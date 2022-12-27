Read full article on original website
crypto-economy.com
3 Easy Ways To Become A Cryptocurrency Owner In 2023
With its increasing popularity, owning cryptocurrency has become a great way to diversify investments and potentially increase returns. Cryptocurrency is quickly becoming a popular investment option for both veteran and novice investors alike. With its potential for rapid growth and its decentralized nature, cryptocurrency is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after asset classes in the world.
crypto-economy.com
Crypto Gains: How To Attain Bitcoin’s Surplus
Cryptocurrency has taken the world by storm, and with its increasing popularity, more and more people are looking for ways to get in on the action and make a profit. While there are many ways to make money off of digital currencies, one of the most popular is to take advantage of what has been termed “crypto gains.” This refers to the profits that can be made by actively trading in cryptocurrency markets.
How 2022 Changed Budgeting for Everyone
It's safe to say that 2022 changed the way many in America spent their money. Not only did inflation throw everyone for a loop by increasing grocery bills, gas prices and everyday living expenses, but...
crypto-economy.com
Understanding the Value of Your NFTs: How to Determine What it is Worth
NFTs have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their ability to represent ownership of virtual and physical objects such as artwork, music, videos, gaming items, and more. NFTs have revolutionized asset ownership and trading by allowing people to securely own a digital item or asset as if it were physical property through applications like https://delta.app/en/.
crypto-economy.com
MicroStrategy Racks Up Bitcoin (BTC) Holdings Despite Market Gloom
MicroStrategy, a software analytics company that was co-founded by Bitcoin (BTC) maximalist Michael Saylor, has added more Bitcoins to the firm’s stockpile, despite the market slump. On December 28, Saylor took to Twitter to announce that MicroStrategy has purchased nearly 2,500 Bitcoins (BTC) for a whopping $42.8 million between...
crypto-economy.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Ends the Year under Pressure, Critical Support at $15.5k
Bitcoin prices are in tight trading ranges at spot rates. As an illustration, the coin has been moving within a $300 zone with caps at $17k and $16.5k in the better part of the second half of December 2022. The drop in volatility could be pinned to the inactivity of...
crypto-economy.com
Cardano (ADA) Closes a Disappointing 2022. Is There Hope for ADA Next Year?
2022 can be described as the harshest year for cryptocurrencies as a considerable number of them lost more than half of their values. The level of distrust increased drastically and many companies went bankrupt. Many cryptocurrencies had to experience a major correction as well. When talking about Bitcoin, the coin lost more than 67.8% of its value. The effects of the crypto winter were even greater on altcoins. Despite Cardano (ADA) ranking in the top 10, it experienced a decline of nearly 84% in its value throughout this year.
crypto-economy.com
Solana (SOL) Drops Below $10; Bleeds 20% In a Week
Solana (SOL) has plunged below $10 for the first time since February 2021 as the cryptocurrency continued to witness a steep decline over the past week. Solana has shed nearly 94% of its value since the beginning of 2022. Will be able to survive the coming year?. Touted as the...
crypto-economy.com
Crypto Market Struggles On the Last Working Day of the Year
The digital assets industry is facing the heat as the year comes to an end with the global crypto market cap plunging below $800. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) along with major cryptocurrencies are swimming in red. Since the beginning of 2022, the crypto market has been battered with various uncertanities...
