'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
WASHINGTON, DC
Iconic news anchor Barbara Walters dead at 93

Trailblazing broadcaster Barbara Walters has died at 93. Walters is being remembered for transforming the world of broadcast news in a barrier-breaking career spanning half a century. Adriana Diaz has more on her illustrious career.
The Dish: Jean-Georges Vongerichten

Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten has restaurants across the U.S. and around the world. This year Jean-Georges has taken a lifetime of travel and experiences and put it all under one roof, at New York's South Street Seaport. "CBS Saturday Morning" co-host Dana Jacobson reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A look at AP's Photos of the Year 2022

The Associated Press has released its "2022 Photos of the Year" - 150 of the most impactful images from across the world. "CBS Saturday Morning" co-host Michelle Miller talks with AP photographers Ramon Espinosa and Jae Hong, and with Columbia journalism professor Nina Berman, about moments, captured on camera, that shed light on where we are, and where we're going.
