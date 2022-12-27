ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

New York Restaurant Fully Covered in Ice From Freezing Lake Erie Waves: LOOK

By Caitlin Berard
 3 days ago
(Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)

Nestled on the shores of Lake Erie, close enough for the tempestuous waters to spray visitors venturing along its lakeside deck, is the popular Hamburg eatery, Hoak’s Lakeshore Restaurant. A New York institution since 1949, Hoak’s has been drawing residents and tourists alike for decades with its delicious food and breathtaking views.

As Christmas drew closer, however, Kevin Hoak, the restaurant’s co-owner, was forced to leave his treasured restaurant behind, along with the rest of the residents of the Hoover Beach area. A deadly blizzard was on the way, increasing the potential of flooding and immense damage to local homes and buildings, including Hoak’s.

So Hoak did what he could and left his restaurant to the elements, hoping for the best. The blizzard finally hit, causing devastation all across Buffalo and the surrounding area. And though Hoak’s remains standing, it’s barely recognizable under the thick layer of ice caused by the sub-zero temperatures and frigid Lake Erie waves.

“With snow still falling and windchill temperatures below zero, Hoak’s looks like a scene out of Frozen,” NY Gov. Kathy Hochul wrote on Twitter. “Please stay home, stay warm, and stay safe, New York.”

Frozen Lake Erie Restaurant Owner Explains His Preparations

As the blizzard bore down on the country, tens of millions of Americans suffered through glacial temperatures, power outages, flash flooding, and extreme travel woes as they endured “one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever.”

Like all of us, Lake Erie restauranteur Kevin Hoak was a little frightened by the coming storm. He knew, however, that there was nothing to do but prepare himself and his business as best he could.

“I’ve never heard so many news anchors and weathermen talk like this before, where they’re saying this is gonna be the storm of the century, stay home,” Hoak told WBEN. “All of this is scary, so you’ve got to prepare for it, and you’re better off taking care of it versus saying, ‘I wish we would’ve done that,’ and now you go back and you can’t do it.”

So he set to work boarding up his entire restaurant, hoping to protect Hoak’s from any debris slung by the howling 80 mph winds. His real worry, however, was Lake Erie herself. The lake is wild on a good day. Add extreme weather to the equation and the powerful lake is liable to drown anyone and anything within reach.

“It just happens with the 25-foot waves, it’s going to find its way in. Water is scary and powerful,” Hoak said. “The best thing that can happen to us would be that the temperature drops to 15 degrees or so. That way, when the waves crash, you’re gonna take a couple of hits, but then eventually it’s gonna freeze your restaurant, and it will act as a barrier. … A flash freeze, that’s what you want. You want it to freeze to protect itself.”

