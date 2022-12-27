WPD searching for missing teen

The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 13-year-old Lavendar Carlson. She was last seen on foot in the 1700 block of South Ellis Street area at approximately 11:50 pm Monday.

Photo credit Wichita Police Department

Lavendar is described as a white female 5'4" tall, 80 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Lavendar was last seen wearing black bottom pajamas pants white top and a “Nightmare Before Christmas” sleep gown. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.