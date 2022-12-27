Read full article on original website
Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
BCBS Oklahoma, Stillwater Medical Center hit contract impasse
Stillwater (Ok.) Medical Center could go out of network with BlueCross BlueShield of Oklahoma on May 1, 2023, if the sides are unable to agree on a new contract, the Stillwater News Press reported Dec. 28. The 117-bed acute care general hospital said its costs have increased 26 percent since...
Hundreds of unclaimed bags sit at Salt Lake City airport as Southwest promises return to normal
Southwest Airlines continued to apologize and promise a return to normalcy Friday after days of delays. Meanwhile, stranded passengers were finally able to reunite with their luggage at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday.
Maryland holds off No. 25 NC State in Duke's Mayo Bowl
Taulia Tagovailoa threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Octavian Smith, Chad Ryland kicked three field goals and Maryland outlasted No. 25 North Carolina State 16-12 to win the Duke's Mayo Bowl
Arizona's AG says dropping Title 42 would cause border 'chaos'
Mark Brnovich led the fight to keep Title 42 in place. He explains to NPR why he and other state AGs want to keep it in effect until the surge of migrants at the southern border is under control.
Improved Utah looks to take down Stanford
Utah looks to remain unbeaten in conference play on Saturday when it visits Pac-12 rival Stanford. The Utes (10-4, 3-0
King’s CFB Insider: Preview, predictions and more for the College Football Playoff
There are two more years until the chaos of the 12-team playoff descends on college football. Will the semifinal games Saturday offer a more competitive doubleheader than years past? Top-seeded Georgia faces one-loss Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, while undefeated Michigan squares off against TCU, the surprise of the season, in the Fiesta Bowl. ...
Suspect arrested in connection with University of Idaho slayings
Originally published on IdahoEdNews.org on Dec. 30, 2022. A man has been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the Nov. 13 slayings of four University of Idaho students, according to multiple news reports. A SWAT team apprehended Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, in Pennsylvania’s Pocono mountain region, at a location where he’d been staying, ABC News […] The post Suspect arrested in connection with University of Idaho slayings appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Why 3 states' public options are not working as planned
Colorado, Nevada and Washington have passed public health insurance options, but they are not yet working out as hoped, Politico reported Dec. 27. Here are some of the obstacles the plans face:. Colorado. Colorado's law requires health insurers offering individuals and small group plans to have at least one public...
Georgia launches health insurance portal
Georgia has launched its own online health insurance portal called Georgia Access, Capital Beat News Service reported Dec. 28. The launch comes after the state failed to win approval to leave the federal insurance marketplace earlier this year, according to the report. Georgia's website includes links to 10 health insurance...
