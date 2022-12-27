ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

WPD searching for missing teen

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sovLn_0jvc9F7O00

The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 13-year-old Lavendar Carlson. She was last seen on foot in the 1700 block of South Ellis Street area at approximately 11:50 pm Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08pXqm_0jvc9F7O00
Photo credit Wichita Police Department

Lavendar is described as a white female 5'4" tall, 80 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Lavendar was last seen wearing black bottom pajamas pants white top and a “Nightmare Before Christmas” sleep gown. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Comments / 0

 

KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
