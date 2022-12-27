Favonius Lance is a Genshin Impact four-star polearm that's easy to get due to its availability in all character and weapon banners. It's also a universal weapon that almost all of the game's polearm users can use due to its high Base Attack and useful substat and passive. While it's not necessarily the best weapon pick for most polearm users, it's still useful as an alternative when you're out of options.

13 HOURS AGO