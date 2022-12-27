ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
Startland News

Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri

As an occupational therapy practitioner, Joohae “Chewy” Yoon’s home visits to care for patients isolated in rural Missouri inspired her to develop the Korean-American fast food concept GOCHEW Burger & Sandwich.  Her full-time job involves traveling to meet patients in Kansas City and Independence, as well as such cities as Odessa, Higginsville, and Warrensburg. Curious The post Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri appeared first on Startland News.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
WGN Radio

One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter

DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One in particular is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an interesting place. […]
MISSOURI STATE
stlpublicradio.org

Drilling phase of the Jefferson Barracks Tunnel reaches completion

The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District has hit a significant milestone and has finished drilling the Jefferson Barracks Tunnel. When fully completed, the seven-foot-diameter pipe will run up to 220 feet underground for more than three miles from northern Oakville to the confluence of the River des Peres and Mississippi River.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Christine’s Salsa and Spices are a pantry must-have

Christine and Wayne Nelson started making salsa in their kitchen, and now it’s in a ton of stores across Missouri and Illinois, including Schnucks. Christine’s Salsa and Spices are a pantry must-have. Christine and Wayne Nelson started making salsa in their kitchen, and now it’s in a ton...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Wednesday Forecast

Find new hair products from the Hair Whisperer at …. One of your new year resolutions might be to focus on healthier hair or switch it up with new looks for the new year. Bring in the new year at the Neon Nights Celebration. The countdown is on to ring...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Awesome 92.3

Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through

Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX2now.com

SBA opens flood disaster loan outreach center in East St. Louis

More help is available for people needing disaster assistance after the flooding of last July. SBA opens flood disaster loan outreach center in …. More help is available for people needing disaster assistance after the flooding of last July. As the weather heats, be on the lookout for burst …
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

This Must Have Iconic Deep-Fried Dish Makes Missouri Famous

If you've ever lived in Missouri or just visited you know that this staple is a must-have treat at any restaurant you eat at. No matter which restaurant you dine at, especially if you're visiting a St. Louis restaurant, you will find this appetizer dish on every menu. Toasted Ravioli and the Food Network have dubbed this delicious appetizer the Missouri dish to try.
MISSOURI STATE
entrepreneurshiplife.com

How to Get a Real Estate License in Missouri

Becoming a real estate agent is certainly rewarding, as well as a well-paid profession for those who are interested in this type of work. The main job of a real estate agent is to help clients with different properties. This can include helping with selling, buying, negotiating deals, renting, and dealing with the paperwork involved with the deals. If you decide on becoming a real estate agent, then there are some steps that you will have to take first. You will have to meet certain eligibility requirements, complete pre licensing courses, pass a real estate licensing exam, and lastly find a sponsoring broker who will sponsor you and let you work with them. You will also have to do continuing education courses in order to keep your license, but that is not the topic we are going to cover today.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, December 27th, 2022

(Statewide) -- Christmas and a winter storm are over with, but an air travel meltdown has left many passengers still stranded around the U.S. Nearly 3,700 flights were canceled by later afternoon Monday and another 6,400 had been delayed. Southwest Airlines had the largest share of the delays and cancellations. Some of the airports with the biggest issues are Denver, Las Vegas, Chicago Midway, Baltimore/Washington, Dallas Love Field and Phoenix Sky Harbor. Southwest says it is experiencing disruptions across its network as a result of the winter storm’s lingering effects on the totality of its operations.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River

A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy