Georgia State

Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio

Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
MORAINE, OH
beckerspayer.com

BCBS Oklahoma, Stillwater Medical Center hit contract impasse

Stillwater (Ok.) Medical Center could go out of network with BlueCross BlueShield of Oklahoma on May 1, 2023, if the sides are unable to agree on a new contract, the Stillwater News Press reported Dec. 28. The 117-bed acute care general hospital said its costs have increased 26 percent since...
STILLWATER, OK
Idaho Capital Sun

Suspect arrested in connection with University of Idaho slayings

Originally published on IdahoEdNews.org on Dec. 30, 2022. A man has been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the Nov. 13 slayings of four University of Idaho students, according to multiple news reports. A SWAT team apprehended Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, in Pennsylvania’s Pocono mountain region, at a location where he’d been staying, ABC News […] The post Suspect arrested in connection with University of Idaho slayings appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MOSCOW, ID
Why 3 states' public options are not working as planned

Colorado, Nevada and Washington have passed public health insurance options, but they are not yet working out as hoped, Politico reported Dec. 27. Here are some of the obstacles the plans face:. Colorado. Colorado's law requires health insurers offering individuals and small group plans to have at least one public...
NEVADA STATE
Georgia launches health insurance portal

Georgia has launched its own online health insurance portal called Georgia Access, Capital Beat News Service reported Dec. 28. The launch comes after the state failed to win approval to leave the federal insurance marketplace earlier this year, according to the report. Georgia's website includes links to 10 health insurance...
GEORGIA STATE

