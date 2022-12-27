ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Discussing the work and impact of Rochester SAFE Court

Rochester SAFE Court is the area's human trafficking intervention court. SAFE stands for Surviving and Finding Empowerment. Since it was established nearly ten years ago, SAFE Court has helped hundreds of victims of human trafficking by providing mental health and case management services. We talk with presiding judge Ellen Yacknin...
2022 CITY Magazine recap of local and regional music

It's our (and CITY Magazine's) annual recap of local and regional music. From Danielle Ponder to emerging local bands, we discuss what stood out, what's trending, and what it all means for the area's music scene. Our guests:. Daniel Kushner, arts editor of CITY Magazine, and occasional guest host for...
Rochester City School Board Commissioner Willa Powell

The longest-tenured member of the Rochester City School Board is Willa Powell, first elected in 1997. Powell says the board struggles with dysfunction, and she joins us to discuss a number of issues. We talk about the hiring of yet another superintendent; divisions on the board and how they impact students; and more. This is the second in a series of interviews with board members. Our guest:
RPD: officer dragged by stolen car shoots and wounds suspect

Rochester Police officials say that one of their officers shot at a suspect and wounded him Thursday night after the officer was dragged by the suspect’s car. It happened just before midnight at a gas station and convenience store at the intersection of Culver Road and University Avenue. Chief...
