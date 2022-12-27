Read full article on original website
Related
progameguides.com
How to get Lucky Coins in Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG
Lucky Coins are currencies that can be used to purchase goods from the Card Shop, a hub full of cards and accessories for the Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG. The Card Shop is accessible by speaking to Prince at The Cat's Tail, and spending Lucky Coins can help you quickly build an amazing deck. You can only own a maximum of 50,000 Lucky Coins at a time, so make sure to spend them regularly!
progameguides.com
Haran Geppaku Futsu – How to get, Ascension, stats, and who can use it in Genshin Impact
Haran Geppaku Futsu is a Genshin Impact five-star sword that boosts the wielder's Normal Attack damage after using their Elemental Skill. The sword has amazing base stats, but its passive makes it an incredibly niche pick, made specifically for its signature wielder, Kamisato Ayato. How to get Haran Geppaku Futsu...
progameguides.com
Favonius Lance – How to get, Ascension, stats, and who can use it in Genshin Impact
Favonius Lance is a Genshin Impact four-star polearm that's easy to get due to its availability in all character and weapon banners. It's also a universal weapon that almost all of the game's polearm users can use due to its high Base Attack and useful substat and passive. While it's not necessarily the best weapon pick for most polearm users, it's still useful as an alternative when you're out of options.
progameguides.com
Sacrificial Fragments – How to get, Ascension, stats, and who can use it in Genshin Impact
Sacrificial Fragments is Genshin Impact's four-star catalyst and a weapon staple many players likely already own. It has the same passive as the more famous sword alternative, the Sacrificial Sword, but a plethora of supports can also use this catalyst. Sacrificial Fragments is especially good for characters who rely on Elemental Mastery and frequently spam their Elemental Skill.
progameguides.com
Fat Simulator Codes (December 2022)
If you want to battle with the biggest and the best, it’s time to bulk up with Roblox Fat Simulator! There are loads of tasty fast-food options and sugary treats to choose from, plus pets who can add to your abilities. Can you bulk up enough to do some serious damage to your fellow players, gaining enough size and then KOs to reach the leaderboards?
progameguides.com
5 Letter words with ‘A’ and ‘O’ in them – Wordle Help
Wordle is a popular word puzzle that's taken the world by storm. The search for the day's five-letter word can sometimes be a challenge—especially when you're stuck with two letters and have no idea what to fill in the rest of the blanks. If you've been struggling with what word to guess next on Wordle, we've got the list for you!
progameguides.com
Build A Bear Tycoon Codes (December 2022)
If you love to Build A Bear in real life, now you can become a Build A Bear Tycoon in Roblox too! Set up your own huge and glitzy Build A Bear workshop online, but also collect and customize your own furry friends as you watch your personal Build A Bear empire grow! And, of course, as they’re virtual, you can watch as your furry friends come to life and assist you in your empire.
progameguides.com
How to make Veggie Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Disney Dreamlight Valley has many cooking-related quests. Sometimes, some characters will request a specific meal for you to make. If you have unlocked the Chez Remy restaurant, the cooking will be especially prevalent, and there are a lot of recipes to discover. We will show you how to make the Veggie Pie in this guide.
Comments / 0