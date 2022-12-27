2022 can be described as the harshest year for cryptocurrencies as a considerable number of them lost more than half of their values. The level of distrust increased drastically and many companies went bankrupt. Many cryptocurrencies had to experience a major correction as well. When talking about Bitcoin, the coin lost more than 67.8% of its value. The effects of the crypto winter were even greater on altcoins. Despite Cardano (ADA) ranking in the top 10, it experienced a decline of nearly 84% in its value throughout this year.

