers. Then, you've got your superiors watching your every move, hoping that you justify their decision to hire you in the first place. Now imagine the pressure you'd feel if your predecessor was not only a legend, but held on to your new job longer than anyone in history. That was the type of experience Drew Carey had to endure when he first started his new gig, hosting CBS's "The Price is Right." And for Carey, it surely didn't go the way he had hoped it would.
Popculture

Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Distractify

Is 'Little People, Big World' Star Amy Roloff Sick? Let's Get to the Bottom of the Rumors

Amy Roloff has made quite the name for herself: She has a top reality show with Little People, Big World, she has authored multiple books, she recently celebrated one year of marriage with Chris Marek, and she's thriving in her kitchen and sharing it all on her social media. And that's not even mentioning the Roloff family drama surrounding the selling (or rather, not selling) of the farm.
OREGON STATE
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’s Two New Coaches for Season 23 Revealed

Prior to Season 22’s winner officially being announced, NBC revealed more details about the coaches lined up for the upcoming season of The Voice. According to NBC, Blake Shelton will be returning for Season 23 of The Voice. It will be his last season on the show. Kelly Clarkson will also be returning after her brief hiatus. Meanwhile, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will be assuming the roles as the two final coaches for the upcoming season.
Looper

Young Sheldon Fans Think Sheldon Should Have Read The Contract In Season 6 Episode 8

In the prequel series "Young Sheldon" we see how the lead intellectual scientist (Iain Armitage) grew into the eccentric physicist (Jim Parsons) in "The Big Bang Theory." The latest episode, titled "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," explores Sheldon's stubborn nature and independent mindset as he envisions a cataloging database system that could revolutionize the accessibility of scientific information. This humble cause quickly becomes littered with dollar signs as the university dean, professors, and even Sheldon's parents vie for a piece of the possible pie.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

27K+
Followers
634
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're your morning show family! Love all, serve all.

 https://elvisduran.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy