ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Southwest cancellations continue as airline says only one-third of flights across US will operate for ‘several days’

By Sarah Freishtat, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
Annette Lotz of Tinley Park searches for her luggage from among the hundreds of bags stranded by major Southwest Airlines service interruptions at Midway International Airport on Dec. 27, 2022. Lotz had travelled to Las Vegas and was separated from her luggage. E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Southwest Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights in Chicago Tuesday, after passengers experienced chaos amid canceled flights at Midway Airport the previous day.

As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday243 flights had been canceled at Midway and 71 had been canceled at O’Hare. The majority of the flights — including all of the flights at Midway but one — were on Southwest Airlines, according to the website FlightAware.

Southwest had been the target of passengers’ ire at airlines Monday, as Chicago’s cold snap showed signs of ending and other airlines began to recover from the weather and winds of the previous days. The carrier canceled 304 flights at Midway Monday, according to FlightAware.

By Monday evening, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced it was looking into the “unacceptable” level of disruption for Southwest customers and would examine whether the cancellations were controllable, and whether Southwest was complying with its customer service plan.

The cancellations in Chicago were part of the disruptions Southwest was experiencing nationwide after winter storms swept across the country. The carrier canceled more than 2,900 flights systemwide Monday, and more than 2,500 by 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Airline executives apologized in a statement Monday. They said they were working to reposition crew and aircraft and rebalance the airline.

The carrier will continue operating a reduced schedule and fly about one-third of scheduled flights for several days, according to the statement.

“With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our Customers and Employees in a significant way that is unacceptable,” the carrier said.

Please check back for updates.

sfreishtat@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
959theriver.com

Flight Cancellations Lead To Massive Lines At Chicago Airports

A huge number of flight cancellations are causing massive lines at both Chicago Airports today. More than 100 flights were canceled at Midway Airport alone the day after Christmas. Dozens of others were reported at O’Hare Airport today. The cancellations were sparked after a winter storm that spoiled some air travelers’ holiday plans last week. Airport officials are still preparing for tomorrow, which they believe will be the busiest travel day at Midway Airport.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago North Side building's burst pipe sends water pouring from ceiling

CHICAGO (CBS) – Check out the water pouring from the ceiling of a North Side building.A pipe burst Thursday afternoon, sending water gushing out the doors of the building at 2415 W. Peterson Ave. and onto the busy roadway -- a major route between the Edens Expressway and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.The building had most recently housed Food First Catering and had previously housed Mom's Bake Shoppe for many years. It is now vacant.The Chicago Department of Department of Water Management quickly got the flow turned off.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Rideshare drivers protest unfair working conditions at O'Hare

CHICAGO (CBS) – Many airline passengers have been stranded over the past several days – but those who were not may have had a tough time getting a ride home Tuesday night, at least from O'Hare International Airport.Some Lyft and Uber drivers staged a protest and refused airport rides. They claim the rideshare companies have done nothing to protect them from carjackings – and they say they do not have access to clean bathrooms at the airports.Fare structure and pay are also big issues."As passengers, you guys are being ripped off – and drivers are being underpaid," said Lenny Sanchez of the Independent Drivers Guild and Justice For App Workers. "On average, at least 50 percent of the fare that you guys are charged nowadays is going to Uber and Lyft."In a statement, Lyft said with rewards and bonuses, drivers can earn $35 in an hour or more – and drivers can voice their concerns through an advisory council.There had been no response from Uber late Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Evacuated residents of The Algonquin in Hyde Park say they're being allowed to break leases

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents who have been evacuated from two towers with no power at The Algonquin apartment complex in Hyde Park are being allowed to move out permanently. A resident of one of the buildings told CBS 2 that management said the landlord is allowing residents to break their leases and will be covering costs and moving fees. The resident has been staying in a hotel and is looking for a new home with their partner. The city said power went out at the complex on Friday of last week and again on Saturday. ComEd tried to fix the...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy