Los Alamos, NM

losalamosreporter.com

Dignity Mission: Immigrant Children In Juarez Receive Homemade Bags Filled With Toys, Treats And Necessities

Immigrant children in Ciudad Juarez show their enthusiasm at receiving homemade fabric bags created and filled for them by volunteers at the United Church. Courtesy photo. An immigrant child reaches out for one of the colorful homemade fabric bags made and filled by volunteers at the United Church for distribution in Ciudad Juarez. Courtesy photo.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
rrobserver.com

City of Rio Rancho New Year’s closures

City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. Emergency and public-safety services will operate without interruption. For additional information about the City of Rio Rancho, including a listing of other observed city government holidays, visit the...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 30 – Jan. 5

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 30 – January 5. Albuquerque Dec. 30 – Valle de Oro Christmas Bird Count – Head to the Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge for the Christmas bird count. New and experienced birdwatchers are welcome to participate. Those who are interested should email, ChristmasBirdCount@FriendsOfValleDeOro.org. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things To Do This Weekend

Enjoy Fort Selden lit up, ring in the New Year in Santa Fe or Las Cruces, visit Santa's Village, soothe the frenzy of the holidays with Bach's Concertos, and stretch into the new year with a yoga session for peace. 1 See the lights. The historic buildings at Fort Selden...
SANTA FE, NM
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Police Department Report: Dec. 21- Dec. 27

C. Jacob Davis, 31, of Los Alamos was arrested December 23 on a Municipal Court warrant. Rachel Louise Sheahan, 49, of Los Alamos was arrested December 25 and charged with battery and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer – fleeing. Information published in the weekly Los Alamos Police Department...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

I-25 southbound reopened south of Santa Fe

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – NMRoads is reporting a closure on I-25 southbound at La Bajada, south of Santa Fe is now reopened. NMRoads reported the closure Thursday morning due to a jack-knifed tractor-trailer. No other information about the crash has been released at this time. Drivers are asked to reduce speed in the area.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque parks get noticed by national nonprofit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque parks are doing a better job of serving the community, according to rankings from a national group. The nonprofit Trust For Public Land released its park rankings for the 100 largest cities in the U.S. Albuquerque came in 34th, three slots higher than last year. The factors that scored the most […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

One of Our 50 Is Missing: December 2022

On his way back to Santa Fe from a visit to New Orleans, Patrick Murphy needed to check in for his flight at an airline desk. When he got to the front of the line, the clerk saw his destination and told him to get in the international line. “I explained to her that New Mexico is a state in the United States, but she did not understand,” Murphy reports. It seems that residents of the Big Easy are not so well-versed on the geography of the City Different.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Rio Rancho tire slashing, Dark street lights, Snow and rain, New Year’s trash collection, Uber discount

Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] VIDEO: Rio Rancho hit again by tire slashers – Rio Rancho police are investigating a second mass tire slashing that hit a neighborhood. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday near 528 and High Resort. Police say officers responded to several reports of tire slashing throughout the city Monday. […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Trash collection halted for New Year's

Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department will not be collecting trash, recycling, or large items on New Year's Day. Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department will not be collecting trash, recycling, or large items on New Year's Day. Video shows San Juan County deputy shoot sword-wielding …. Video shows San Juan County...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

