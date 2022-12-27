These people need to learn If you file frivolous law suits with no merit and no concrete evidence you got to pay the expenses and pay for tying up the court. She no doubt filed this case as a publicity stunt knowing that she was not going to win.
Why is is so hard to understand? You have a Winner, and a loser. The winner has more votes. The loser has less. The Republicans on the same ticket, that won is good. Just the part where Lake lost is fraudulent? How??
She should asked Trump to help her pay for her legal fines.( since he pushed for her to follow his lead) But that will never happen, he is a sore loser too!!!
