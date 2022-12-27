Let's respect the value of organized religions | Colorado Springs Gazette

If you've been living in Colorado Springs for long, you're probably well-aware of the AdAmAn Club, best known for launching fireworks off of Pikes Peak as part of a New Year's Eve tradition. This year, the show is set to take place once again, with those in the Pikes Peak region urged to turn their eyes toward the 14,115-foot summit at the stroke of 9 PM on December 31st and again at midnight.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO