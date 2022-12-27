How to Have Your Christmas Tree Collected

The Streets Division provides two rounds of curbside collection for Christmas trees.

The first round will begin on January 3, 2023.

The second and final round begins on January 17, 2023.

Both collections are weather dependent as snowstorm response takes precedence.

Residents who wish to have their trees collected at the curb should follow the below guidelines in order to guarantee their trees are picked up.

The Rules for Christmas Tree Collection

Failure to follow the below list of rules may result in the tree not being collected.

Remove all tree stands regardless if they are metal or wood.

Remove all tree decorations such as lights, ornaments, or other metal objects.

Remove any tree bags, and any other foreign object.

What about wreaths?

Do not place wreaths, evergreen rope, garlands, and boughs out for tree collection. These belong in the trash. They contain wires or metal that can damage wood chipping equipment.

Where to Place Your Tree for Collection

Trees must be placed on the terrace or the road edge, and must be accessible by collection crews. Trees buried under snow or frozen in place will not be collected.

When to Place Your Tree for Collection

The Streets Division performs two rounds of Christmas tree collection.

Round One Information - January 3, 2023

Residents who wish to have their tree picked up during the first round should set their tree to the curb by 6:30am on January 3.

Trees set to the curb at this time will likely be collected sometime between January 3 and January 13, 2023, depending on weather conditions and crew availability.

If you place the trees to the curb after January 3, the tree may not be collected until the second round.

Round Two Information - January 17, 2023

Residents who wish to have their tree collected at the curb and did not take advantage of the first round must have their tree to the curb by 6:30 a.m. on January 17.

Trees set to the curb at this time will likely be collected sometime between January 17 and January 27, depending on weather conditions and crew availability.

Trees set to the curb after 6:30 a.m. January 17 may not be picked up until the start of the regular brush collection services in April.

What Happens if It Snows

If conditions require, Streets Division crews will be diverted from tree collection to performing snow-related duties. This may result in pickup delays.

If the trees become buried with snow and ice while awaiting collection at the curb, residents are asked to dig them out so they can be collected

Drop-off Sites

Madison residents may also bring their Christmas trees to one of the Streets Division drop-off sites.

Additional Information

Additional information regarding tree collection, and other winter-related city operations, can be found on the City of Madison’s Winter website, www.cityofmadison.com/winter.

