Kentucky State

Special election called for February to fill State Senate seat

LOUISVILLE,Ky — A lone Kentucky Democrat will continue to represent the state in Washington DC. State Senator Morgan McGarvey was elected in November to the seat left open by retiring Congressman John Yarmuth. What You Need To Know. Gov. Andy Beshear has called a special election for State Senate...
Governors Beshear and DeWine and Senator McConnell Announce Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project Awarded More Than $1.6 Billion in Federal Grants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 29, 2022) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced today that the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project was awarded federal funding grants worth more than $1.6 billion, giving the landmark bridge and corridor project the green light to move toward construction.
Gov. Beshear Helps Families Rebuild While Garnering Record-Breaking Economic Success in Third Year

An update from the Office of Governor Andy Beshear:. In his third year in office, Gov. Andy Beshear continues to help Kentucky families and communities rebuild after deadly tornadoes and flooding, all while securing historic, all-time records, including the best two-year period for economic development and job creation, record-high budget surpluses and the longest period of the lowest unemployment rate in state history.
Kentucky Governor discusses legislative session priorities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Lawmakers are headed back to work in Kentucky next week as the general assembly will reconvene. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he hopes lawmakers will prioritize education by passing his Education First plan. The governor’s plan aims to address student learning loss brought on by the...
'This is not about getting high, we need this': Advocacy groups push for Kentucky lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana in 2023

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Advocates for medical marijuana were hard at work at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort Wednesday morning. In their latest push for lawmakers to listen, with the next legislative session less than a week away, advocacy groups like Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis and Kentucky Norml covered the walls of the tunnel connecting the State Capitol and Annex buildings with hundreds of photos.
Scams target Kentucky Motorists

A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
Parson signs Executive Order to extend relief for former Gygr-Gas customers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-11 to continue allowing registered Missouri liquefied petroleum gas companies to fill containers owned by Gygr-Gas until January 31, 2023. The order waives Section 323.030 RSMo and 2 CSR 90-10.019 for Gygr-Gas owned propane containers only. “Through this...
Beshear awards nearly $36M to prepare children for Kindergarten

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that the federal government has selected Kentucky for a nearly $36M grant to support families and the state’s economy by ensuring more children are ready for kindergarten. The Preschool Development Birth through Five grant will provide Ky. with $11.9M each...
Southern Illinois leaders react to the latest ruling regarding SAFE-T Act

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Late in the evening on December 28, a Kankakee County Circuit Court Judge ruled parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act saying it violates the Illinois’ Constitution. The judge ruled the pretrial release and bail reform provisions of the SAFE-T Act are unconstitutional. “We just didn’t...
