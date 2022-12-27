ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every Album by The Replacements Ranked From Worst to Best

This feature originally ran in August 2013, but we’re dusting it off in celebration of Paul Westerberg’s birthday on December 31st. Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, a director’s filmography, or some other critical pop-culture collection in the abstract. It’s exact science by way of a few beers. This time, we sort through the best and worst of everyone’s favorite Trouble Boys.
Bill Pence, Telluride Film Festival Co-Founder, Dies at 82

Bill Pence, the co-founder of the Telluride Film Festival, died on Dec. 6 after a long illness, the Telluride Daily Planet reported Wednesday. He was 82.  The first festival was held in 1974 in the Sheridan Opera House in Telluride, Colorado. It was started by the Telluride Council for the Arts and Humanities, Bill and Stella Pence, Tom Luddy and James Card. It continues to be operated annually by the National Film Preserve. More from The Hollywood ReporterPeter Sealey, Former Columbia Pictures Marketing Executive, Dies at 82Vivienne Westwood, British Fashion Designer and Punk Style Icon, Dies at 81Ruggero Deodato, Director of the Notorious Horror Film 'Cannibal Holocaust,' Dies...
TELLURIDE, CO
Vivienne Westwood, Fashion Designer and Punk Icon, Dead at 81

Dame Vivienne Westwood, the fashion designer and activist who was an integral figure of Britain’s punk movement in the 1970s, has died. She was 81. “Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London,” confirmed a message posted to Westwood’s Twitter. “The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better.”
Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Battling Cancer

Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green is battling stage four cancer. In a Christmas post to Facebook, Green’s mother, Carol Namatame, asked fans to send “healing vibes for [Green] who is battling stage 4 cancer. He’s is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!”. In a...
Halsey’s 10 Best Songs

There aren’t many self-release success stories quite like that of Halsey. When her original song “Ghost” was released to SoundCloud back in 2014, it instantly began to gain attention. With her very first release, Halsey was already on the map. In the years since, Halsey has become...
Chicago, IL
