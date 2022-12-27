Read full article on original website
I’m fed up of people comparing me to Kim Kardashian – people say I’m a wannabe but I’m not
MOST "civilians" would be flattered to have a celebrity doppelganger, but one Kardashian lookalike has gotten fed up with being compared to the family's most famous face. Sonya Sed, 34, bears a striking similarity to Kim Kardashian, and the constant onslaught of snarky comments she hears proves that beauty is pain.
Caitlyn Jenner Says Kanye West Has 'Got Challenges'
The rapper's former in-law also told Fox News that she has to be "very careful" when discussing "family stuff."
Kim Kardashian Invites Ex-Husband Kanye West To Family's Former Home For Saint's 7th Birthday After Affair Claim
Playing nice! Kim Kardashian put her differences aside with Kanye West for the sake of their children. RadarOnline.com is told The Kardashians star "invited" her ex-husband to the Hidden Hills home that the once-happy couple used to share so he could celebrate Saint's 7th birthday with the family. Meaning that Ye didn't show up unannounced as he did for Chicago's party nearly one year ago. Sources revealed to RadarOnline.com that Kim extended the invite to her ex-husband, confirming they were under the same roof for several hours — a sign their co-parenting is headed in the right direction despite his...
Remember Kanye West Bought the House Next to Kim Kardashian? She Got It In the Divorce
Kanye West caused a stir among fans when he purchased a home directly next to Kim Kardashian after the two separated — and Kim just got the house after the divorce was settled.
'An Unmitigated Disaster!' Bill Cosby's Worried Wife Warns Comedian Against Stepping Back Into The Spotlight
Bill Cosby is fighting a losing battle to regain his status as America's Dad — and sources say his worried wife, Camille, is desperately trying to keep him out of the spotlight and inside their remote Massachusetts home, RadarOnline.com has learned.Although the 85-year-old comic served nearly three years in federal prison on a 2018 sexual assault conviction overturned on a technicality, sources say he still believes he's beloved."Bill is working on new comedy material and he wants to line up performance dates in clubs for next year," added the insider. "Camille tells him that performing again will be an unmitigated...
'He's Seeing Red': O.J. Simpson Fuming At Ex-Pal Kris Jenner For Not Working Her PR Magic To Restore His Rep
Bitter O.J. Simpson is fuming over being a Hollywood pariah, and the angry ex-con resents old pal Kris Jenner for not helping him regain his former A-list status, RadarOnline.com has learned."He's fed up with being avoided like the plague or outright ignored by celebrities, and he's convinced Kris could change all that by inviting him back into her inner circle," spilled a source.The reality TV momager, 67, was best friends with 75-year-old O.J.'s ex, Nicole Brown Simpson — and spies revealed she's iced out the disgraced NFL legend since her former husband, Robert Kardashian, helped acquit him of her and...
Michelle Obama's Braids Send a Message Everyone Needs to Hear
Madam C.J. Walker. Katherine Johnson. Lauren Simmons. Serena Williams. There are countless Black women who have proven over again that anything is possible. From dominating the hair-care industry in an era of fierce and overt discrimination to becoming the youngest full-time woman trader on the New York Stock Exchange, the term "Black girl magic" came to be because Black women have always and continue to perform at a high level of excellence in the face of sexism, colorism, and racism. Yet, now more than ever, they are also speaking up about how this pressure has affected their personal lives. Take Michelle Obama, for example.
Jim Jordan Tells Awkward Lie When Asked To Denounce Tweet Shouting Out Ye
The House Judiciary GOP had quietly deleted the controversial "Kanye. Elon. Trump." tweet after the rapper praised Hitler.
Kimmel Jokes That Trump Is Such a Loser Now ‘We May Have to Start Calling Him Don Jr.’ (Video)
Jimmy Kimmel was very amused on Wednesday by Donald Trump’s waning popularity among republicans. Kimmel joked that the former president is such a loser now that “we may have to start calling him “Don Jr.”. And of course, Kimmel was especially amused by the bizarre video Trump...
‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money
Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found. The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.
Mitch McConnell Says Trump Would Have 'A Very Hard Time' Becoming President Again
The Kentucky Republican declined to directly criticize the former president, who recently suggested terminating parts of the U.S. Constitution.
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Was ‘Embarrassed’ About Bizarre Meghan Markle Moment in Netflix Docuseries
A body language expert looked at the moment Prince Harry seemed embarrassed when Meghan Markle recreated the curtsy she performed when she met the queen.
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Marriage Is 'Falling Apart' As Couple Is 'Always Fighting,' Insider Spills: 'It's A Toxic Situation'
Trouble in paradise? Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's 13-year marriage may not last after all, as the two are bickering non-stop. “It’s all falling apart,” an insider revealed to Radar. “They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public.”“It’s a toxic situation right now,” added the source. The pair, who share daughter Arabella, 11, and sons Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6, first began feuding when Ivanka's father, Donald Trump, lost the 2020 presidential election. “Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the...
webnewsobserver.com
Kanye West’s former bodyguard reveals shocking details about rapper’s marriage to Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are divorced but the ex-couple continues to be on the news for one reason or the other. For instance, a few recent reports have revealed shocking details about their marriage calling it affectionless. Yes, that’s right. And the revelation was made by none other than the ex-pair’s bodyguard himself, Steve Stanulis.
Marie Claire
Prince William Reportedly “Will No Longer Sit Back” Against Claims Made Against Him and the Royal Family by Sussexes
“Never complain, never explain” has been the mantra of the royal family for as long as most of us can remember, a deeply rooted part of the Palace lexicon. But those days may soon be coming to close—if not already so—as The Daily Mail reports that Prince William plans to “push back any wild claims” in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming Netflix docuseries, titled simply Harry & Meghan but potentially very complex for the royal family.
Billionaire Kim Kardashian Looks Tense For Family Meeting Hours Before Scoring $200k Per Month From Ex Kanye West
Not even $200k a month can make Kim Kardashian happy. The 42-year-old billionaire looked stressed, stepping out hours before settling her divorce from Kanye West.In photos seen by RadarOnline.com, the Skims founder appeared tense when arriving at her brother-in-law Travis Barker's DTA Records Studio in Calabasas, California, to meet her momager, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian for a rumored family meeting on Monday, hours before her divorce settlement was made public.Kim kept it casual for the outing, wearing her blonde hair slick back in a low bun. Sporting gray sweats with a matching sweatshirt, The Kardashians star...
Trump Tribe 'Doesn't Like' Don Jr.'s Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, She Tries 'Too Hard' To Be Part Of Family: Sources
Former President Donald Trump’s family is reportedly not fond of Don Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Trump family’s dislike of Guilfoyle was reportedly put on display earlier this week when she and Don Jr. hosted a Toys for Tots fundraiser at their nearly $10 million Palm Beach, Florida mansion.Although ex-President Trump attended the party for “half-an-hour,” Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner reportedly chose not to attend the event altogether.News of the Trump family’s dislike of Don Jr.’s fiancée – who he proposed to in December 2020 after the pair first began a relationship together in 2018...
blavity.com
Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle's Mother, Is Heard Loud And Clear In 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix Doc
Doria Ragland, the mother of Meghan Markle, is getting her flowers after fans got to hear her voice in the new Harry & Meghan documentary on Netflix. “I’m ready to have my voice heard, that’s for sure. A little bit of my experience, you know, as her mom,” Ragland said in the series, much to the delight of viewers who have been waiting to hear her thoughts.
White supremacist Nick Fuentes slams 'divorced woman girlboss' Marjorie Taylor Greene as the far-right figures turn on each other, videos show
White nationalist Nick Fuentes described Marjorie Taylor Greene as "weak" and attention-seeking after she denounced his virulently antisemitic views.
Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit
Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
