Drop-off Sites Resume Operation Today and They Will Be Open Wednesday, December 28, 2022
The Streets Division drop-off sites at 402 South Point Rd and 4602 Sycamore Avenue have resumed operations today, December 27, 2022 following the weather and holiday related closures. The sites will be open 7:30am to 2:30pm, which is the normal winter hours for the drop-off sites.
The sites will be open tomorrow, Wednesday, December 28, 2022. This is a special, one-time event for this winter.
More about the Special Wednesday Drop-off Site Operation
The drop-off sites are typically closed on Wednesdays, but December 28, 2022 is an exception.
The sites at 402 South Point Rd and 4602 Sycamore Avenue will be open 7:30am to 2:30pm on this date.
All drop-off site rules, fees, and limitations remain in effect for this special Wednesday opening.
More Information
More information about the drop-off sites including the normal winter hours, restrictions, and materials accepted can be found at www.cityofmadison.com/DropOffSites.
Contacts
- Streets Division - West Office, 608-266-4681, streets@cityofmadison.com
- Streets Division - East Office, 608-246-4532, streets@cityofmadison.com
- Bryan Johnson (Recycling Coordinator), 608-267-2626, streets@cityofmadison.com
