wrmj.com
Guilty Plea In Village of Matherville Theft Case
A former village of Matherville employee has entered an open plea to a Class 1 felony theft charge. 70-year-old Roland E. Hartman will be sentenced March 30. A bench trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday before the partially negotiated plea was entered in Mercer County Circuit Court. Hartman was arrested...
ourquadcities.com
Suspect stole 7 times from 2 QC stores in 4 months, police allege
A 35-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after police allege he stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from two Davenport stores over four months. Lamont Stepheny faces felony charges of ongoing criminal conduct – unlawful activity and second-degree theft, court records say. Multiple thefts from two stores. On...
Judge invalidates cash bail reform in some counties including Knox
A Kankakee County judge ruled Wednesday that lawmakers overreached their constitutional authority in passing a measure to abolish cash bail in Illinois, while other provisions in the wide-ranging SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform were not affected by the ruling. The ruling by Judge Thomas W. Cunnington leaves the impending cash...
ourquadcities.com
Stolen shoes tie suspects to burglary, police allege
Three Davenport men face felony charges after police allege they are tied to the theft of shoes – with two suspects wearing stolen shoes when they were arrested. Labarian Tripplett Jr., 23, of Davenport, faces a charge of first-degree theft. On or about Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, a...
Suspect in June shooting arrested in Davenport after police chase
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The suspect in a late June shooting was arrested on Wednesday after leading police on a car and foot chase, according to the Davenport Police Department. On Dec. 28 at about 3:17 p.m., police located 21-year-old Rashawn Sigle, a subject of multiple outstanding arrest warrants, in the 200 block of East 35th Street.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect arrested in connection with June shooting incident
A 21-year-old Chicago man was behind bars Wednesday night in connection with a Davenport shooting incident in June. Shortly after 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport Police found a wanted man, Rashawn Sigle Jr., in the 200 block of East 35th Street. Davenport, according to a news release from Davenport Police. Sigle...
kciiradio.com
Arrest of Travis Lennox
At approximately 9:23 PM December 22nd 35 year old Travis Lennox of Ottumwa was arrested by the Ottumwa Police Department on a warrant out of Washington County . July 17th, 2022, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to La Chiva Loca Restaurant at 70 West 1st St. In Riverside for a commercial burglary. Considerable damage was caused to the business, forcing it to close to the public. Following a criminal investigation, the following charges were filed against Lennox:Criminal Mischief 1st Degree a Class C Felony property damage greater than $10,000. Burglary 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony. Theft 5th Degree, a Simple Misdemeanor. Lennox was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was later released on a $15,300 cash bond.
kciiradio.com
Felony Charge For West Burlington Man
On Wednesday, December 21, at approximately 6:20 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding suspicious activity. According to the report, two individuals drove into a farm residence in the 2400 grid of 240th Street. After being approached by the resident, one individual ran on foot, while the other fled in the vehicle.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County will not implement Pre-Trial Fairness Act
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos announced Thursday that Peoria will not implement the elimination of cash bail that is set to go into effect Jan. 1. A Kankakee judge ruled the elimination of cash bail–the section of the SAFE-T Act named the Pre-Trial...
KCRG.com
Ottumwa man arrested following Riverside break-ins
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 17th, 2022, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 70 West 1st. St. for a report of a burglary at a restaurant. Officials say a considerable amount of damage to the business forced it to close to the public. Following an...
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged with bringing contraband into Johnson County Jail
An Iowa City man who allegedly fled from police who tried to stop him as he was riding his motorized bicycle faces additional charges after drugs were found on his person at the Johnson County Jail. Police say 32-year-old Jeffery Naughton of Cottonwood Avenue was operating his bike near the...
977wmoi.com
Galesburg Man Sentenced To Prison For Dealing Meth
A Galesburg man is facing federal prison time for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Christopher Mixon was sentenced last week to 156 months behind bars. Prosecutors say in April 2021, Mixon sold more than 41-grams of meth. The following month, he sold nearly 50 grams of the drug. Mixon later admitted he began selling methamphetamine weekly in December of 2020.
Central Illinois Proud
Homicide charges in Peoria for fentanyl overdose
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria woman was charged with drug-induced homicide for delivering unlawful controlled substances. According to a Peoria County press release, 58-year-old Sharon Lucy was charged after Angela Price overdosed after consuming fentanyl delivered by Lucy. Her arraignment date is set for Dec. 29.
cbs2iowa.com
Washington County Sheriff's Office arrests Riverside restaurant burglar
Washington County — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after an investigation into the burglary of a Riverside restaurant earlier this year. On July 17, police were dispatched to La Chiva Loka at 70 West 1st St., Riverside for a commercial burglary. Considerable damage was caused to the restaurant, forcing it to close to the public.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect had stolen truck, tried to take catalytic converter, police allege
A 45-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after police allege he was caught with a stolen Chevy trying to remove a catalytic converter from a Dodge Ram. Nickolas White Sr. faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, along with aggravated misdemeanor charges of possession of burglary tools and third-degree criminal mischief, according to court records.
Dive team searching Mississippi River for missing Louisa County man
GRANDVIEW, Iowa — The Louisa County Sherriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Dec. 18. 48-year-old Michael Steven Bishop, Jr., of Grandview, Iowa, was last heard from by his daughter around 6:58 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. He was allegedly driving his silver 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Edition pickup at the time. He reported missing just before 11:00 a.m. the next day.
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 21-28, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 21-28, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
ourquadcities.com
Four transported after I-80 crash
Four people were injured Thursday in a crash on Interstate 80, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 2:15 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call about a single-vehicle accident in the area of Mile Marker 302 on I-80 East. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team responded.
ourquadcities.com
QC worker rescued from conveyor belt is stable, police say
Emergency crews rescued a worker stuck in a conveyor belt in Eldridge on Thursday, according to a news release from Eldridge Police. Shortly after 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Eldridge Police and emergency responders from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Eldridge Fire Department and MEDIC EMS were dispatched to King’s Material Inc., 3800 S. 1st St., Eldridge after a report that a worker became stuck in a conveyor belt.
