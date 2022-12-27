Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AkronTed RiversAkron, OH
Fugitive wanted in Mexico for child sex abuse arrested in Ohio by ICEEdy ZooAkron, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Related
whbc.com
LOOK BACK AT 2022: Gasoline Way Up, Way Down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline and diesel fuel did things not seen before, until 2022, rising dramatically the first half of the year and falling back down after that. In Stark County, AAA says regular gas peaked at an average $5.06 a gallon on June 8.
Crash delays traffic on I-77 southbound in Stark County
Traffic is backed up after a crash on I-77 southbound in Stark County Friday night. I-77 southbound is closed beyond Everhard Road/Whipple Avenue because of the crash.
cleveland19.com
Stark County woman arrested for 6th OVI, OSHP says
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
Missing Adult Alert canceled for Stark County man
A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by Stark County Sheriff's Office for John Gabl, 92.
cleveland19.com
Man steals several items from apartment complex in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who stole multiple items from an apartment lobby early Saturday morning. The theft occurred at the Intro Apartments, located at 2075 W. 25th St., according to a department Facebook post. This is in...
1 taken to hospital in I-71 N crash in Medina County
Traffic is being stalled after a crash along I-71 northbound in Medina County Friday evening.
cleveland19.com
Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility begins use of new safety tools
MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Youth Services (ODYS) announced Friday Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility has implemented the use of oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray by certified facility supervisors. In a release from ODYS, they reported training staff throughout most of this month in preparation for this new...
iheart.com
Car Jacking Suspect At Large on Cleveland Westside
CLEVELAND - On Friday, Dec. 23, on the 2200 block of Broadview Road in the Old Brooklyn Neighborhood. Police say the unknown man pictured below jumped out of an older red and black SUV and took a 2007 Toyota Matrix with an Ohio license plate HSZ6157. The suspect vehicle has...
cleveland19.com
Wrong-way driver crashes into several cars in Solon, police say
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A wrong-way driver crashed into several cars in Solon Saturday afternoon, according to police officials. The crash happened at around 5:33 p.m. on 422 West past the SR-91 exit, officials confirmed. Officials confirmed 422 West between SR-91 and SR-306 are closed due to the crash. Police...
Canton man dies after vehicle crashes into his disabled car
A Canton man has died after crashing into a disabled vehicle on the side of Interstate 77 in Tuscarawas County late Thursday night.
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for great corned beef, you can't go wrong with this joint, which has been around since 1981. Their corned beef sandwiches are massive and piled high with the juicy meat. Customers also love their Reubens and New Yorker sandwiches. For breakfast, they offer great corned beef omelets and wraps stuffed with corned beef, eggs, cheese, and home fries.
cleveland19.com
Canton man killed in fatal crash in Tuscarawas County
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Canton man was killed in a fatal car crash late Thursday night. The deadly crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on the southbound side of I-77 near the Bolivar exit. Troopers say a 2009 Honda Pilot SUV driven...
Lisbon man dies in Center Twp. crash
A Lisbon man has died after an early morning crash in Lisbon on Adams Road.
Lanes reopen on I-90 E near Lakewood
Lanes have reopened after a disabled vehicle delayed traffic on I-90 East near Lakewood Thursday evening.
Body recovered in Lake Erie identified as missing man from Lakewood, medical examiner says
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities have identified the body recovered from Lake Erie on Thursday as that of a Lakewood man, who had been missing for more than a month. Adam Harry, 33, was pulled out of the water by Cleveland Metroparks police and Cleveland firefighters about 4 p.m. in the 8700 block of Lakeshore Boulevard, according to a spokesman from Cleveland Metroparks, and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
cleveland19.com
Thieves target distracted Summit County parents dropping off kids at daycare
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg police are searching for two thieves they believe are targeting preoccupied parents dropping off their kids at daycare. Twinsburg mom Paige Pennington said she was just dropping off her 3-year-old twin boys to daycare on Thursday just like she does every day. She ran...
Akron Leader Publications
South Side Neighborhood Watch
COVENTRY: A Lockwood Road woman reported Dec. 15 she became a victim of identity fraud after a person who claimed to work for a computer software vendor contacted her. On Dec. 16, Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated the burglary of a La Joy Drive home after someone entered through a garage the previous night and stole household items.
cleveland19.com
4 Akron residents homeless after 2 separate fires
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters fought two fires Wednesday which left a total of four residents homeless. The first fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Collinwood Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a second story bedroom. Firefighters had the fire under...
Are there any good car service centers in Akron?
Are there any good car service centers who don't overxharge for their services? I primarily go to the Toyota dealer but recently they have started to Up their fee.
Neighbors report explosion at Akron house
City fire crews are now at a house in the 100 block of Edgerton Avenue.
Comments / 0