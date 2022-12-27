Read full article on original website
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven lawLive Action NewsLargo, FL
After a video shows him dragging a woman into jail, a Tampa officer was fired.MikeTampa, FL
What is This? The City of Tampa Flag.Modern GlobeTampa, FL
Top Tampa Cocktail Bars: Savor the Flavors of Tampa at These Must-Try Cocktail BarsKiki AlbaTampa, FL
HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Adds In-House Rehab UnitModern GlobeBrandon, FL
businessobserverfl.com
Tesla facility under construction boasts a smooth ride
The facility in Lealman was built on a quick timeline of seven months. A Tesla facility in an underdeveloped St. Petersburg neighborhood announced in April is coming into the final stretch as construction wraps up. In a December interview, Rob Truett, a Delray Beach developer behind the highly-anticipated project, in...
Beach Beacon
Treasure Island considers restrictions on electric bikes, scooters
TREASURE ISLAND — City Commissioners are considering adding micromobility devices, such as electric bicycles and electric scooters, to its ordinances regulating traffic and vehicles with a host of new restrictions. During commission discussion at a Dec. 20 work session, points of contention ranged from whether micromobility devices should be...
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco needs more ways to get places, officials say
A request for a rezoning in East Pasco sparked concerns about a lack of road connections between it and an adjoining neighborhood. The issue came up during consideration of a request to rezone 38.29 acres zoned for agricultural uses to the Deer Springs master-planned unit development (MPUD) allowing up to 115 detached dwellings or 100 detached dwellings and 5 acres of office uses.
DeSantis to Make Major Changes to Property Insurance. What does It mean for Homeowners?
Property insurance has been a painful part of Florida's story. However, Florida leadership has now introduced major changes to property insurance after insurance companies fled the state earlier this year, leaving millions without proper coverage.
DeSantis Shocking School Plan Approved. What Does it Mean for Your Kids?
School boards are facing legal pressure to elect more conservatives among their ranks. The new Florida school plan is not based on merit or achievements but on personal politics.
mynews13.com
New Florida laws take effect January 1
On January 1, 2023, several new laws will take effect in the state of Florida. These laws were passed by the state legislature either during the regular session last year, or during the most recent special session to address several state issues like property insurance and hurricane damage. What You...
wqcs.org
Two Hurricanes and Higher Natural Gas Prices Prompt FP&L Rate Increase
Florida - Thursday December 29, 2022: The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) has approved an increase to Florida Power and Light (FP&L) rates, beginning in January 2023, as a result of two hurricanes and higher natural gas prices. The average residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatts monthly will see their...
floridapolitics.com
Citrus County welcomes parkway in 2022, but says no to turnpike
Citrus County Commissioners spent much of 2022 tackling issues such as the Florida Turnpike extension, county administrator search and a monthslong dispute over library displays. It was the turnpike discussion that will resonate in Citrus County for years to come. The idea of extending Florida’s Turnpike between Wildwood and U.S....
stpetecatalyst.com
Apartments planned for vacant downtown site
A seven-story apartment building is in the planning stages at 630 4th Ave. S., which was previously eyed for a luxury townhome project. Onyx St. Pete LLC, a New York-based entity connected to Yaron Levi, has filed plans to build the new apartment building with 33 units and a 16-space garage at the 0.2-acre site, near Tropicana Field.
theapopkavoice.com
Untreated Crisis: A shortage of dental health professionals puts 6 million at risk in Florida
Florida leads the nation in the number of individuals, nearly 6 million, who are living in Dental Health Professional Shortage Areas. According to the US Health Resources and Services Administration data, 66 of Florida's 67 counties lack the number of professionals needed to provide care. Advocates say the shortage is of crisis proportions leading to significant impacts on general health as they say poor oral health is linked to impaired school learning, heart disease, and even death.
sflcn.com
5 Reasons Why Florida’s Public Water Smells Bad
Living in Florida is great, but one thing that can put a damper on the experience is our public drinking water. All too often, Florida’s public water supply smells like rotten eggs. This can be an unpleasant surprise for those of us who are used to perfectly clear and odorless tap water from other places. But why does this happen?
observernews.net
Community response huge to loss of Sandy Council
Having contributed so much to others around her, Sandy Council will long be remembered by friends, her community partners and family members. Here is a sampling of the outpouring of comments made after her passing. All said she will deeply missed. Mariella Smith, former Hillsborough County commissioner. “Sandy was a...
Florida AG wants to shut down ‘deceptive’ Pinellas hot tub and spa companies
The Florida Attorney General's Office is working to shut down a hot tub and spa cover company for deceptive business practices.
Yahoo Sports
Cerabino: DeSantis: Proposed state license plate features warning to "out-of-state cars"
Editor's note: This column was originally published on Aug. 7, 2022. It’s hard to keep up with Florida’s official enemies list. Just when you think we’re running out, Gov. Ron DeSantis dreams up a new imaginary villain. It’s impressive. Move over college professors, “woke” corporations, tech...
Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Continues To Target Pedestrian, Bicycle Safety
PINELLAS COUNTY – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office received a contract from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) for High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety. The initiative began on Friday, July 22, 2022, and will run through Friday, May 12, 2023. The High
fox35orlando.com
Divided appeals court back Florida in dispute with union representing state workers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A divided appeals court has backed the Florida Department of Management Services in a dispute about whether a union representing state workers engaged in unfair labor practices. A panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal, in a 2-1 ruling, overturned a dismissal of the department’s allegations...
Tampa Bay school districts continue to battle teacher shortages
Tampa Bay school districts continue to battle teacher shortages as leaders work to fill hundreds of vacancies.
Pinellas Sheriff's Office adding patrols in 15 high crash areas
Driver, walkers, and bikers found violating traffic safety rules could a receive a pamphlet of information or even a citation.
communitynewspapers.com
Theft is too easy in Florida’s Homeowners Associations by State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle
The recent arrests of members of the Hammocks Community Association have shed a. long overdue public light on the plight of helpless homeowners when the directors of a. Homeowners Association (HOA) go deliberately wrong. The Florida Legislature specifically designed Florida’s HOA law to limit government’s ability to regulate HOAs, explaining,...
‘Everything was just destroyed’: New Lowe’s opens in Manatee County to help residents after Hurricane Ian
PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than three months since Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast, destroying and damaging buildings throughout Manatee County. Although the community has taken big steps to get back on its feet, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “Everything was just destroyed, our communities, everything you build […]
