Canton, OH

whbc.com

LOOK BACK AT 2022: Gasoline Way Up, Way Down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline and diesel fuel did things not seen before, until 2022, rising dramatically the first half of the year and falling back down after that. In Stark County, AAA says regular gas peaked at an average $5.06 a gallon on June 8.
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County woman arrested for 6th OVI, OSHP says

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility begins use of new safety tools

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Youth Services (ODYS) announced Friday Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility has implemented the use of oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray by certified facility supervisors. In a release from ODYS, they reported training staff throughout most of this month in preparation for this new...
MASSILLON, OH
iheart.com

Car Jacking Suspect At Large on Cleveland Westside

CLEVELAND - On Friday, Dec. 23, on the 2200 block of Broadview Road in the Old Brooklyn Neighborhood. Police say the unknown man pictured below jumped out of an older red and black SUV and took a 2007 Toyota Matrix with an Ohio license plate HSZ6157. The suspect vehicle has...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Wrong-way driver crashes into several cars in Solon, police say

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A wrong-way driver crashed into several cars in Solon Saturday afternoon, according to police officials. The crash happened at around 5:33 p.m. on 422 West past the SR-91 exit, officials confirmed. Officials confirmed 422 West between SR-91 and SR-306 are closed due to the crash. Police...
SOLON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for great corned beef, you can't go wrong with this joint, which has been around since 1981. Their corned beef sandwiches are massive and piled high with the juicy meat. Customers also love their Reubens and New Yorker sandwiches. For breakfast, they offer great corned beef omelets and wraps stuffed with corned beef, eggs, cheese, and home fries.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton man killed in fatal crash in Tuscarawas County

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Canton man was killed in a fatal car crash late Thursday night. The deadly crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on the southbound side of I-77 near the Bolivar exit. Troopers say a 2009 Honda Pilot SUV driven...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Body recovered in Lake Erie identified as missing man from Lakewood, medical examiner says

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities have identified the body recovered from Lake Erie on Thursday as that of a Lakewood man, who had been missing for more than a month. Adam Harry, 33, was pulled out of the water by Cleveland Metroparks police and Cleveland firefighters about 4 p.m. in the 8700 block of Lakeshore Boulevard, according to a spokesman from Cleveland Metroparks, and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Leader Publications

South Side Neighborhood Watch

COVENTRY: A Lockwood Road woman reported Dec. 15 she became a victim of identity fraud after a person who claimed to work for a computer software vendor contacted her. On Dec. 16, Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated the burglary of a La Joy Drive home after someone entered through a garage the previous night and stole household items.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

4 Akron residents homeless after 2 separate fires

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters fought two fires Wednesday which left a total of four residents homeless. The first fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Collinwood Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a second story bedroom. Firefighters had the fire under...
AKRON, OH

