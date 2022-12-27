Bitcoin, undoubtedly the most popular cryptocurrency token, hasn’t been faring well lately. Ever since the start of the crypto winter earlier this year, Bitcoin has lost more than half of its value. However, the crypto winter was initially believed to last for a few weeks, but that didn’t turn out to be true. The crypto market has been in a state of ruins as a result of a considerable number of factors. The FED is equally responsible due to jacking up interest rates. The FTX collapse made an already dire situation even worse. Investors inevitably faced great losses and lost faith in investing in crypto.

