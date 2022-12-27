ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
People

Kathy Whitworth, Winningest Pro Golfer in History, Dead at 83: 'She Was a Trailblazer'

"The golf world and the world, in general, lost one of its most incredible women," the LPGA Commissioner wrote in a statement Kathy Whitworth, who won more U.S. tour golf tournaments than any other pro golfer, is dead at 83, the LPGA announced on Sunday. The Texas-born golfer died suddenly on Saturday night while celebrating Christmas Eve with loved ones, her longtime partner Bettye Odle said in the LPGA's release. "Kathy left this world the way she lived her life, loving, laughing and creating memories," Odle wrote of her...
Wichita Eagle

Top Golf Newsmakers of 2022: Tiger Plays and Plots

SI Golf Rank: 1 (Bob Harig), 5 (Gabby Herzig), 2 (Alex Miceli), 2 (Jeff Ritter), 2 (John Schwarb) Why He's Here: It was a year without any of the championship hardware that Woods is so accustomed to accumulating but to judge it by trophies is missing the point. Woods savored his own victories by simply coming back.
Golf Channel

After standout year, Allisen Corpuz shares insight into life as an LPGA rookie

It’s hard to be a rookie on the LPGA Tour. Ask any veteran player and they will share similar experiences about the adjustment from amateur golf to the pros — playing weeks on end, being unfamiliar with the golf courses, finding the right schedule, missing cuts, and establishing a good support system are all things rookies need to become accustomed to.
Golf.com

My favorite golf walk of 2022 revealed St. Andrews’ other side

On Sunday at St. Andrews, I got the sense that golf had changed forever. The major season had just come to a close. Cameron Smith, the winner of the Open Championship, was a rumored LIV commit — an intriguing turn in the latest chapter of a growing rift in the professional game. Other LIV pros addressed their uncertain futures as their tournaments wrapped. Paul Casey acknowledged his world ranking could soon plummet:
SAINT ANDREWS, SC
ringsidenews.com

Batista’s Ex-Wife Was Banned From Attending Events

Batista has emerged to become a bona fide Hollywood megastar, ever since he transitioned from the world of professional wrestling. However, an interesting story has been revealed by a wrestling veteran that Batista’s ex-wife was banned from attending WWE shows. Batista carved out a successful career in WWE, reigning...
Centre Daily

5 PGA Tour Players Who Look Ready to Win Their First Major in 2023

A new year is upon us, and that means a new set of major championship winners will soon be crowned. The talent pool is deeper than ever in professional golf, so predicting outcomes will be a tall task. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few standout candidates who could hoist their first major championship trophies in the new year. Whether that’s because they’ve sniffed a major title in the past, or they’re riding some clear momentum into the upcoming season, these are five PGA Tour players we’re eyeing as contenders for the 2023 Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and British Open.
The Spun

Sports World Praying For Legendary MLB Star's Family

The sports world is praying for the family of legendary MLB star Dennis Eckersley. This week, Alexandra Eckersley, the 26-year-old adopted daughter of the MLB Hall of Famer, was arrested on disturbing charges. She was reportedly charged with "felony reckless conduct, second-degree assault/extreme indifference, endangering the welfare of a child and falsifying physical evidence after giving birth to her son in the woods on Christmas and abandoning the child," according to Fox News.
Golf.com

This was GOLF.com’s most-read putting tip of 2022. It featured … a tee in a hole

Tees, at least according to one notable longtime pro, aren’t just for tee shots. Nor are they meant only for play on the tee box. As we review our most-read tips of 2022, an unconventional use of a tee was part of your favorite putting advice. The thought involved speed control. And it came from no less than Brad Faxon, one of golf’s all-time great putters, in just a 55-second video he shared ahead of the Masters.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Nick Kyrgios' Big Announcement

Nick Kyrgios teased a possible alliance with a rival turned friend. On Tuesday, the tennis star said in an Instagram Stories reply that he'd play doubles with Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells if the unvaccinated player is allowed entry into the United States. Kyrgios continued to lay the seeds for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
185K+
Followers
30K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy