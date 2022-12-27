Read full article on original website
3 Easy Ways To Become A Cryptocurrency Owner In 2023
With its increasing popularity, owning cryptocurrency has become a great way to diversify investments and potentially increase returns. Cryptocurrency is quickly becoming a popular investment option for both veteran and novice investors alike. With its potential for rapid growth and its decentralized nature, cryptocurrency is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after asset classes in the world.
Crypto Gains: How To Attain Bitcoin’s Surplus
Cryptocurrency has taken the world by storm, and with its increasing popularity, more and more people are looking for ways to get in on the action and make a profit. While there are many ways to make money off of digital currencies, one of the most popular is to take advantage of what has been termed “crypto gains.” This refers to the profits that can be made by actively trading in cryptocurrency markets.
Understanding the Value of Your NFTs: How to Determine What it is Worth
NFTs have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their ability to represent ownership of virtual and physical objects such as artwork, music, videos, gaming items, and more. NFTs have revolutionized asset ownership and trading by allowing people to securely own a digital item or asset as if it were physical property through applications like https://delta.app/en/.
Where to Find the Best Crypto Casinos with High Payouts?
The online gambling industry is changing and evolving at a rapid pace. As a higher number of people are choosing to play their favorite casino games in a virtual environment, the major casinos are having to respond by catering to the needs, desires, and preferences of the modern gambler. One of the primary ways in which they are doing this is by opening crypto casinos where people have the chance to play and win using their digital currencies and tokens rather than traditional fiat currency.
5 Ways To Make Extra Money on New Year’s Eve Instead of Spending
Those not planning to go out on New Year's Eve can turn the holiday into one where they make extra cash. There are quite a few side gigs you can work on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day to earn a...
Coin98 Joins Hands with HackenProof to Maximize Security
Boosting the level of security in a crypto protocol has become an absolute necessity. The goal is to safeguard users’ assets, considering how cybercrime and Defi attacks have increased. Coin98 has recently joined hands with HackenProof, a renowned bug bounty platform, to boost the level of security in its ecosystem. Coin98 believes that building and maintaining customer loyalty amid market turbulence are important. Thus, these factors inevitably result in the gain of greater faith and trust. The firm strives to ensure that users understand why it’s necessary to prioritize greater levels of security.
Crypto Market Struggles On the Last Working Day of the Year
The digital assets industry is facing the heat as the year comes to an end with the global crypto market cap plunging below $800. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) along with major cryptocurrencies are swimming in red. Since the beginning of 2022, the crypto market has been battered with various uncertanities...
US stocks finish 2022 with another loss, ending the year down 20% in their worst performance since 2008
Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 9% in 2022, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 33% during the year.
Ethereum is down 41% from August, ETH Sell Trigger at $1.15k
Ethereum will end the year more suppressed if Q4 2022 price action is anything to go by. For context, ETH is down 30 percent from November highs and 40 percent from August 2022 highs. Overall, ETH remains in a horizontal consolidation with clear triggers at $2k on the upper end,...
Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $16.5K, Altcoins Continue to Suffer
Bitcoin, undoubtedly the most popular cryptocurrency token, hasn’t been faring well lately. Ever since the start of the crypto winter earlier this year, Bitcoin has lost more than half of its value. However, the crypto winter was initially believed to last for a few weeks, but that didn’t turn out to be true. The crypto market has been in a state of ruins as a result of a considerable number of factors. The FED is equally responsible due to jacking up interest rates. The FTX collapse made an already dire situation even worse. Investors inevitably faced great losses and lost faith in investing in crypto.
MicroStrategy Racks Up Bitcoin (BTC) Holdings Despite Market Gloom
MicroStrategy, a software analytics company that was co-founded by Bitcoin (BTC) maximalist Michael Saylor, has added more Bitcoins to the firm’s stockpile, despite the market slump. On December 28, Saylor took to Twitter to announce that MicroStrategy has purchased nearly 2,500 Bitcoins (BTC) for a whopping $42.8 million between...
Cardano (ADA) Closes a Disappointing 2022. Is There Hope for ADA Next Year?
2022 can be described as the harshest year for cryptocurrencies as a considerable number of them lost more than half of their values. The level of distrust increased drastically and many companies went bankrupt. Many cryptocurrencies had to experience a major correction as well. When talking about Bitcoin, the coin lost more than 67.8% of its value. The effects of the crypto winter were even greater on altcoins. Despite Cardano (ADA) ranking in the top 10, it experienced a decline of nearly 84% in its value throughout this year.
Solana (SOL) Drops Below $10; Bleeds 20% In a Week
Solana (SOL) has plunged below $10 for the first time since February 2021 as the cryptocurrency continued to witness a steep decline over the past week. Solana has shed nearly 94% of its value since the beginning of 2022. Will be able to survive the coming year?. Touted as the...
Argo Blockchain Will Sell Helios Facility to Galaxy Digital
As per the recent development, the crypto mining firm Argo blockchain has decided to sell Helios. The move follows the desire to survive in an already difficult market and to avoid filing for bankruptcy. Argo announced its deal with Galaxy Digital to sell Helios for approximately $65 million and has even cashed out all of its mined Bitcoin. The main reason for doing so drastically reduces the loan to Galaxy. The debt is also planned to be reduced via Galaxy’s provision of an equipment finance loan worth $35 million.
Harnessing the Power of NFTs for Enhanced Crypto Gaming
Cryptocurrency gaming is becoming increasingly popular with the advent of crypto casinos, and game developers using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to make their games more immersive. NFTs are digital assets that are stored on a blockchain and can be used to represent ownership of virtual items, such as game characters, weapons, or other in-game items.
