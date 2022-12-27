Read full article on original website
Man Utd fans sing Cristiano Ronaldo chant in Nottingham Forest win but change name to celebrate new Old Trafford hero
MANCHESTER UNITED fans showed they are moving on from their messy Cristiano Ronaldo separation by replacing his name in an iconic club chant. Erik ten Hag's men returned to Premier League action after the World Cup and showed few signs of rustiness as they swatted Nottingham Forest aside 3-0 at Old Trafford.
ng-sportingnews.com
Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest result, highlights as Rashford inspires Premier League win
OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — Marcus Rashford continued his quest to spearhead Manchester United’s post-Cristiano Ronaldo era, guiding his team to a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest. United rose to within a point of Tottenham Hotspur in the race for a Champions League spot, and have the form to...
Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool ANNOUNCE Cody Gakpo, Chelsea CONFIRM Fofana signing & close in on Enzo Fernandez – latest
LIVERPOOL have ANNOUNCED the shock signing of Cody Gakpo. PSV star Gakpo has completed his medical and now joins under the noses of rivals Manchester United. Elsewhere Chelsea have confirmed the signing of David Datro Fofana - with the striker joining the club on January 1. Fofana will join from...
SB Nation
Reading 2-1 Swansea City: Player Ratings
We all had our hearts in our mouths when he came rushing out for the 50:50 in the first half - but he won the ball and that’s all that matters!. He also made a crucial save in the 24th minute, something that allowed us to go on and take the lead and he was important once more at the start of the second 45 as he denied Joel Piroe. Flapped at a ball late on - but deserves a seven.
BBC
Ten Hag only focused on adding 'right player' to Man Utd squad
Erik ten Hag says any new arrivals at Manchester United in January will have to fit the club's “sporting and financial criteria”. The United boss was heavily linked with a move for Cody Gakpo before the Netherlands forward signed for Liverpool this week and has a gap in his strikeforce after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November.
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Liverpool v Leicester
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Afrobeats star and Manchester United supporter Maulo. Cody Gakpo is an excellent signing for Liverpool and I'm looking forward to seeing how he fits into their attack when his deal goes through in January. I wrongly thought...
Post Register
Liverpool confirms signing of World Cup star Cody Gakpo
LONDON (AP) — Liverpool completed the signing of Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday. The 23-year-old Gakpo, who scored three goals at the World Cup, will officially join the Premier League club when the transfer window opens on Sunday.
WFMZ-TV Online
RAW: BRAZIL: SOCCER LEGEND PELÉ DIES (OUTSIDE HOSPITAL)
Tributes pour in for Pelé after the Brazilian star's death. CNN Brasil's Mathias Brotero reports from outside the hospital were Pelé died, where people are gathering to pay their respects.
BBC
Fantasy football: Key differential picks to help make up lost ground
In this week's Fantasy 606 podcast, we got into a discussion on how to make up ground on your rivals by finding those differential picks and going against the most highly-owned players in the game. Now, I think with some players you just have to accept you really have to...
Wolves vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV
Manchester United travel to Wolves looking to continue their revival under Erik ten Hag.The Dutchman has taken the Red Devils to within a point of the top four after a big win over Nottingham Forest last time out, but Wolves will be confident after picking up three points over Everton in Julen Lopetegui’s first Premier League game in charge.“We will enjoy it but it is only three points and we know we have ahead of us a very hard task and we will continue working to improve a lot of things,” said Lopetegui. “I am aware of our position....
SB Nation
Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 17
Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 17! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after the last slate of games took place!
CBS Sports
Liverpool vs. Leicester City prediction, start time, odds: Premier League picks, bets for Dec. 30, 2022
Liverpool will try to stay hot on Friday when the Reds host Leicester City in a key Matchweek 18 game at Anfield. Liverpool have won three straight matches and have climbed into sixth place in the Premier League standings. The Reds are just four points behind Manchester United for fifth place in the table. Meanwhile Leicester sit in 13th place in the standings but are just three points behind 10th place Brentford. The Foxes are coming off a 3-0 loss to Newcastle on Monday in the first match after the World Cup break.
BBC
Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth: Break was useful to work with players - Graham Potter
Chelsea boss Graham Potter says the Premier League break for the World Cup caused disruption, but adds that the work he did with some of his players helped them in their 2-0 win over Bournemouth. MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth. Watch all of the Premier League highlights over Christmas on...
Liverpool v Leicester City: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream
All the key details as Liverpool face Leicester City in the Premier League on Friday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pelé Dies: ‘The King’ of Soccer Was 82 — Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar & More Pay Tribute
Legendary soccer player Pelé has died at the age of 82. Often referred to as the king of “the beautiful game,” the retired athlete died of complications from colon cancer on Thursday, December 29 in his native Brazil. Pelé’s death was confirmed by his agent, Joe Fraga,...
Man Utd boast highest average attendance in world football as top 10 are revealed including shock Premier League club
MANCHESTER UNITED have registered the highest average attendances in world football in 2022. The Red Devils' historic Old Trafford home has needed a facelift for a number of years, but can still pack passionate fans in. United's calendar year has been dogged by protests against ownership off the pitch and...
NBC Sports
Erling Haaland hits 20 Premier League goals as Man City beats Leeds
Erling Haaland bagged a brace to give him 20 goals in his first 14 Premier League matches as Manchester City issued a stiff reminder to the field: The reigning champions’ hunt for a third-straight Premier League Trophy remains very much on. City pulled back into second place in the...
