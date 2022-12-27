Read full article on original website
PlayStation Plus January 2023 Free Games: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2
PlayStation Plus’ monthly free games for January 2023 — the new year — have been announced. The three titles will be available to members of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium plans, starting next week. From January 3 onwards, PS Plus subscribers gain access to the galaxy-spanning adventure Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the post-apocalyptic RPG Fallout 76, and the pixelated space-set indie title Axiom Verge 2. These titles can be added to your PS4 and PS5 games library until February 6, 2023, after which you’ll need to hold onto your subscriptions to keep playing.
The matchbook-sized Arduboy Mini 8-bit console blasts past its Kickstarter goal
In context: Are you a fan of retro-style consoles? Joining the long list of devices that recreate games of yesteryear is the Arduboy Mini, a matchbox-sized Game Boy-like handheld from Kevin Bates, who created the original Arduboy that proved very popular. Before launching a successful Kickstarter, Bates showed off a...
