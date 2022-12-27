ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series is being removed, leaving fans livid

One of Netflix’s most watched TV series is being removed from the platform soon, and fans aren't particularly thrilled that they've only got a few weeks left to enjoy it. As far as streaming services go, Netflix is particularly notorious when it comes to shows coming and going. On more than one occasion I've logged on to watch a series only to discover it's been gone for some time. A lesson that you should never take things for granted? Maybe.
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Popculture

'The Conners' Brings Back Beloved 'Roseanne' Character to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness

The Conners recently delivered a Thanksgiving episode that's sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
BGR.com

17 new Netflix movies and shows are out today – here’s the full list

Thursday kicked off the final month of what’s been another jam-packed year for Netflix, full of streaming hits that have ranged from the Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday to dark titles like Dahmer, the return of Netflix shows like Stranger Things and The Crown — plus so much more.
Distractify

Is Netflix's Newest Release, 'Treason,' Based on a True Story?

Well Netflix, you've done it again! Netflix's latest release Treason is already breaking the Top 10 and climbing after only coming out a few days ago. Treason stars Charlie Cox, who most notably portrays Matt Murdock in Daredevil and other Marvel projects. Article continues below advertisement. Treason follows Charlie's character,...
Distractify

Let's Break Down the Wild Ending to Season 2 of 'Alice in Borderland'

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 2 of Alice in Borderland on Netflix. After a two-year break since its December 2020 premiere, Alice in Borderland returns for an all-new installment. The second season began streaming on Dec. 22 and continues the harrowing adventures of Ryōhei Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Yuzuha Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya), two unwitting participants in a series of deadly games that take place in a nigh-deserted Tokyo.
Distractify

Chishiya Is One of the Most Cunning Players in 'Alice in Borderland' — Does He Die?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Alice in Borderland. For many people in the world of Netflix's Japanese sci-fi drama, Alice in Borderland, it's every player for themselves. The popular series follows several Japanese citizens as they are inexplicably transported to a nigh-deserted Tokyo and are essentially forced to compete in a series of deadly games. Victory means survival, and defeat will cost you your life.
BBC

Australia v South Africa: Alex Carey century keeps hosts in charge in Melbourne

Second Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (day three of five) Australia 575-8dec: Warner 200, Carey 111; Nortje 3-92 South Africa trail Australia by 371 runs with 9 wickets remaining. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey scored a maiden century as Australia closed in on a series-sealing win over South Africa on day three of...
The Guardian

Tougher challenges ahead for England after dream start under Jon Lewis

The England head coach, Jon Lewis, will have been able to rest easy over his turkey and mince pies after his opening tour in charge concluded last week with a clean-sweep against West Indies in three one-day internationals and five Twenty20s – including wiping them out for 43 in the final match, their lowest total in T20 internationals.
