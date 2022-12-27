On his way back to Santa Fe from a visit to New Orleans, Patrick Murphy needed to check in for his flight at an airline desk. When he got to the front of the line, the clerk saw his destination and told him to get in the international line. “I explained to her that New Mexico is a state in the United States, but she did not understand,” Murphy reports. It seems that residents of the Big Easy are not so well-versed on the geography of the City Different.

