Read full article on original website
Related
Every Album by The Replacements Ranked From Worst to Best
This feature originally ran in August 2013, but we’re dusting it off in celebration of Paul Westerberg’s birthday on December 31st. Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, a director’s filmography, or some other critical pop-culture collection in the abstract. It’s exact science by way of a few beers. This time, we sort through the best and worst of everyone’s favorite Trouble Boys.
Bill Pence, Telluride Film Festival Co-Founder, Dies at 82
Bill Pence, the co-founder of the Telluride Film Festival, died on Dec. 6 after a long illness, the Telluride Daily Planet reported Wednesday. He was 82. The first festival was held in 1974 in the Sheridan Opera House in Telluride, Colorado. It was started by the Telluride Council for the Arts and Humanities, Bill and Stella Pence, Tom Luddy and James Card. It continues to be operated annually by the National Film Preserve. More from The Hollywood ReporterPeter Sealey, Former Columbia Pictures Marketing Executive, Dies at 82Vivienne Westwood, British Fashion Designer and Punk Style Icon, Dies at 81Ruggero Deodato, Director of the Notorious Horror Film 'Cannibal Holocaust,' Dies...
Zach Bryan Drops Surprise Live Album All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster: Stream
Zach Bryan has made a strong statement with the title of his surprise new live album, All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live from Red Rocks), and vowed to embark on a 2023 tour with “prices as cheap as possible.” Stream the LP below via Apple Music or Spotify.
Vivienne Westwood, Fashion Designer and Punk Icon, Dead at 81
Dame Vivienne Westwood, the fashion designer and activist who was an integral figure of Britain’s punk movement in the 1970s, has died. She was 81. “Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London,” confirmed a message posted to Westwood’s Twitter. “The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better.”
Morrissey Announces Label Split, Says Miley Cyrus Wants Off His New Album
Morrissey spent this past Christmas weekend as the bearer of bad news about his career. Not only did the ex-Smiths singer reveal he has split from his record label, but he also claimed Miley Cyrus wants to be taken off his “hidden” album Bonfire of Teenagers. Both announcements...
Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Battling Cancer
Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green is battling stage four cancer. In a Christmas post to Facebook, Green’s mother, Carol Namatame, asked fans to send “healing vibes for [Green] who is battling stage 4 cancer. He’s is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!”. In a...
Halsey’s 10 Best Songs
There aren’t many self-release success stories quite like that of Halsey. When her original song “Ghost” was released to SoundCloud back in 2014, it instantly began to gain attention. With her very first release, Halsey was already on the map. In the years since, Halsey has become...
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Is a Silly, Absurd and Downright Fun Sequel: Review
This review was part of our coverage of the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. The Pitch: Famous Southern detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), whom we first met in the 2019 flick Knives Out, is in a pandemic-induced funk when he receives an invitation from eccentric billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) to his next big case in Greece.
Consequence
Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.https://consequenceofsound.net/
Comments / 0