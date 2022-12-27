Read full article on original website
u.today
Dogecoin Fan Elon Musk Takes $140 Billion Plummet, Jeff Bezos and CZ Not Far Behind
Elon Musk is the person who has lost the most wealth this year, according to data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Since January, the tech mogul has become $140 billion poorer and is now in second place on the list of the world's richest people. In late 2021 Elon Musk's...
u.today
Elon Musk Records $140 Billion in Losses, SHIB Accepted as Payment for Netflix and Spotify, Former SEC Exec Suggests BTC Is Unregistered Security: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Lead SHIB dev Shytoshi will no longer "remain invisible"; plans to reveal himself?. U.Today presents the top four new stories over the past day. Dogecoin fan Elon Musk takes $140 billion plummet, Jeff Bezos and CZ not far behind. Bloomberg Billionaires Index reports Elon Musk to be the person who...
KUTV
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30
WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
Elon Musk Stops Paying Rent At Twitter's San Francisco HQ, Considering Not Providing Severance Pay To Fired Employees
Elon Musk is refusing to pay rent at Twitter’s California headquarters as well as the company’s numerous other offices around the world, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation came on Tuesday, the same day the 51-year-old billionaire and newfound Twitter CEO lost his position as the richest person in the world to Louis Vuitton group chief Bernard Arnault.According to Daily Mail, sources claim Musk hasn’t paid rent at the company’s San Francisco headquarters and other offices in weeks, and the business mogul is attempting to renegotiate the terms of Twitter’s lease with the building’s owner, Shortenstein.Musk is also reconsidering paying severance...
electrek.co
Outlet claims Tesla China president will replace Elon Musk as CEO right after losing fake news case
In a truly bizarre situation, media outlet Pingwest claims that Tesla has decided to replace Elon Musk as CEO with Tom Zhu, president of Tesla China, right after losing a lawsuit over fake news against Tesla. Pingwest is a Chinese tech publication with a decent-size following on social media and...
The Verge
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
Netflix ends password sharing: Axe will fall at start of 2023 and hit 100m viewers
It will reportedly only allow those who live in the same household to share an account. Sources say the company may off a plan that charges a few extra bucks a month to add an additional household.
Snap up Tesla shares if Elon Musk's chaotic Twitter takeover drags the stock below $125, a veteran strategist says
Elon Musk's Twitter saga could make Tesla stock a bargain if it falls to $125, a trading strategist said. Tesla has tanked 38% since Musk bought Twitter, which is seen as a distraction for the EV maker's CEO. "It's a momentum name, it was a high valuation, and Musk lost...
Cathie Wood's ARK Invest scooped up $88 million in Tesla stock in the 4th quarter amid the famed money manager's dip-buying spree
Cathie Wood's ARK Invest purchased $88 million worth of Tesla shares in the fourth quarter. The famed money manager has been on a dip-buying spree, also scooping $11.2 million of Coinbase last week. ARK Invest's flagship ETF has been dragged to a five-year low this week. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest...
The CEO of Elon Musk's Boring Company slept at Twitter HQ with his partner and newborn baby
Steve Davis, boss of Elon Musk's tunneling company, was one of the first people to sleep at Twitter's San Francisco office, per The Information.
Warren Buffett has surpassed Jeff Bezos in wealth — and threatens to oust Bill Gates as the 2nd-richest American, after Elon Musk
Buffett has caught up to Bezos and Gates and is closing in on Elon Musk because of Berkshire Hathaway's gains and the 2022 plunge in tech stocks.
Elon Musk predicts a US recession next year that might last 18 months — and warns investors to be careful
Elon Musk forecast a US recession next year that could last until the second quarter of 2024. He advised investors to proceed cautiously, conserve cash, and avoid using borrowed money. Musk has slammed the Fed's interest-rate hikes as excessive and dangerous to the economy. Elon Musk has predicted a US...
Elon Musk Suddenly Sells Billions of Dollars Worth of His Company
Elon Musk sold over $3.5 billion worth of shares of his automotive company, Tesla, according to a financial filing. The United States Securities filing released on Wednesday shows that Musk sold 22 million shares of Tesla. The shares were worth a total of over $3.58 billion. The sales were made this week.
Elon Musk is no longer the richest man on the planet, according to Forbes
Elon Musk is no longer the world's richest person, according to Forbes.
Tesla investors are worried that Elon Musk is killing the company
Elon Musk is a busy man and recent Tesla stock prices are indicating that investors aren’t too happy about his multitasking. On Tuesday, Tesla’s stock opened at its lowest point since August 2020 at just under $110.The drop in price shares seems to be a reflection of concerns from Tesla investors who are witnessing Musk’s erratic and unwelcomed changes at Twitter.In October Musk, 51, acquired Twitter for an astounding $44 billion. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterSince then, he has been devoted to changing the company and social media platform to reflect his views on free speech and...
Elon Musk tells Tesla workers to ignore the company's plunging stock price
Since the start of this year, Tesla's stocks have dropped nearly 70%, with a whopping 40% drop in December alone.
Observer
Tesla’s Shares Keep Falling as Production in China Will Reportedly Slow Next Month
Tesla plans to reduce production at its Shanghai plant next month, according to Reuters, giving investors another reason to sell their stock. Shares fell 11 percent today (Dec. 27), continuing a decline that began in April and has seen the stock fall 68 percent this year. Shares fell to $109...
Stumbling Treasury rally clouds bond market outlook for 2023
NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. government bond investors hurting after the biggest annual decline in the history of the asset class are riding out yet another selloff, as worries over persistent inflation cloud the prospects for an expected 2023 rebound.
u.today
SHIB Accepted as Payment for Netflix, Spotify Subscriptions via This Integration

Observer
As Peak Streaming Wanes, Here’s What to Expect From the Major Platforms in 2023
The so-called golden age of streaming, marked by a large number of new series and investment, may be over as streaming platforms seem to be settling into a more sustainable equilibrium for the new year. In the second half of 2022, television networks and streaming companies ordered 24 percent fewer...
