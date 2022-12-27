Bill Pence, the co-founder of the Telluride Film Festival, died on Dec. 6 after a long illness, the Telluride Daily Planet reported Wednesday. He was 82. The first festival was held in 1974 in the Sheridan Opera House in Telluride, Colorado. It was started by the Telluride Council for the Arts and Humanities, Bill and Stella Pence, Tom Luddy and James Card. It continues to be operated annually by the National Film Preserve. More from The Hollywood ReporterPeter Sealey, Former Columbia Pictures Marketing Executive, Dies at 82Vivienne Westwood, British Fashion Designer and Punk Style Icon, Dies at 81Ruggero Deodato, Director of the Notorious Horror Film 'Cannibal Holocaust,' Dies...

