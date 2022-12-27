Man charged in fatal shooting inside Center City hotel room

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Police have made an arrest in connection with the man found shot in the head inside a Center City hotel room on Christmas Day.

Investigators found the 37-year-old victim around 3 p.m. Sunday in the Sheraton Hotel on North 17th Street, near Race Street.

The man had been shot in the forehead in a hotel room.

Police said on Monday they arrested 24-year-old Mehkial Heredia of Gilbertsville, Montgomery County, located more than 40 miles outside of Philadelphia. He is charged with murder, burglary and related offenses.

An investigation is ongoing.