ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
geekwire.com

Reports: Twitter to close Seattle office and faces eviction

Twitter is reportedly facing eviction at its Seattle office and is asking employees to work from home as the social media giant looks to cut costs under new owner Elon Musk. The New York Times reported Thursday that Twitter “stopped paying rent at its Seattle office, leading it to face eviction,” citing people familiar with the matter.
SEATTLE, WA
geekwire.com

The 4-day work week is good for business, according to these Seattle startups

When Seattle startup Uplevel adopted a four-day week in January, it was betting on the fact that employees would get the same amount done in less time. “We were interested in seeing how the decrease in working days would push people to be more efficient,” said Jori Maurer, vice president of marketing and people at Uplevel.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy