Community Members Gather Donations for Girard-Area Families Devastated by Fires
Three families in western Erie County lost everything in house fires over the last week. But the community is stepping in to help, making sure the families don't go without during the Christmas season. Geraldine Hammond is among dozens of people who raced to the rescue this week, leaving donations...
Transformer Failure Blamed for Downtown Erie Power Outage
Many downtown Erie residents and businesses have been left in the dark due to a transformer issue. Gannon University, which lost power to most of the campus, said a transformer failure near Cathedral Prep is to blame, according to a message sent to students and staff. Penelec's outage map shows...
Two men found dead in east Erie apartment
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A person has been taken into custody in Monroe County in connection with the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students in November. Porch Pirate theft recovery. As the holidays are shipping off for the season many folks suffering from the attacks of porch...
Erie County to Challenge FCC's Broadband Access Map
The Erie County Planning Department is seeking public input as it prepares to challenge the Federal Communication Commission's broadband access map. Last month, the FCC released the map, which indicates where there is internet access throughout the United States. The map will determine the distribution of federal funding, which will...
Cold case: Police continue search for missing Erie County man
ERIE COUNTY, Pa. — A $5,000 reward has been announced for information regarding the disappearance of an Erie County man, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. The North East Police Department continues its search for Timothy Green from 57 West Main Street in North East. Green's home burnt down on...
Missing Crawford County Woman Found Dead
CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Crawford County woman who was reported missing earlier this week was found deceased. According a published article on Erie News Now, 41-year-old Kelli Marie Mead, of Conneautville Borough, was found dead around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, in Beaver Township, Crawford County.
Red Roof Plus and Suites in Erie Focuses on Hospitality: Giving You the Business
John Sanza has a long history of sitting behind a hotel lobby desk in downtown Erie. "I started in 1972 as a senior at Gannon, trying to earn some money to pay for my honeymoon," said Sanza. He worked the desk for more than 30 years while it was a...
PSP searching for missing Crawford County woman
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is searching for a missing Crawford County woman. Kelli Marie Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked. Mead is described as white with blonde hair, blue eyes and eyeglasses. She […]
Experts warn time is of the essence for water damage recovery
Experts from Erie Restoration and the Lafaro Insurance Agency said people should act fast when the first sign of water damage is spotted in their homes. The president of Erie Restoration said Erie County was hit hard during the snowstorm after encountering extremely low temperatures. As a result, he said people are encountering frozen water […]
An Aviation Innovation Visits Chautauqua County To Recharge
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — An aviation innovation made a stop in Chautauqua County on Wednesday to recharge. Beta Technologies’ first of its kind electric aircraft touched down at the Jamestown airport. “This is the first time an electric aircraft to my knowledge has been to Jamestown,...
Popular Mercer County bar is closing
A popular bar in Sharpsville announced its closure on Tuesday.
Erie Water Works busy with breaks
Erie Water Works employees have had a busy holiday season trying to keep the system running in frigid conditions. The latest break at West 8th Street and Nevada Drive in Millcreek. The cold temperatures have been a prime reason for the breaks but so has the recent warm up that is causing a freeze-thaw cycle. […]
Clean Up, Damage Assessments Continue Following Record Breaking Blizzard
SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) – After parts of Western New York were hit hard by a record breaking blizzard, officials in Chautauqua County are surveying the damage and still helping many dig out and clean up. While we did get some major snow and ice in parts...
Humane Society’s ‘Season of Hope’ Adoption Drive Extended to Dec. 30
CCHS Senior Programs Director Brian Papalia said the drive was extended due to last week’s winter storm. He said the goal of the adoption drive is to get 100 animals into homes through adoption or fostering. Papalia said that before the storm hit, 75 animals had been moved from...
Burst pipe forces local business to close
An excessive amount of water due to a burst pipe is forcing Trumbull Family Fitness to close.
Transportation Arranged for Smock Bridge Pedestrians
Transportation has been arranged for pedestrians who wish to cross Smock Bridge while the sidewalk is closed, the City of Meadville announced Friday. CATA will provide transportation service for pedestrians who are looking to cross Smock Bridge in either direction at no cost starting Monday through the end of March.
Police respond to vehicle on Route 6
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that involved a commercial tanker on Route 6 on Dec. 28. PennDOT announced that Route 6 in Erie County is closed from the intersection with Old Valley Road in Union Township through the intersection with Vincent Road in LeBeouf Township. PennDOT has recommended drivers utilize Flatts Road and […]
PennDOT Imposes Weight Limit on Route 8 Bridge in Crawford County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) established a weight limit on the Route 8 bridge over a branch of Oil Creek in Centerville Borough, Crawford County. The new restriction will limit the weight crossing the bridge to 31 tons or 34 tons for combination loads. This is the first time the bridge has had a weight restriction.
State Police to Conduct DUI Enforcement in Erie County this Weekend
Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting DUI enforcement in Erie County this weekend, according to an announcement. Troopers will set up a sobriety checkpoint sometime during the weekend of Dec. 30 through Jan. 1 in Erie County to deter driving under the influence. State Police are asking people who plan...
Tube park opens at Mount Pleasant of Edinboro
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Children and the young at heart rejoice — tubing season has opened at Mount Pleasant of Edinboro. The local ski hill opened its tube park midday on Dec. 28. The tube park is sold by session (two-hour blocks), and each session can accommodate 60 tubers. In its first day, Mount Pleasant of Edinboro […]
