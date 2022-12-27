ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

erienewsnow.com

Transformer Failure Blamed for Downtown Erie Power Outage

Many downtown Erie residents and businesses have been left in the dark due to a transformer issue. Gannon University, which lost power to most of the campus, said a transformer failure near Cathedral Prep is to blame, according to a message sent to students and staff. Penelec's outage map shows...
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Two men found dead in east Erie apartment

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A person has been taken into custody in Monroe County in connection with the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students in November. Porch Pirate theft recovery. As the holidays are shipping off for the season many folks suffering from the attacks of porch...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie County to Challenge FCC's Broadband Access Map

The Erie County Planning Department is seeking public input as it prepares to challenge the Federal Communication Commission's broadband access map. Last month, the FCC released the map, which indicates where there is internet access throughout the United States. The map will determine the distribution of federal funding, which will...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

Cold case: Police continue search for missing Erie County man

ERIE COUNTY, Pa. — A $5,000 reward has been announced for information regarding the disappearance of an Erie County man, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. The North East Police Department continues its search for Timothy Green from 57 West Main Street in North East. Green's home burnt down on...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Missing Crawford County Woman Found Dead

CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Crawford County woman who was reported missing earlier this week was found deceased. According a published article on Erie News Now, 41-year-old Kelli Marie Mead, of Conneautville Borough, was found dead around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, in Beaver Township, Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PSP searching for missing Crawford County woman

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is searching for a missing Crawford County woman. Kelli Marie Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked. Mead is described as white with blonde hair, blue eyes and eyeglasses. She […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Experts warn time is of the essence for water damage recovery

Experts from Erie Restoration and the Lafaro Insurance Agency said people should act fast when the first sign of water damage is spotted in their homes. The president of Erie Restoration said Erie County was hit hard during the snowstorm after encountering extremely low temperatures. As a result, he said people are encountering frozen water […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

An Aviation Innovation Visits Chautauqua County To Recharge

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — An aviation innovation made a stop in Chautauqua County on Wednesday to recharge. Beta Technologies’ first of its kind electric aircraft touched down at the Jamestown airport. “This is the first time an electric aircraft to my knowledge has been to Jamestown,...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Erie Water Works busy with breaks

Erie Water Works employees have had a busy holiday season trying to keep the system running in frigid conditions. The latest break at West 8th Street and Nevada Drive in Millcreek. The cold temperatures have been a prime reason for the breaks but so has the recent warm up that is causing a freeze-thaw cycle. […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Transportation Arranged for Smock Bridge Pedestrians

Transportation has been arranged for pedestrians who wish to cross Smock Bridge while the sidewalk is closed, the City of Meadville announced Friday. CATA will provide transportation service for pedestrians who are looking to cross Smock Bridge in either direction at no cost starting Monday through the end of March.
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Police respond to vehicle on Route 6

Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that involved a commercial tanker on Route 6 on Dec. 28. PennDOT announced that Route 6 in Erie County is closed from the intersection with Old Valley Road in Union Township through the intersection with Vincent Road in LeBeouf Township. PennDOT has recommended drivers utilize Flatts Road and […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

PennDOT Imposes Weight Limit on Route 8 Bridge in Crawford County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) established a weight limit on the Route 8 bridge over a branch of Oil Creek in Centerville Borough, Crawford County. The new restriction will limit the weight crossing the bridge to 31 tons or 34 tons for combination loads. This is the first time the bridge has had a weight restriction.
erienewsnow.com

State Police to Conduct DUI Enforcement in Erie County this Weekend

Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting DUI enforcement in Erie County this weekend, according to an announcement. Troopers will set up a sobriety checkpoint sometime during the weekend of Dec. 30 through Jan. 1 in Erie County to deter driving under the influence. State Police are asking people who plan...
YourErie

Tube park opens at Mount Pleasant of Edinboro

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Children and the young at heart rejoice — tubing season has opened at Mount Pleasant of Edinboro. The local ski hill opened its tube park midday on Dec. 28. The tube park is sold by session (two-hour blocks), and each session can accommodate 60 tubers. In its first day, Mount Pleasant of Edinboro […]
EDINBORO, PA

