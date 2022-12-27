ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Drag queen Christmas show draws protesters in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Christmas-themed drag queen show facing scrutiny from state officials made a stop in Pinellas County Thursday night. And protesters, as well as some supporters, demonstrated outside of Ruth Eckerd Hall, where the show took place. As the show wrapped up its national tour last night, some demonstrators outside got tense at moments.
CLEARWATER, FL
ABC Action News

What's coming to Tampa Bay in 2023

TAMPA, Fla.—There is so much to look forward to in 2023! Here are 11 businesses and attractions to keep an eye out for. If you're looking for a sweet treat in the new year, you have to try this Greek donut and coffee food truck!. Lukumaki is another word...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Vandals hit Manatee County’s Creekwood Park

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Vandals caused an estimated $5,000 to $6,000 in damage to a park in East Bradenton, county officials said. Creekwood Park, a popular dog park and recreation area on 44th Avenue East, was hit overnight by vandals who heavily damaged the park’s restrooms, drove a vehicle through a fence and ripped through grassy areas.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
observernews.net

Community response huge to loss of Sandy Council

Having contributed so much to others around her, Sandy Council will long be remembered by friends, her community partners and family members. Here is a sampling of the outpouring of comments made after her passing. All said she will deeply missed. Mariella Smith, former Hillsborough County commissioner. “Sandy was a...
RUSKIN, FL
995qyk.com

9 New Things To Look Forward To In Tampa In 2023

It’s time to close the chapter to 2022 and look forward to the next year. Luckily for us in Tampa, there’s a lot to be excited about in 2023. Be on the look out for these new businesses and experiences in Tampa Bay next year. Champa Bay seems...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Why are flags at half-staff in Florida?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of Corporal Ray Hamilton. Flags will be flown half-staff at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Crestview, the Okaloosa County Courthouse in Crestview, and the City […]
FLORIDA STATE

