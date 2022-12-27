ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Jay Dolive
3d ago

But, but Hannity said his "sources" are telling him that Durham will indict dozens of Dem's on Friday? I guess someone should have made Sean go on record about which Friday we're supposed to watch for.

Don the Con Liberator
3d ago

Thanks for clearing Hillary and the DNC John and further confirming Russian collusion was in fact perpetrated by the Orange crook and his locked up cronies 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

Donny boom botz
3d ago

Of course it failed! Trump lies, period. Ten Trump hires legal teams to prove his lies, so he can keep perpetrating them.He probably has one of his aides sitting at a massive Excel spreadsheet to keep track of the trail of lies. Every morning he gets a list and then addresses which ever one that catches his eyes.The name of the spreadsheet is probably “Smoke.Mirrors”.

