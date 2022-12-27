ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KUTV

Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
RadarOnline

Elon Musk Stops Paying Rent At Twitter's San Francisco HQ, Considering Not Providing Severance Pay To Fired Employees

Elon Musk is refusing to pay rent at Twitter’s California headquarters as well as the company’s numerous other offices around the world, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation came on Tuesday, the same day the 51-year-old billionaire and newfound Twitter CEO lost his position as the richest person in the world to Louis Vuitton group chief Bernard Arnault.According to Daily Mail, sources claim Musk hasn’t paid rent at the company’s San Francisco headquarters and other offices in weeks, and the business mogul is attempting to renegotiate the terms of Twitter’s lease with the building’s owner, Shortenstein.Musk is also reconsidering paying severance...
The Verge

Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO

Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
Indy100

Tesla investors are worried that Elon Musk is killing the company

Elon Musk is a busy man and recent Tesla stock prices are indicating that investors aren’t too happy about his multitasking. On Tuesday, Tesla’s stock opened at its lowest point since August 2020 at just under $110.The drop in price shares seems to be a reflection of concerns from Tesla investors who are witnessing Musk’s erratic and unwelcomed changes at Twitter.In October Musk, 51, acquired Twitter for an astounding $44 billion. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterSince then, he has been devoted to changing the company and social media platform to reflect his views on free speech and...
Reuters

Stumbling Treasury rally clouds bond market outlook for 2023

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. government bond investors hurting after the biggest annual decline in the history of the asset class are riding out yet another selloff, as worries over persistent inflation cloud the prospects for an expected 2023 rebound.
u.today

SHIB Accepted as Payment for Netflix, Spotify Subscriptions via This Integration

Observer

As Peak Streaming Wanes, Here’s What to Expect From the Major Platforms in 2023

The so-called golden age of streaming, marked by a large number of new series and investment, may be over as streaming platforms seem to be settling into a more sustainable equilibrium for the new year. In the second half of 2022, television networks and streaming companies ordered 24 percent fewer...

