Rian Johnson is officially the king of the 21st-century whodunit thanks to Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (now on Netflix), the hotly anticipated follow-up to 2019’s extraordinary Knives Out. The creative and commercial success of the first film inspired three crucial things: One, the greenlighting of two sequels and therefore the official franchising of the property. Two, the purchase of said property by Netflix. And three, the feeling that if Johnson is going to be steered away from making more Star Wars movies (The Last Jedi was great!), at least he’s making wildly entertaining ones like these. He brings back Daniel Craig the genteel, Southern-accented detective Benoit Blanc, surrounded by a new cast of characters, played by the likes of Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn and Janelle Monae. The question here isn’t whether it’s good – it seems almost guaranteed to be, doesn’t it? – but how it compares to the first film.

