abc45.com
Virginia fugitive arrested after chase through Piedmont-Triad
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A fugitive from Henry County, Virginia was arrested in the Piedmont-Triad, following a vehicle chase. Kernersville Police were called to Bagley Drive at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 29. Officers found a blue Kia Forte parked in the woods, which matched the description of the suspect's...
abc45.com
Fallen Summerfield firefighter laid to rest
MAYODAN, N.C. — First responders from all over the state gathered in Mayodan this afternoon to pay their respects to a fallen first responder. It was a surreal scene with a gigantic American flag flying over a parking lot full of first responders at McMichael High School today honoring the life of fallen firefighter Matthew Hall.
abc45.com
Rockingham Co. deputies search for wanted man
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County deputies said they are searching for 19-year-old Quayvon Foster. They said he is wanted in connection to a shooting that occured in Madison on 12/26/22. Deputies said Foster should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know his whereabouts contact the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office 336-634-3232.
abc45.com
High Point mother trying to find her missing 20-year-old son
HIGH POINT, N.C. — 20-year-old Nicholas Snead went missing on Friday and has not been heard from since. The family Christmas tree isn’t coming down until Nick comes home. It’s his favorite time of year and his mother, Nicole, wants to be able to celebrate when her son returns.
abc45.com
Alamance Co. man charged with Power Meter Tampering
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance Co. first responders were called to a building fire next to a home on Norris Trl. in Burlington on Tuesday. Deputies said during the incident they discovered a power meter on the property had been tampered with. A representative from Duke Energy confirmed the tampering. Deputies arrested Gene Fitch Oliver III and transported him to the Alamance County Jail. Oliver was charged with Interfering with Electric Meters Resulting In Significant Property Damage or Public Endangerment. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
abc45.com
Mater main breaks across the Triad
Up to 14 Winston-Salem water mains are leaking after the ice that damaged them melted away as temperatures rise. “Well I'm not surprised,” said Winston Salem resident Donnie Hilliard. Hilliard says it's just part of the cold weekend he experienced. “Well it's uncomfortable but I expect it because that's...
abc45.com
Father Allegedly Abused Newborn Infants
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police arrested a man after allegedly abusing his new infants. Police started their investigation on Tristan Strupe when staff at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center noticed injuries on his two newborn twins. The infants where less than two days old. Strupe is charged with child abuse and is being held on a $65,000 bond.
abc45.com
Water main break on Silas Creek Parkway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Traffic is being diverted on Silas Creek Parkway near Miller Street. City officials said the cold temperatures caused a water main break on the street. They are encouraging motorists to take an alternate route. City crews are working on the situation, but there is no timeline for when the water will be restored.
abc45.com
Sub-freezing temperatures over the weekend lead to burst pipes
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Some people arriving home today could return to water damage from freezing or leaking pipes after fire departments across the Triad were called into action after temperatures plunged below freezing over the weekend. “You could have stood under here and washed your hair because it was...
