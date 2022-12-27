3 men charged for stealing envelopes from LI post office mail drop box

MERRICK, N.Y. (WCBS 880) -- Police arrested three suspects for a burglary that happened at a Long Island post office early Monday morning, authorities said.

Just after 2 a.m., detectives observed three men traveling in a white 2020 Honda Accord pulling up to the Merrick Post Office located at 2000 Fisher Ave. in Merrick.

The two passengers, Noah Aranzamendi, 24, of Brooklyn and Ralph Aranzamendi, 30, of Queens exited the vehicle and approached the mail drop

box, officials said.

They opened the box and began to remove all the envelops contained inside, police said.

Detectives approached the two men and placed them under arrest without incident.

The driver, Angel Martinez, 31, of the Bronx, fled the scene in his vehicle but was stopped a short time later near the intersection of Washington Street and Stuyvesant Avenue and arrested, authorities said.

Upon further investigation, it was found that Aranzamendi was also responsible for a previous larceny that occurred on Monday, December 19, at the same location.

Martinez and Ralph Aranzamendi are both charged with grand larceny, possession of burglars tools, criminal tampering, petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, and criminal possession of stolen property.

In addition, Martinez is also being charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Noah Aranzamendi was charged with grand larceny, possession of burglars tools, criminal tampering, petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, and criminal possession of stolen property.