After a video shows him dragging a woman into jail, a Tampa officer was fired.MikeTampa, FL
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven lawLive Action NewsLargo, FL
HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Adds In-House Rehab UnitModern GlobeBrandon, FL
What is This? The City of Tampa Flag.Modern GlobeTampa, FL
Top Tampa Cocktail Bars: Savor the Flavors of Tampa at These Must-Try Cocktail BarsKiki AlbaTampa, FL
Tampa Bay area woman gets home in time for the holidays
There is a Bay Area program that's putting people into homes for the holidays and the community is helping to make it possible.
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’
Dog in Santa HatPhoto byDuffy Brook on UnsplashonUnsplash. In the midst of the season of good will, one of North Florida's animal rescue centers is trying to find homes for 12 of its longest-standing canine residents, it was reported on December 28.
Why are flags at half-staff in Florida?
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of Corporal Ray Hamilton. Flags will be flown half-staff at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Crestview, the Okaloosa County Courthouse in Crestview, and the City […]
beckersasc.com
Florida physician group cuts ties with BCBS
Fort Myers, Fla.-based Millennium Physician Group has cut ties with two Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, YourSun.com reported Dec. 26. The group will no longer accept My Blue HMO and Medicare Advantage PPO members as of Dec. 30. Millennium spokesperson Liza Fernandez told YourSun.com that the group cut ties due...
Plant City strawberries survive Christmas weekend cold snap
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The livelihoods of local farmers were on the line throughout the frigid Christmas weekend in Tampa Bay. “It was a long cold weekend, got to enjoy Christmas like normal,” said Matt Parke from Parkesdale Farm. Parke’s family has harvested strawberries in Plant City for seven decades. “Times have changed,” Parke […]
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Southern Food
That's why Eat This, Not That! spotted every state's best Southern eatery.
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco school construction adds options, addresses growth
As 2023 approaches, Pasco County Schools is working on projects to add two new schools and to expand an existing one. The new construction projects involve Kirkland Ranch K-8, at 33137 Innovation Drive, in Wesley Chapel, and Angeline Academy of Innovation, at 8916 Angeline School Way, in Land O’ Lakes.
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Florida pilot reports five silent 'blacked-out' objects moving in formation
Jacksonville, FL.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Florida air traffic controller and pilot at Jacksonville reported watching five blacked-out, chevron-shaped objects flying in formation at about 500 feet at 8 p.m. on October 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Police see up-tick in "car hopping" incidents in Tampa Bay
Police have seen an increase in vehicle burglaries in recent months. In Tampa, where 1,779 incidents were reported, nearly 80 percent involved vehicles left unlocked by owners.
ABC Action News
What's coming to Tampa Bay in 2023
TAMPA, Fla.—There is so much to look forward to in 2023! Here are 11 businesses and attractions to keep an eye out for. If you're looking for a sweet treat in the new year, you have to try this Greek donut and coffee food truck!. Lukumaki is another word...
fox13news.com
Woman arrested in Florida Panhandle after stealing Hillsborough County inspector's truck, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. - A 22-year-old woman is accused of jumping into a Hillsborough County inspector's truck and driving away with it — all the way to the Florida Panhandle where she was captured hours later, officials said. According to the sheriff's office, the incident took place Tuesday around 9:30...
WDSU
WATCH: Teacher battles 8th grader in epic dance-off between exams
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Have you ever had a dance battle with your teacher?. Well, students at a Florida school challenged theirs to a dance-off between exams last week, and the video has since gone viral. The video starts with a student going straight into a dance, ending his turn...
DeSantis Shocking School Plan Approved. What Does it Mean for Your Kids?
School boards are facing legal pressure to elect more conservatives among their ranks. The new Florida school plan is not based on merit or achievements but on personal politics.
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag Show
Florida governor Ron DeSantis has picked up yet another battle with the LGBTQ+ community. The governor has called on the investigation of a Christmas drag show event in Fort Lauderdale after complaints about the alleged explicit performance marketed to children.
DeSantis to Make Major Changes to Property Insurance. What does It mean for Homeowners?
Property insurance has been a painful part of Florida's story. However, Florida leadership has now introduced major changes to property insurance after insurance companies fled the state earlier this year, leaving millions without proper coverage.
Florida AG wants to shut down ‘deceptive’ Pinellas hot tub and spa companies
The Florida Attorney General's Office is working to shut down a hot tub and spa cover company for deceptive business practices.
Yahoo Sports
Cerabino: DeSantis: Proposed state license plate features warning to "out-of-state cars"
Editor's note: This column was originally published on Aug. 7, 2022. It’s hard to keep up with Florida’s official enemies list. Just when you think we’re running out, Gov. Ron DeSantis dreams up a new imaginary villain. It’s impressive. Move over college professors, “woke” corporations, tech...
$41M lottery ticket sold at Florida Publix on Christmas Eve
A $41 million lottery ticket was sold at a Florida Publix on Christmas Eve, according to the Florida Lottery's website.
DeSantis Signed The Largest Tax Relief Package in Florida History. What are the Results?
This year DeSantis signed the largest tax relief package in Florida History, another first for the governor, who may just be the republican favorite for the 2024 presidential run.
