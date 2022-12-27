ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

pinonpost.com

KOAT 7 report admits minimum wage increase harms businesses, workers

This Sunday, New Mexico’s minimum wage is set to increase to $12.00 per hour or 50 cents more than the current wage. The new wage will be mandated beginning the first day of the New Year. Despite leftists using increases in the minimum wage to claim it is for social justice reasons, the increase will harm businesses and workers.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Dignity Mission: Immigrant Children In Juarez Receive Homemade Bags Filled With Toys, Treats And Necessities

Immigrant children in Ciudad Juarez show their enthusiasm at receiving homemade fabric bags created and filled for them by volunteers at the United Church. Courtesy photo. An immigrant child reaches out for one of the colorful homemade fabric bags made and filled by volunteers at the United Church for distribution in Ciudad Juarez. Courtesy photo.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
corralescomment.com

Elderly Are Zoned Out of Corrales

It’s an age-old question for all of us: how do we live out our final years?. Turning 52 in the new year, it may be time for the incorporated village of Corrales to take action to accommodate its most elderly citizens – even if they’re baby steps.
CORRALES, NM
KRQE News 13

Keller pushes back against city council over ‘safe outdoor space’ designation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The tug-of-war continues between Albuquerque’s mayor and city councilors, over sanctioned homeless camps. The mayor upheld zoning rules that allow the camps, blocking Councilor Brook Bassan’s effort earlier this month to undo those rules and remove all references to “safe outdoor spaces” from the zoning code. In his veto message to the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

City of Rio Rancho New Year’s closures

City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. Emergency and public-safety services will operate without interruption. For additional information about the City of Rio Rancho, including a listing of other observed city government holidays, visit the...
RIO RANCHO, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Local 4-H Program Members Honored At Awards Banquet

Local 4-H members at their December 17 awards banquet at Fuller Lodge. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Invited guests at the 4-H awards banquet December 17 are, from left, 4-H Coach Mike O’Neill. Los Alamos Reporter Maire O’Neill, Wendy Swanson and her husband, Los Alamos County Council Chair Randall Ryti. Not pictured is Del Jimenez, NMSU Agriculture Specialist. Photo by Jessica Booton.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Trash collection halted for New Year's

Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department will not be collecting trash, recycling, or large items on New Year's Day. Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department will not be collecting trash, recycling, or large items on New Year's Day. Video shows San Juan County deputy shoot sword-wielding …. Video shows San Juan County...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Holiday recycling tips for Albuquerque residents: What can actually be recycled

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Solid Waste Management department is committed to making the city a more beautiful place to live, work, and play. With the holidays wrapping up household waste in America has increased by about 25%. The department wants to remind you about the importance of reducing waste and recycling right this season.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

School Board Appoints New Student Liaisons For 2022-2023 School Year

The LAPS School Board’s student liaisons include (top row, left to right): Willow Chartrand, Lizeth Garcia and Samatha Kranthijanya; (middle row, left to right): Alea Kretz, Quintin Madsen, Emily McLaughlin; and (bottom row, left to right): Fayrouz Mourad, Max Posada and Arianne Terrones. Photo Courtesy LAPS. LAPS NEWS RELEASE.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 30 – Jan. 5

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 30 – January 5. Albuquerque Dec. 30 – Valle de Oro Christmas Bird Count – Head to the Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge for the Christmas bird count. New and experienced birdwatchers are welcome to participate. Those who are interested should email, ChristmasBirdCount@FriendsOfValleDeOro.org. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

SF Horse Shelter Breaks Intake Record With 13 Horses

SANTA FE — The Horse Shelter (THS) took 13 horses into rescue in early November, all in dire need of rehabilitation after a cruelty seizure and relinquishment procedure through the New Mexico Livestock Board. A total of 34 were placed in registered New Mexican equine rescues. Placements were facilitated...
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Police Department Report: Dec. 21- Dec. 27

C. Jacob Davis, 31, of Los Alamos was arrested December 23 on a Municipal Court warrant. Rachel Louise Sheahan, 49, of Los Alamos was arrested December 25 and charged with battery and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer – fleeing. Information published in the weekly Los Alamos Police Department...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Southwest Airlines continue to cancel and delay flights in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — "Luckily, we haven't seen as many passengers that are stranded and that kind of thing," said Jonathan Small, a Sunport representative. "We're an origin and destination airport, meaning passengers that fly through the Sunport, typically, this is their final destination." He says because the Sunport is...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

