ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Rock, NJ

Gun-Toting Ex-Con Wanted By US Marshals Nabbed By Glen Rock Police: Authorities

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cUycc_0jvcHUMm00
Aaron Williams Photo Credit: BACKGROUND: Boyd A. Loving (file photo) / INSET: NJ Department of Corrections

A recently-imprisoned ex-con wanted by U.S. Marshals was carrying a loaded gun, a high-capacity magazine and hollow-point bullets when Glen Rock police arrested him following a predawn incident, authorities said.

Aaron Williams, 30, of Paterson had only just been released this past March 13 after serving a little more than six years in state prison in two separate stretches, records show.

A conviction this time will cost him much more time behind bars.

Glen Rock officers responding to a call at Bradford Street found Williams involved in an unspecified dispute in a vehicle shortly after 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, Lt. Frank Riggio said.

The officers found Williams carrying a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun, along with the illegal magazine and ammo, the lieutenant said.

Williams was also being sought by the U.S. Marshals Service for violating conditions of release, Riggio said.

Records show Williams had been convicted of resisting arrest in Paterson in 2011 and for his involvement in a shooting in the Silk City in 2013.

Williams was originally charged with attempted murder, among other offenses, then went to prison for two years in 2015 after taking a plea deal.

He was convicted on a gun charge soon after his release in 2017, records show. Another four-plus years in prison followed.

Glen Rock police charged Williams early Monday with weapons offenses – including being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun – as well as possession of the magazine and ammunition and hindering his arrest.

They sent Williams to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained on Tuesday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Riggio thanked Ridgewood police for their assistance.

to follow Daily Voice Fair Lawn-Glen Rock and receive free news updates.

Comments / 16

Richard Pierson
3d ago

Everyone, beware, there are a lot to many of these types around us, stay ALERT!

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

‘John Doe’ Shot Dead In Paterson

Authorities were trying to identify a man shot dead on a Paterson street corner. The victim was shot in the head and arm at the intersection of North Main and Arch streets around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, they said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Passaic County Prosecutor...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Killed In West New York

A 36-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault after a 34-year-old man was shot and killed this week in West New York, authorities said. Jose Cepeda was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body on 60th Street and JFK Boulevard East around 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
94.5 PST

4 juveniles charged — teen fatally stabbed in Union City, NJ

UNION CITY — Two 15-year-olds and two 16-year-olds are charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a city teen. Charges against the juveniles suggest that 15-year-old Allen Flores was the victim of an armed robbery in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue on the evening of Dec. 20. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead from an apparent stab wound.
UNION CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Five Shot In Separate Jersey City Shootings

Five people were shot in separate incidents Thursday, Dec. 29 in Jersey City, according to sources and preliminary reports.Gunfire rang out both on Van Nostrand Avenue and Virginia and Bernius Court between 9:30 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.The victims showed up at local hospitals in various conditions.This …
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

8 People Charged After Crack Cocaine Stash Found In Mount Vernon Home: Police

An early morning raid at a home in Westchester County resulted in the arrest of eight people and the seizure of a crack cocaine stash, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 22, around 5 a.m., police in Mount Vernon descended upon a residence at 111 South Fulton Ave. after an investigation into the sale of crack cocaine, according to an announcement by Mount Vernon Police from Wednesday, Dec. 28.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
440K+
Followers
63K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy