Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxinews.org
Rochester educators, school board to vote on new teacher contract Tuesday
Teachers at the Rochester City School District may soon have a three-year contract, six months after their last one expired. Teachers and school board members are scheduled to finalize the agreement on Tuesday. The new contract includes a 3.8% salary raise for union members retroactive to July 1 and an...
wxxinews.org
Discussing the work and impact of Rochester SAFE Court
Rochester SAFE Court is the area's human trafficking intervention court. SAFE stands for Surviving and Finding Empowerment. Since it was established nearly ten years ago, SAFE Court has helped hundreds of victims of human trafficking by providing mental health and case management services. We talk with presiding judge Ellen Yacknin...
wxxinews.org
2022 CITY Magazine recap of local and regional music
It's our (and CITY Magazine's) annual recap of local and regional music. From Danielle Ponder to emerging local bands, we discuss what stood out, what's trending, and what it all means for the area's music scene. Our guests:. Daniel Kushner, arts editor of CITY Magazine, and occasional guest host for...
wxxinews.org
Rochester City School Board Commissioner Willa Powell
The longest-tenured member of the Rochester City School Board is Willa Powell, first elected in 1997. Powell says the board struggles with dysfunction, and she joins us to discuss a number of issues. We talk about the hiring of yet another superintendent; divisions on the board and how they impact students; and more. This is the second in a series of interviews with board members. Our guest:
wxxinews.org
Founders of Innova Girls Academy charter school aim to open doors next school year
A new tuition-free charter school for girls is expected to open next school year in the city of Rochester. The founders haven't secured a building yet, but Lindsay Swanson, the head of school operations, said when all is settled, Innova Girls Academy will have the capacity for just over 100 students in kindergarten through second grade.
wxxinews.org
RPD: officer dragged by stolen car shoots and wounds suspect
Rochester Police officials say that one of their officers shot at a suspect and wounded him Thursday night after the officer was dragged by the suspect’s car. It happened just before midnight at a gas station and convenience store at the intersection of Culver Road and University Avenue. Chief...
Comments / 0