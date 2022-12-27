Drop-off Sites Resume Operation Today and They Will Be Open Wednesday, December 28, 2022

The Streets Division drop-off sites at 402 South Point Rd and 4602 Sycamore Avenue have resumed operations today, December 27, 2022 following the weather and holiday related closures. The sites will be open 7:30am to 2:30pm, which is the normal winter hours for the drop-off sites.

The sites will be open tomorrow, Wednesday, December 28, 2022. This is a special, one-time event for this winter.

More about the Special Wednesday Drop-off Site Operation

The drop-off sites are typically closed on Wednesdays, but December 28, 2022 is an exception.

The sites at 402 South Point Rd and 4602 Sycamore Avenue will be open 7:30am to 2:30pm on this date.

All drop-off site rules, fees, and limitations remain in effect for this special Wednesday opening.

More Information

More information about the drop-off sites including the normal winter hours, restrictions, and materials accepted can be found at www.cityofmadison.com/DropOffSites.

