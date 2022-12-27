Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Bike-train victim ID
While the death of a Springfield woman – on her bike when a train hit her Thursday – is still under investigation, Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon has released her name. Jessica Lee Thompson, who was 34, was pronounced dead at HSHS St John’s Hospital at 2:46 p.m. Thursday.
Council: Keep better track of squatters
While aldermen praised the Springfield Fire Department for its response to the fire Saturday at the former Goodwill facility on Eleventh Street, some are frustrated with the lack of accounting of the city’s homeless. The fire is thought to be the largest in Springfield in decades. “I’m concerned,” Ald....
New web design for Park District
The Springfield Park District is announcing the launch of its newly designed interactive website at SPRINGFIELDPARKS.ORG. The website was launched today. Key features added to the website include a user-friendly design which allows users to quickly locate the information they are searching for. The Park District says its mobile friendly...
