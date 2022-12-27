Read full article on original website
New program aims to aid low-income homebuyers with down payment assistance
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority (MFA) is rolling out one of its largest grants ever to get New Mexicans into a home they can call their own. It couldn’t come at a better time as interest rates in the housing market continue to rise. “The home prices are probably 30% higher […]
KOAT 7
New minimum wage law could have negative impact on some workers, economists say
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — George Griego cares about his employees. "I care about you as long as you work well for me. I'll treat you very well,” said the restaurant owner. “That's just the way of society. That's just the way it is in any type of business."
bernco.gov
BernCo Commission Seeks Applications, Sets Special Meeting to Fill New Mexico House District 16 Seat
Bernalillo County – The Bernalillo County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from individuals interested in filling the New Mexico House of Representatives District 16 seat that will become effective on Jan.1, 2023. The commission will be appointing for a House District 16 seat with a term ending Dec....
bernco.gov
BernCo East Mountain Transfer Station Announces Change in Plastic Recycling
Bernalillo County – The Bernalillo County East Mountain Transfer Station is changing which types of plastics will be allowed for recycling. Beginning on Jan.1, 2023, the transfer station will only be accepting plastics #1 and #2 in the mixed plastic recycling bin. Plastics #1 and #2 include most bottles...
pinonpost.com
KOAT 7 report admits minimum wage increase harms businesses, workers
This Sunday, New Mexico’s minimum wage is set to increase to $12.00 per hour or 50 cents more than the current wage. The new wage will be mandated beginning the first day of the New Year. Despite leftists using increases in the minimum wage to claim it is for social justice reasons, the increase will harm businesses and workers.
losalamosreporter.com
Dignity Mission: Immigrant Children In Juarez Receive Homemade Bags Filled With Toys, Treats And Necessities
Immigrant children in Ciudad Juarez show their enthusiasm at receiving homemade fabric bags created and filled for them by volunteers at the United Church. Courtesy photo. An immigrant child reaches out for one of the colorful homemade fabric bags made and filled by volunteers at the United Church for distribution in Ciudad Juarez. Courtesy photo.
corralescomment.com
Elderly Are Zoned Out of Corrales
It’s an age-old question for all of us: how do we live out our final years?. Turning 52 in the new year, it may be time for the incorporated village of Corrales to take action to accommodate its most elderly citizens – even if they’re baby steps.
Keller pushes back against city council over ‘safe outdoor space’ designation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The tug-of-war continues between Albuquerque’s mayor and city councilors, over sanctioned homeless camps. The mayor upheld zoning rules that allow the camps, blocking Councilor Brook Bassan’s effort earlier this month to undo those rules and remove all references to “safe outdoor spaces” from the zoning code. In his veto message to the […]
rrobserver.com
City of Rio Rancho New Year’s closures
City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. Emergency and public-safety services will operate without interruption. For additional information about the City of Rio Rancho, including a listing of other observed city government holidays, visit the...
losalamosreporter.com
Local 4-H Program Members Honored At Awards Banquet
Local 4-H members at their December 17 awards banquet at Fuller Lodge. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Invited guests at the 4-H awards banquet December 17 are, from left, 4-H Coach Mike O’Neill. Los Alamos Reporter Maire O’Neill, Wendy Swanson and her husband, Los Alamos County Council Chair Randall Ryti. Not pictured is Del Jimenez, NMSU Agriculture Specialist. Photo by Jessica Booton.
KRQE News 13
Trash collection halted for New Year's
Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department will not be collecting trash, recycling, or large items on New Year's Day. Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department will not be collecting trash, recycling, or large items on New Year's Day. Video shows San Juan County deputy shoot sword-wielding …. Video shows San Juan County...
Gas prices in New Mexico start increasing
"They are going up and down; it's a roller coaster."
KRQE News 13
Holiday recycling tips for Albuquerque residents: What can actually be recycled
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Solid Waste Management department is committed to making the city a more beautiful place to live, work, and play. With the holidays wrapping up household waste in America has increased by about 25%. The department wants to remind you about the importance of reducing waste and recycling right this season.
losalamosreporter.com
School Board Appoints New Student Liaisons For 2022-2023 School Year
The LAPS School Board’s student liaisons include (top row, left to right): Willow Chartrand, Lizeth Garcia and Samatha Kranthijanya; (middle row, left to right): Alea Kretz, Quintin Madsen, Emily McLaughlin; and (bottom row, left to right): Fayrouz Mourad, Max Posada and Arianne Terrones. Photo Courtesy LAPS. LAPS NEWS RELEASE.
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 30 – Jan. 5
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 30 – January 5. Albuquerque Dec. 30 – Valle de Oro Christmas Bird Count – Head to the Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge for the Christmas bird count. New and experienced birdwatchers are welcome to participate. Those who are interested should email, ChristmasBirdCount@FriendsOfValleDeOro.org. […]
ladailypost.com
SF Horse Shelter Breaks Intake Record With 13 Horses
SANTA FE — The Horse Shelter (THS) took 13 horses into rescue in early November, all in dire need of rehabilitation after a cruelty seizure and relinquishment procedure through the New Mexico Livestock Board. A total of 34 were placed in registered New Mexican equine rescues. Placements were facilitated...
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Dec. 21- Dec. 27
C. Jacob Davis, 31, of Los Alamos was arrested December 23 on a Municipal Court warrant. Rachel Louise Sheahan, 49, of Los Alamos was arrested December 25 and charged with battery and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer – fleeing. Information published in the weekly Los Alamos Police Department...
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Crude oil price, weather affects New Mexico gas prices
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new report from AAA shows that the price for gas in New Mexico has seen a jump since last week. They say the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is now at $3.09 – 11 cents more than this time last week and 12 cents more compared to […]
KOAT 7
Southwest Airlines continue to cancel and delay flights in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — "Luckily, we haven't seen as many passengers that are stranded and that kind of thing," said Jonathan Small, a Sunport representative. "We're an origin and destination airport, meaning passengers that fly through the Sunport, typically, this is their final destination." He says because the Sunport is...
