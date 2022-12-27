ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance Co. first responders were called to a building fire next to a home on Norris Trl. in Burlington on Tuesday. Deputies said during the incident they discovered a power meter on the property had been tampered with. A representative from Duke Energy confirmed the tampering. Deputies arrested Gene Fitch Oliver III and transported him to the Alamance County Jail. Oliver was charged with Interfering with Electric Meters Resulting In Significant Property Damage or Public Endangerment. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

BURLINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO