LOOK BACK AT 2022: Gasoline Way Up, Way Down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline and diesel fuel did things not seen before, until 2022, rising dramatically the first half of the year and falling back down after that. In Stark County, AAA says regular gas peaked at an average $5.06 a gallon on June 8.
State Fire Marshal: Alternative Heat Sources in Operation in Newcomerstown Home
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office wants to do just one thing when it comes to death-by-fire in Ohio. We’re already at 151 people dead, and the office stresses that many of these fires are preventable. They revealed that at the...
1 taken to hospital in I-71 N crash in Medina County
Traffic is being stalled after a crash along I-71 northbound in Medina County Friday evening.
Missing Adult Alert canceled for Stark County man
A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by Stark County Sheriff's Office for John Gabl, 92.
4 Akron residents homeless after 2 separate fires
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters fought two fires Wednesday which left a total of four residents homeless. The first fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Collinwood Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a second story bedroom. Firefighters had the fire under...
Cleveland tenants cope with no heat, flooding, no water service, now ordered to vacate
CLEVELAND — Four dozen tenants living at the Edgewater Park Manor Apartments in Cleveland report they've been dealing with a series of major issues for weeks, which now has them facing an order to vacate complex. June Lloyd told News 5 the complex now has no heat, no water...
Car Jacking Suspect At Large on Cleveland Westside
CLEVELAND - On Friday, Dec. 23, on the 2200 block of Broadview Road in the Old Brooklyn Neighborhood. Police say the unknown man pictured below jumped out of an older red and black SUV and took a 2007 Toyota Matrix with an Ohio license plate HSZ6157. The suspect vehicle has...
Neighbors report explosion at Akron house
City fire crews are now at a house in the 100 block of Edgerton Avenue.
Ohio fire that killed family of 6 was sparked by alternative methods
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities investigating a fire that claimed the lives of six members of an Ohio family are looking at the possibility that the blaze was sparked by alternative methods of heating that the family was using to stay warm. Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said the blaze reported at 1:30 a.m. Monday […]
Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility begins use of new safety tools
MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Youth Services (ODYS) announced Friday Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility has implemented the use of oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray by certified facility supervisors. In a release from ODYS, they reported training staff throughout most of this month in preparation for this new...
Interstate 77 southbound is closed in Canton due to crash
Interstate 77 southbound in Canton is closed due to a crash on Friday night, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Canton man dies after vehicle crashes into his disabled car
A Canton man has died after crashing into a disabled vehicle on the side of Interstate 77 in Tuscarawas County late Thursday night.
Canton man killed in fatal crash in Tuscarawas County
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Canton man was killed in a fatal car crash late Thursday night. The deadly crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on the southbound side of I-77 near the Bolivar exit. Troopers say a 2009 Honda Pilot SUV driven...
Cleveland apartment residents with no heat, no water now have nowhere to live
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland apartment residents were given mandatory orders to temporarily evacuate after first dealing with no heat and now no water. For the property to make things right, it must have residents vacate because they can’t stay there with no running water. Overland Properties did install...
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for great corned beef, you can't go wrong with this joint, which has been around since 1981. Their corned beef sandwiches are massive and piled high with the juicy meat. Customers also love their Reubens and New Yorker sandwiches. For breakfast, they offer great corned beef omelets and wraps stuffed with corned beef, eggs, cheese, and home fries.
Fire Crews, Sheriff Rescue Kittens Thrown in River
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Arrowhead Joint Fire District and the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office rescued three kittens from the Tuscarawas River Friday afternoon. The sheriff’s office contacted the fire department after deputies located a box of kittens thrown off the St. Clairsville Bridge in Port Washington, asking for help bringing the felines to shore.
USLG Cortes Campers 17-ft Metallic Silver Fiberglass RV Travel Trailer on Display at the Ohio RV Supershow 2023
EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:USLG) today announced Cortes Campers 17-ft metallic silver flake RV travel trailer will be featured at the Ohio RV Supershow 2023 at Cleveland's International Exposition (IX) Center. Cortes Campers is a Cleveland-based company that produces 100% molded fiberglass campers at its manufacturing facility in Euclid, Ohio.
Stark County woman arrested for 6th OVI, OSHP says
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
AAA: Average Stark Gas Price Tops $3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The AAA average price for a gallon of gasoline in Stark County has risen above three dollars. That price Thursday morning was $3.03. The statewide average is up to $2.99. The national average price was $3.16. GasBuddy has price-leading gas stations putting...
Missing Uniontown man found, home safe
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 79-year-old man who went missing Wednesday night.
