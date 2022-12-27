Let's respect the value of organized religions | Colorado Springs Gazette

Read full article on original website
Preached at, spat on, threatened, Colorado Springs' transgender community grapples with the Club Q attack
Anderson Lee Aldrich, the Club Q shooting suspect, deployed homophobic rhetoric. So do Christian-right ministries and politicians in Aldrich's hometown.
Colorado Springs business owner enters mayoral race
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Sallie Clark announced her candidacy for Mayor of Colorado Springs highlighting her decades of experience in public service and business. Clark announced her candidacy on Nov. 15 at the Norris Penrose Event Center outlining her priorities if she is elected Mayor: ”I love Colorado Springs. It’s my home. It’s the city where […]
Where have all the workers gone? Colorado Springs, New York experts explain
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's a question many of us have asked or wondered about when the lobby of our favorite restaurant is closed, or a business closes early or has reduced hours and limited operations, or a library closes due to a staff shortage. What happened to all of the workers who left The post Where have all the workers gone? Colorado Springs, New York experts explain appeared first on KRDO.
coloradosun.com
The last few months of 2022 have been particularly deadly for Coloradans who are homeless
It’s been a deadly week for people who are homeless in Colorado, in keeping with a yearlong trend of rising deaths among those living outdoors. One person who was homeless in Denver likely froze to death during last week’s sub-zero temperatures, and two others were killed in violent attacks, according to investigators. Four others died during the arctic temperatures in Colorado Springs, officials said.
Increase in demand forces Colorado food pantry to limit visits
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — An Englewood nonprofit is starting the new year with a new problem. Visits to their food pantry have increased so much they have to start limiting them. Integrated Family Community Services (IFCS) said the number of families they give groceries to has doubled in two months.
coloradopolitics.com
Our 2022 end-of-year shout-outs | CRONIN & LOEVY
To all the teachers and nurses for their indispensable nurturing and caring for all of us of all ages. To all the military service members stationed throughout Colorado who stand ready to defend our nation. To all those who ran for public office this past year, whether they won or...
13 Investigates: El Paso County murder arrest highlights deportation process in Colorado
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Customers and Border Patrol report that more than 12,000 undocumented immigrants with prior criminal convictions have been arrested in the U.S. in 2022. This comes as the debate over America's immigration policies stays at the forefront of concern for local and national legislators. Of those previous The post 13 Investigates: El Paso County murder arrest highlights deportation process in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
coloradopolitics.com
Educators discuss approach to LGBTQ+ topics after assignment at Colorado Springs school
A binary gender division instantly raised red flags in Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy student Jace’s mind. His teacher split the high school class into boys and girls for a Dec. 6 lesson. Jace, who uses he/they pronouns and preferred not to use their last name, said the gender division...
Massive fireworks show launching from Colorado 14er to celebrate new year
If you've been living in Colorado Springs for long, you're probably well-aware of the AdAmAn Club, best known for launching fireworks off of Pikes Peak as part of a New Year's Eve tradition. This year, the show is set to take place once again, with those in the Pikes Peak region urged to turn their eyes toward the 14,115-foot summit at the stroke of 9 PM on December 31st and again at midnight.
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court dismisses dentist's defamation lawsuit against woman who left negative reviews
Colorado's second-highest court has dismissed a dentist's defamation lawsuit against a Crestone woman who left him negative reviews following her unsatisfactory root canals, basing its ruling on a recently-enacted state law designed to block meritless lawsuits involving First Amendment activity. Creekside Endodontics of Lone Tree and its dentist, Andrew Stubbs,...
A Holiday Miracle: Colorado Baby Born in Passenger Seat of Freezing Car
Last week, the Centennial State experienced temperatures so cold that forks froze in mid-air. Most residents hunkered down to avoid the chill, but one Colorado couple had no choice but to venture out. Why? They had a baby to deliver. According to 11News, Colorado Springs resident Nicole Namba began feeling...
Construction company hired to build Pueblo steel mill expansion sued for failing to do the work
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The construction company hired on to build the state-of-the-art solar-powered steel mill expansion in Pueblo is being sued in federal court for failing to do the job they agreed to do. A federal lawsuit was filed against Wanzek Construction Inc. based out of North Dakota on Dec. 21 for breaking their The post Construction company hired to build Pueblo steel mill expansion sued for failing to do the work appeared first on KRDO.
americanmilitarynews.com
Colorado Springs Army specialist reunited with dog from Syria for Christmas
When Rocket was reunited with Army Spc. Alexis Cross earlier this week, just in time for Christmas, the 9-month-old puppy from Syria was giddy with excitement. “I think he remembered me,” said Cross, who adopted Rocket while deployed this summer. Cross, a Colorado Springs resident, bonded with Rocket pretty...
Recent college grad among those dead in Colorado Springs amid frigid temps
Last week’s arctic blast appears to be responsible for at least four deaths in Colorado Springs, including that of a 23-year-old college student, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Katelin Anderson, a recent Pikes Peak State College graduate who had been accepted into Colorado School of Mines' engineering...
Problem after problem for travelers on Southwest Airlines
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Travelers at Colorado Springs (COS) Airport shared that the line on Tuesday morning to get to the Southwest Airlines ticket counter was over three hours long. “We had a good time until he got a notification early this morning, about 3:30,” said Colorado Springs Airport visitor, Lisa Torres. “His plane was delayed. […]
Military.com
In Major Step, Space Force Takes Over All Military Satellite Communications
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Space Force has taken over all of the Department of Defense's military satellite communication functions, a major step in building the new service. The Navy and the Army have transferred major satellite communication operations to the Space Force in an effort to consolidate training,...
KKTV
Dog stolen in Colorado Springs returned thanks to KKTV 11 News viewers!
Homicide suspect out of Arapahoe County was taken into custody along I-25. Law enforcement activity on the roads will be increased from Thursday until Monday as officials crack down on impaired driving during the New Year’s Eve holiday. Experts say key changes could have saved some homes during the...
coloradopolitics.com
Monument town meeting to discuss investigation of alleged campaign finance violations descends into chaos
A special Monument Town Council meeting Wednesday, held to discuss a report commissioned to investigate campaign finance violations by the town, town staff actions and possible redistricting problems in the newly approved charter, among other issues, descended into chaos with members of the public and the board shouting at each other.
Pueblo teacher identified as victim in murder-suicide
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the two people found dead in an apparent murder-suicide on Dec. 22 on Pueblo’s north side, and Pueblo School District 60 has confirmed the victim was a music teacher at South High School. On Thursday, Dec. 29, the Pueblo County Coroner posted on Twitter identifying the […]
coloradopolitics.com
El Paso County law enforcement failed the public | MAES
It is time for a thorough investigation into the inadequate response by El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder and the El Paso district attorney to the circumstances of the alleged Club Q murderer during a previous confrontation with law enforcement in El Paso County. In 2021, the El Paso County...
