ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Land O' Lakes, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businessobserverfl.com

Tesla facility under construction boasts a smooth ride

The facility in Lealman was built on a quick timeline of seven months. A Tesla facility in an underdeveloped St. Petersburg neighborhood announced in April is coming into the final stretch as construction wraps up. In a December interview, Rob Truett, a Delray Beach developer behind the highly-anticipated project, in...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Treasure Island considers restrictions on electric bikes, scooters

TREASURE ISLAND — City Commissioners are considering adding micromobility devices, such as electric bicycles and electric scooters, to its ordinances regulating traffic and vehicles with a host of new restrictions. During commission discussion at a Dec. 20 work session, points of contention ranged from whether micromobility devices should be...
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco needs more ways to get places, officials say

A request for a rezoning in East Pasco sparked concerns about a lack of road connections between it and an adjoining neighborhood. The issue came up during consideration of a request to rezone 38.29 acres zoned for agricultural uses to the Deer Springs master-planned unit development (MPUD) allowing up to 115 detached dwellings or 100 detached dwellings and 5 acres of office uses.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

New Florida laws take effect January 1

On January 1, 2023, several new laws will take effect in the state of Florida. These laws were passed by the state legislature either during the regular session last year, or during the most recent special session to address several state issues like property insurance and hurricane damage. What You...
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Two Hurricanes and Higher Natural Gas Prices Prompt FP&L Rate Increase

Florida - Thursday December 29, 2022: The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) has approved an increase to Florida Power and Light (FP&L) rates, beginning in January 2023, as a result of two hurricanes and higher natural gas prices. The average residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatts monthly will see their...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Citrus County welcomes parkway in 2022, but says no to turnpike

Citrus County Commissioners spent much of 2022 tackling issues such as the Florida Turnpike extension, county administrator search and a monthslong dispute over library displays. It was the turnpike discussion that will resonate in Citrus County for years to come. The idea of extending Florida’s Turnpike between Wildwood and U.S....
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Apartments planned for vacant downtown site

A seven-story apartment building is in the planning stages at 630 4th Ave. S., which was previously eyed for a luxury townhome project. Onyx St. Pete LLC, a New York-based entity connected to Yaron Levi, has filed plans to build the new apartment building with 33 units and a 16-space garage at the 0.2-acre site, near Tropicana Field.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Untreated Crisis: A shortage of dental health professionals puts 6 million at risk in Florida

Florida leads the nation in the number of individuals, nearly 6 million, who are living in Dental Health Professional Shortage Areas. According to the US Health Resources and Services Administration data, 66 of Florida's 67 counties lack the number of professionals needed to provide care. Advocates say the shortage is of crisis proportions leading to significant impacts on general health as they say poor oral health is linked to impaired school learning, heart disease, and even death.
FLORIDA STATE
sflcn.com

5 Reasons Why Florida’s Public Water Smells Bad

Living in Florida is great, but one thing that can put a damper on the experience is our public drinking water. All too often, Florida’s public water supply smells like rotten eggs. This can be an unpleasant surprise for those of us who are used to perfectly clear and odorless tap water from other places. But why does this happen?
FLORIDA STATE
observernews.net

Community response huge to loss of Sandy Council

Having contributed so much to others around her, Sandy Council will long be remembered by friends, her community partners and family members. Here is a sampling of the outpouring of comments made after her passing. All said she will deeply missed. Mariella Smith, former Hillsborough County commissioner. “Sandy was a...
RUSKIN, FL
WFLA

‘Everything was just destroyed’: New Lowe’s opens in Manatee County to help residents after Hurricane Ian

PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than three months since Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast, destroying and damaging buildings throughout Manatee County. Although the community has taken big steps to get back on its feet, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “Everything was just destroyed, our communities, everything you build […]
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy