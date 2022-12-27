Read full article on original website
Emma Thompson's Transformation Into 'Matilda: The Musical's' Miss Trunchbull Was Extensive
Was there ever a more terrifying figure in a children's film than the villainous Miss Trunchbull in Matilda? The classic tale by author Roald Dahl got a new musical adaptation on Netflix — aptly named Matilda the Musical. Article continues below advertisement. Emma Thompson is nearly unrecognizable as the...
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes
At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
Queen Consort Camilla Shock: King Charles' Wife Will Face Princess Diana Karma In 2023, Astrologer Claims
Queen Consort Camilla will face karma for what she did in the past. Read on to know if it has something to do with her affair with King Charles while he was married to Princess Diana. Karma Will Come After Queen Consort Camilla, Astrologer Claims. Astrologer Jessica Adams weighed in...
Netflix viewers say movie is making them cry so much they're almost throwing up
Many of you may enjoy a light sob after sticking on an emotional film, but there’s a movie currently on Netflix that is so heartbreaking that people are saying it’s almost making them ‘throw up’. Watch the trailer here:. Yep, while some film fans might be...
Netflix's most-watched series is being removed, leaving fans livid
One of Netflix’s most watched TV series is being removed from the platform soon, and fans aren't particularly thrilled that they've only got a few weeks left to enjoy it. As far as streaming services go, Netflix is particularly notorious when it comes to shows coming and going. On more than one occasion I've logged on to watch a series only to discover it's been gone for some time. A lesson that you should never take things for granted? Maybe.
One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend
Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
Meet Morocco’s ‘David Beckham’ Achraf Hakimi who’s married to ‘world’s most beautiful actress’
MOROCCO might be the underdogs but they have already got the makings of a superstar squad on and off the pitch. And after French striker Kylian Mbappe’s uncontrolled laughter at the site of Three Lions captain Harry Kane missing a crucial penalty, most of England will be behind them.
Netflix viewers left in tears after watching 'saddest movie of all time'
Netflix viewers have been left in floods of tears after watching a movie they've dubbed as being the 'saddest movie of all time'. Check out the emotional trailer below, but make sure you have a box of tissues at the ready:. If you're a lover of tragic love stories involving...
'The Conners' Brings Back Beloved 'Roseanne' Character to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness
The Conners recently delivered a Thanksgiving episode that's sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
17 new Netflix movies and shows are out today – here’s the full list
Thursday kicked off the final month of what’s been another jam-packed year for Netflix, full of streaming hits that have ranged from the Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday to dark titles like Dahmer, the return of Netflix shows like Stranger Things and The Crown — plus so much more.
Is Netflix's Newest Release, 'Treason,' Based on a True Story?
Well Netflix, you've done it again! Netflix's latest release Treason is already breaking the Top 10 and climbing after only coming out a few days ago. Treason stars Charlie Cox, who most notably portrays Matt Murdock in Daredevil and other Marvel projects. Article continues below advertisement. Treason follows Charlie's character,...
Let's Break Down the Wild Ending to Season 2 of 'Alice in Borderland'
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 2 of Alice in Borderland on Netflix. After a two-year break since its December 2020 premiere, Alice in Borderland returns for an all-new installment. The second season began streaming on Dec. 22 and continues the harrowing adventures of Ryōhei Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Yuzuha Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya), two unwitting participants in a series of deadly games that take place in a nigh-deserted Tokyo.
King Charles Will "Always Keep the Door Open" for Prince Harry, in Spite of the Sussexes' Netflix Drama
In spite of all the unending ~drama~ surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell-filled Netflix docuseries (not to mention Harry's upcoming, wildly-anticipated memoir, Spare), there's always going to be a chance for royal reconciliation. Or, at least for Harry, anyway. According to royal expert/reporter Rebecca English, we should all pretty...
Chishiya Is One of the Most Cunning Players in 'Alice in Borderland' — Does He Die?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Alice in Borderland. For many people in the world of Netflix's Japanese sci-fi drama, Alice in Borderland, it's every player for themselves. The popular series follows several Japanese citizens as they are inexplicably transported to a nigh-deserted Tokyo and are essentially forced to compete in a series of deadly games. Victory means survival, and defeat will cost you your life.
Kick off the New Year With These January 2023 New Book Releases
A new year means new resolutions and goals, so why not make one of your New Year's resolutions to read more books? And what better way to get a jump start on your TBR pile than to check out these new book releases of January 2023?. Distractify is here to...
Australia v South Africa: Alex Carey century keeps hosts in charge in Melbourne
Second Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (day three of five) Australia 575-8dec: Warner 200, Carey 111; Nortje 3-92 South Africa trail Australia by 371 runs with 9 wickets remaining. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey scored a maiden century as Australia closed in on a series-sealing win over South Africa on day three of...
Tougher challenges ahead for England after dream start under Jon Lewis
The England head coach, Jon Lewis, will have been able to rest easy over his turkey and mince pies after his opening tour in charge concluded last week with a clean-sweep against West Indies in three one-day internationals and five Twenty20s – including wiping them out for 43 in the final match, their lowest total in T20 internationals.
Andrew Tate's Father Was a Chess Master, and His Mother Raised Him in England
Few internet personalities have imploded in such spectacular fashion as Andrew Tate did recently. In the span of less than a week, he attempted to troll Greta Thunberg and got slapped down pretty hard by the climate activist, and was then detained by Romanian authorities on charges of human trafficking.
