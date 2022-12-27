ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

London market set for year of two halves after gloomy start to 2023, say experts

The London market kicks off 2023 with a gloomy backdrop as the UK is forecasted to plunge into recession and economies globally wrestle with sky-high inflation amid the energy and cost crisis.After the extreme volatility of 2022, the FTSE 100 Index is expected to start the year on the back foot, as Britain is caught in the grip of a recession and rising interest rates, to calm painful price hikes.But it is seen as being a year of two halves on the market, according to Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.There may begin to be some...
petpress.net

10+ Interesting Bat Facts That Are Fascinating And Will Amaze You

Bats are fascinating creatures that have many interesting and unique characteristics. They are well-known for their use of echolocation to navigate and hunt, as well as their often long lifespans and impressive migratory abilities. Whether you’re a bat enthusiast or just love learning about the natural world, there is plenty...
The Associated Press

Canada, Australia impose COVID rules on travelers from China

BEIJING (AP) — Australia and Canada have joined a growing list of countries requiring travelers from China to take a COVID-19 test prior to boarding their flight, as China battles a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus after abruptly easing restrictions that were in place for much of the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy