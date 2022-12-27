ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Brittany, Jason Aldean Go Undercover To Spread Holiday Cheer At Gas Station

By Logan DeLoye
92.3 WCOL
92.3 WCOL
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QwYsc_0jvcGKB300

Santa and Mrs. Claus were spotted at a gas station in middle Tennessee this Christmas, dancing by the pump with customers willing to move their hips for a full tank of gas. Santa and Mrs. Claus, also known as Brittany and Jason Aldean , worked overtime in the suburbs of Nashville this year to deliver free gas to unsuspecting Twice Daily customers. The pair went undercover at their local gas station and encouraged customers to "shake that *ass for free gas!" Brittany posted a video of the event on Instagram that detailed surprised customers dancing for free gas amid the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.

"We love spreading holiday cheer❣️ Merry Christmas to all🎄♥️ @jimmydarts inspired us🙏🏼," the post read.

Viewers can see Twice Daily customers dancing by the pump as Brittany and Jason Aldean directly pay for, and pump their gas. A few customers detailed just how much the free gas helped them out financially this holiday season .

"I drive from here to Nashville almost every day for work," one grateful customer shared when Brittany handed him $100. After each interaction with customers, Brittany and Jason remained totally incognito and did not give up their identities to individuals that were given money for gas.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Spread Holiday Cheer with Festive Family Christmas Photo

The country singer and his wife Katelyn share daughters Kodi, 11 months, and Kingsley, 3 Kane Brown spread some holiday cheer with his girls. The country singer, 29, and wife Katelyn spent their first Christmas together as a family of four this year. They commemorated the special occasion by sharing a family photo on Instagram that included their daughters Kodi Jane, 11 months, and Kingsley Rose, 3. In the snap, the family posed for a photo in front of a grey background that hangs as an ornament on a Christmas...
Taste of Country

Luke Bryan’s Stunning $18 Million Florida Paradise for Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]

If Luke Bryan's Florida house sells for what he's asking, it will be become one of the most expensive country celebrity home transactions ever. The singer and his wife are listing their property in Santa Rosa, Fla., for $18 million. Pictures show a breathtaking home that's surpassed only by the view of the gulf from the master suite. There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a private pool, beach access, plenty of parking and all the amenities you'd expect from a high-end home.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
TODAY.com

Tom Brady shares pictures of his first Christmas with kids since divorce

Tom Brady had a special Christmas celebration with his kids, Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. On Dec. 27, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a picture of his three children standing in front of the Christmas tree on his Instagram Stories, along with an animated image that Benjamin made.
TAMPA, FL
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Kids Paris, Prince, & Blanket Enjoy Skiing Trip In Rare Photos Together

Just one day after Christmas, Michael Jackson‘s three children opted to snowboard together in Lake Tahoe, California to celebrate the holiday season (see PHOTOS HERE). The “Billie Jean” singer’s eldest son, Prince Jackson, 25, was spotted in full winter gear along with his sister, Paris Jackson, 24, and baby brother Blanket Jackson (b. Prince Michael Jackson II), 20. The blonde beauty wore a brown puffer coat, brown vest, and burgundy pants, along with matching burgundy gloves.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Parade

Billy Joel Shares Rare Photo of Daughter on Her 37th Birthday

Billy Joel is celebrating his daughter's 37th birthday!. The "Piano Man" crooner took to Twitter to wish his daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, a happy birthday earlier today. Alongside the note, Joel posted a photo of his daughter, who eyed the camera while posing in front of a brightly lit chandelier in an elegant red dress. Styling her brown locks in messy waves, she completed the chic look with glam makeup that included black winged eyeliner and a two-tone rose gold eyeshadow.
OK! Magazine

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen, John Legend & Kids Color Coordinate For Christmas Photos

'Tis the season for some healthy competition! On Christmas Day, Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend posted a festive family photo on their respective Instagram accounts within minutes of each other — but the model revealed the timing was no coincidence, claiming the singer always strives to be the first to upload."Merry Christmas!! I swear to god john your need to post good pictures before me is actually psychotic and it’s becoming worrisome how you never tell me and i find out from the group chat," the pregnant star quipped in caption. "See u in hell!!!!!"The Grammy winner, 43, took...
Parade

Richard Gere and Wife Share Rare Glimpse Into Tropical Holiday Getaway With Young Sons

Actor Richard Gere, 73, and his wife, Alejandra Silva, 39, are a relatively private couple, but the two are sharing a sweet glimpse into their holiday vacation this year. Silva, 39, posted a snapshot of the family's bright and sunny Christmas on Instagram as a little holiday treat for their followers, offering a sneak peek into their tropical getaway with their two young sons.
TODAY.com

Craig Melvin continues Christmas tradition with adorable family selfie

‘Tis the season for Craig Melvin to post his annual family selfie for the holidays. "Was so busy enjoying the day I forgot to post our annual pj pic," he wrote in the caption of his post on Dec. 26. "Merry Christmas from the Melvins. Hope everyone is enjoying their family time."
People

Thomas Rhett Poses with Wife and Four Daughters in Cute Christmas Card Photo: 'Sending Love'

The country singer and wife Lauren Akins share daughters Willa Gray, 7, Ada James, 5, Lennon Love, 2, and Lillie Carolina, 13 months Thomas Rhett is having a blast with his family this Christmas. The country singer celebrated the holiday with wife Lauren Akins and their four daughters, Lillie Carolina, 13 months, Lennon Love, 2½, Ada James, 5, and Willa Gray, 7, giving fans a glimpse at his family's Christmas card on Instagram Monday. The holiday card features a sweet shot of the family of six smiling together with a beautiful autumn...
HollywoodLife

Katharine McPhee Channels Cinderella In Blue Gown For Disney Christmas Special: Photo

Katharine McPhee certainly isn’t hiding her joy after marrying music icon David Foster! The stunning new mom, 38, was seen in a sweeping blue gown alongside David, 73, for the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade special that aired on ABC and streamed via Hulu on Christmas morning! Standing in front of Cinderella’s Castle at Disney World in Florida, the former American Idol alum was grace defined in the blue off the shoulder gown with a plunging neckline and beaded details.
FLORIDA STATE
Floor8

Rebel Wilson shares sweet 'Holiday Time' photos of her baby girl

Rebel Wilson just shared an aca-adorable look at how she's spending her daughter's first Christmas. The Senior Year star shared a snowy snap of herself and daughter Royce Lillian to Instagram as they prepared to jet off for the holidays with Rebel's girlfriend Ramona Agruma. In the photo, the actress, wearing an ensemble from her R&R Club loungewear brand, holds the 1-month-old, who is wrapped in a pink blanket and has a Santa emoji covering her face.
HollywoodLife

Amy Robach’s Ex Spends Time With Sons On Winter Getaway As She Jets Off With T.J. Holmes

“RIDERS ON THE STORM. ON TO ’23,” wrote Nathaniel Shue, the 26-year-old son of Andrew Shue and Jennifer Hageney, on Dec. 27. The Instagram post was published a day after Andrew’s wife, Amy Robach, touched down in Atlanta alongside her new flame, her fellow GMA:3 co-host, T.J. Holmes. In the social media snap, Andrew, 55, and his kids – Nate and his brothers, Aidan and Wyatt Shue – sit on a couch outside a rustic lodge in Montana. The four Shue men are dressed for the winter weather, ready to embrace the adventure of the oncoming year.
ATLANTA, GA
92.3 WCOL

92.3 WCOL

Columbus, OH
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for New Country

 https://wcol.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy