Land O' Lakes, FL

WFLA

Why are flags at half-staff in Florida?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of Corporal Ray Hamilton. Flags will be flown half-staff at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Crestview, the Okaloosa County Courthouse in Crestview, and the City […]
FLORIDA STATE
beckersasc.com

Florida physician group cuts ties with BCBS

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Millennium Physician Group has cut ties with two Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, YourSun.com reported Dec. 26. The group will no longer accept My Blue HMO and Medicare Advantage PPO members as of Dec. 30. Millennium spokesperson Liza Fernandez told YourSun.com that the group cut ties due...
FORT MYERS, FL
WFLA

Plant City strawberries survive Christmas weekend cold snap

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The livelihoods of local farmers were on the line throughout the frigid Christmas weekend in Tampa Bay. “It was a long cold weekend, got to enjoy Christmas like normal,” said Matt Parke from Parkesdale Farm. Parke’s family has harvested strawberries in Plant City for seven decades. “Times have changed,” Parke […]
PLANT CITY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco school construction adds options, addresses growth

As 2023 approaches, Pasco County Schools is working on projects to add two new schools and to expand an existing one. The new construction projects involve Kirkland Ranch K-8, at 33137 Innovation Drive, in Wesley Chapel, and Angeline Academy of Innovation, at 8916 Angeline School Way, in Land O’ Lakes.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News

What's coming to Tampa Bay in 2023

TAMPA, Fla.—There is so much to look forward to in 2023! Here are 11 businesses and attractions to keep an eye out for. If you're looking for a sweet treat in the new year, you have to try this Greek donut and coffee food truck!. Lukumaki is another word...
TAMPA, FL

