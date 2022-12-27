Read full article on original website
Kathy Whitworth, Winningest Pro Golfer in History, Dead at 83: 'She Was a Trailblazer'
"The golf world and the world, in general, lost one of its most incredible women," the LPGA Commissioner wrote in a statement Kathy Whitworth, who won more U.S. tour golf tournaments than any other pro golfer, is dead at 83, the LPGA announced on Sunday. The Texas-born golfer died suddenly on Saturday night while celebrating Christmas Eve with loved ones, her longtime partner Bettye Odle said in the LPGA's release. "Kathy left this world the way she lived her life, loving, laughing and creating memories," Odle wrote of her...
Wichita Eagle
Top Golf Newsmakers of 2022: Tiger Plays and Plots
SI Golf Rank: 1 (Bob Harig), 5 (Gabby Herzig), 2 (Alex Miceli), 2 (Jeff Ritter), 2 (John Schwarb) Why He's Here: It was a year without any of the championship hardware that Woods is so accustomed to accumulating but to judge it by trophies is missing the point. Woods savored his own victories by simply coming back.
Golf Channel
After standout year, Allisen Corpuz shares insight into life as an LPGA rookie
It’s hard to be a rookie on the LPGA Tour. Ask any veteran player and they will share similar experiences about the adjustment from amateur golf to the pros — playing weeks on end, being unfamiliar with the golf courses, finding the right schedule, missing cuts, and establishing a good support system are all things rookies need to become accustomed to.
Golf.com
My favorite golf walk of 2022 revealed St. Andrews’ other side
On Sunday at St. Andrews, I got the sense that golf had changed forever. The major season had just come to a close. Cameron Smith, the winner of the Open Championship, was a rumored LIV commit — an intriguing turn in the latest chapter of a growing rift in the professional game. Other LIV pros addressed their uncertain futures as their tournaments wrapped. Paul Casey acknowledged his world ranking could soon plummet:
Centre Daily
5 PGA Tour Players Who Look Ready to Win Their First Major in 2023
A new year is upon us, and that means a new set of major championship winners will soon be crowned. The talent pool is deeper than ever in professional golf, so predicting outcomes will be a tall task. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few standout candidates who could hoist their first major championship trophies in the new year. Whether that’s because they’ve sniffed a major title in the past, or they’re riding some clear momentum into the upcoming season, these are five PGA Tour players we’re eyeing as contenders for the 2023 Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and British Open.
BBC
Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Leona Maguire, Charley Hull among 2022 winners
With an English winner of the US Open, a Northern Irishman returning to the top of the world ranking as well as English, Scottish and Irish victories on the LPGA, 2022 has been a memorable year for UK and Irish golf. Yes, this period will be remembered for the unseemly...
Top Golf Newsmakers of 2022: The PGA Tour Player of the Year
Scottie Scheffler, the No. 4 SI Golf newsmaker, rode an amazing early year heater to a green jacket and the No. 1 world ranking.
2022 Tournaments We'll Remember: 150th British Open
Rory McIlroy seemed destined for a historic win until Cam Smith grabbed it with a final round for the ages on the Old Course.
Golf.com
This was GOLF.com’s most-read putting tip of 2022. It featured … a tee in a hole
Tees, at least according to one notable longtime pro, aren’t just for tee shots. Nor are they meant only for play on the tee box. As we review our most-read tips of 2022, an unconventional use of a tee was part of your favorite putting advice. The thought involved speed control. And it came from no less than Brad Faxon, one of golf’s all-time great putters, in just a 55-second video he shared ahead of the Masters.
2022 Tournaments We'll Remember: Presidents Cup
A lopsided opening two days powered the U.S. to its usual win, but the Internationals showed star power that will carry over to the next edition.
