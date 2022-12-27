Read full article on original website
Related
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money
Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found. The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.
Madonna Straps Into Buckled Boots & Camo Pants to Release ‘Back That Up To The Beat’ While in Malawi With Her Family
Madonna was dressed for travel while releasing her latest song this week. As seen on Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning musician visited children in Malawi, Africa, while officially releasing the original 2015 demo of her song “Back That Up To The Beat,” which went viral on TikTok recently. The singer was accompanied on her trip by her son David Banda and her daughters Mercy James, Estere and Stella. For the occasion, Madonna wore a black bra and a sheer brown tank top beneath an olive green canvas jacket. Paired with the set was a rolled-up pair of brown, black and green camouflage-print pants,...
Paris Hilton thrills fans with re-release of 'Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)': 'Welcome back queen'
Hilton took to her social media pages Friday to announce the rerelease of her song “Stars Are Blind,” which was originally released in 2006.
Albany Herald
Nick Cannon welcomes baby No. 12
Nick Cannon has expanded his family once again. "The Masked Singer" host and model Alyssa Scott had daughter Halo Marie Cannon, on Dec. 14, Scott revealed on Instagram Thursday. Their daughter -- Cannon's 12th child to date -- arrived roughly one year after the death of the duo's son Zen, who died at age 5 months from brain cancer.
Albany Herald
‘Pokémon’: Original Voice Actor Says She Was ‘Hit Hard’ By Ash Ketchum’s Exit
Ash Ketchum has finally caught them all, becoming an official Pokémon World Champion and setting the stage for his exit from the popular animated series after 25 years, and the news is hitting people hard. Veronica Taylor, who voiced Ash and his mother Delia for the first eight seasons...
