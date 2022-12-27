Read full article on original website
CBS Weekend News, December 31, 2022
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI dies at 95; Rubik's Cube continues to inspire new generations of problem solvers.
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Buffalo husband and wife house more than 100 people in their church during deadly Christmas blizzard
It started with a Facebook post on Christmas Eve: "Is everyone Good? Checking in." While many responded to Buffalo pastor Vivian Gallon-Robinson's question in the affirmative amid a brutal winter storm, the conditions ignited a rush of action to help those who had been catapulted into dire circumstances. Gallon-Robinson and...
CBS News
Heavy rain, snow in Northern California brought on by "atmospheric river"
SACRAMENTO - A powerful storm Saturday ushered in the new year in California, with much of the state witnessing drenching rain or heavy snowfall that was snarling traffic and closing highways. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate Saturday into early...
Iconic news anchor Barbara Walters dead at 93
Trailblazing broadcaster Barbara Walters has died at 93. Walters is being remembered for transforming the world of broadcast news in a barrier-breaking career spanning half a century. Adriana Diaz has more on her illustrious career.
The Dish: Jean-Georges Vongerichten
Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten has restaurants across the U.S. and around the world. This year Jean-Georges has taken a lifetime of travel and experiences and put it all under one roof, at New York's South Street Seaport. "CBS Saturday Morning" co-host Dana Jacobson reports.
A look at AP's Photos of the Year 2022
The Associated Press has released its "2022 Photos of the Year" - 150 of the most impactful images from across the world. "CBS Saturday Morning" co-host Michelle Miller talks with AP photographers Ramon Espinosa and Jae Hong, and with Columbia journalism professor Nina Berman, about moments, captured on camera, that shed light on where we are, and where we're going.
Activist and Congressman Bobby Rush retiring after decades in House
A Chicago political legend, Bobby Rush held firm control of a seat in the U.S. House for 30 years with a backstory unlike any other. At 76, Rush is ready to step back. Scott MacFarlane takes a look at his career.
Storm in California causes rock slides, flooding while dumping heavy rain and snow
A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet of snow could accumulate into early Sunday. The National Weather...
CBS News
