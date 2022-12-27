ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions Replace RB D'Andre Swift in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8vhk_0jvc6GK000

The Lions could look to draft an elite running back in the draft.

The Detroit Lions are seeking to regain their momentum rushing the football, especially after quarterback Jared Goff was the team's leading rusher in Week 16.

"The run game -- the first thing everybody looks at is the O-line. Because they have, you know, there are five of them and they’re always going to have a big hand in it," said Lions head coach Dan Campbell. "But, it’s also your tight ends. It’s your receivers. And, it’s the way your backs run, so everybody’s got a hand in this run game. Everybody. And, it’s up for us to design a good run game. And, it’s up to them to make a go of it and make it work and finish and all those things.”

In the latest All Lions mock draft, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes is selecting at No. 7 overall (via the Rams) and at No. 18 overall.

More: Lions to Wear Throwback Uniform against Bears

With the No. 7 overall pick, the team adds Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson.

After reviewing film, Robinson displays the rare combination of physical stature, vision and game-changing ability each and every time he touches the football.

According to NFL Draft Bible , "Robinson has virtually no flaws as a running back, with some of the best tape any collegiate player has produced. The 2022 Doak Walker Award winner (nation's best running back), Robinson, has a chance to rewrite running back narratives in the 2023 NFL Draft. Typically we see backs go late round one or early round two if they are high-end prospects. Durability and positional value tend to knock even the best running backs down the draft board."

© Aaron Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the second of two first-round picks, Detroit bolsters its secondary by drafting Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon.

Witherspoon recently declared for the draft, and is quickly shooting up many draft boards.

Detroit's front office will certainly covet his versatility, as the talented defensive back should be able to line up outside or in the nickel position.

Per NFL Draft Bible, " Witherspoon plays with the physicality of a linebacker yet has the fluidity and coverage skills of a lockdown corner. His testing and time in Mobile during the Senior Bowl will be pivotal in what could become a meteoric rise in his draft stock."

Comments / 16

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday

Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB

Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State Player's Accusation

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka added to the multiplying list of tampering allegations in college football. Per Matt Goldman of Big Ten Plus, Egbuka said schools have contacted him about potentially transferring. However, the sophomore is "content" at Ohio State. Fans implored the NCAA to take action to ensure...
COLUMBUS, OH
WolverineDigest

Top TCU Defenders Talk JJ McCarthy

Whether it's a defensive lineman, a linebacker or a defensive back, the TCU defenders have been coached up when it comes to Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy. Each player gave a very similar answer when asked about what stands out about U-M's sophomore signal caller despite sitting across a giant ballroom from each other.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal

A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
TEXAS STATE
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win against NYG

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 185 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the aftermath of Vikings-Giants. Particularly, Greg Joseph, Kirk Cousins, and the Vikings defense are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WolverineDigest

Two Wolverines Back In Action As Semifinal Draws Near

Although they haven't put up gaudy numbers this season, both Andrel Anthony and AJ Henning have proven that they can make big time plays in big time moments. It doesn't get much bigger than the College Football Playoff, and it now looks like both guys might be ready to play when No. 2 Michigan kicks off against No. 3 TCU on Saturday at the Fiesta Bowl.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NFLDraftBible

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Final Mock of 2022

As we prepare for the final steps of the NFL Draft evaluation process and begin understanding what needs NFL teams have, it's time to start diving deep into how the 2023 NFL Draft might play out. Here is the first-round mock draft of the week with players that could be selected with the first 32 picks.
GEORGIA STATE
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy